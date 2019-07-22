What is the ST about?

I think Ender is being a little rhetorical-- the main problem with the ST is that it doesn't know what it is about.

Or rather, it does, but the two movies we have don't agree.

If the PT was about darkness taking hold and destroying the golden age, and the OT was about hope and goodness pushing that evil back, and your name is JJ Abrams, the ST is about looking at what the light had to sacrifice to win, but if their hope is re-awakened it is strong enough to still beat back the darkness trying to return.

But if your name is Rian Johnson, the ST is about abandoning the old and evolving past to establish a new paradigm of hope and light.