Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

What is the ST about?

Started by Darth Ender , July 21 2019 11:56 PM

11 replies to this topic

#1
Darth Ender
Posted 21 July 2019 - 11:56 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 449 posts

The PT is about the Dark SIde gaining power and the downfall of the Jedi.  

 

The OT is about the redemption of Light.  

 

WTF is the ST about?  The rebels really didn't win and this is where they REALLY win?  The light is still better than the dark?

 

WTF is up with Snoke.  I mean...WTF?


#2
zambingo
Posted 22 July 2019 - 12:58 AM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 3,105 posts
I think that thinking in Star Wars terms (Dark Side this, or the Force that, or what the hell is balance anyway) could all cloud the potential simplicity of the inherent messages of each story.

I think it might be...

PT: Anakin Skywalker was a failure.
* Perhaps its all about Power, gaining it and losing it?

OT: Luke Skywalker was a redeemer.
* Perhaps its all about Hope, having it and not losing it?

ST: Rey [insert surname] is a founder?
* Perhaps its all about Knowledge, gaining it and teaching it?

#3
Tank
Posted 22 July 2019 - 12:58 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,527 posts

I think Ender is being a little rhetorical-- the main problem with the ST is that it doesn't know what it is about.

 

Or rather, it does, but the two movies we have don't agree.

 

If the PT was about darkness taking hold and destroying the golden age, and the OT was about hope and goodness pushing that evil back, and your name is JJ Abrams, the ST is about looking at what the light had to sacrifice to win, but if their hope is re-awakened it is strong enough to still beat back the darkness trying to return.

 

But if your name is Rian Johnson, the ST is about abandoning the old and evolving past to establish a new paradigm of hope and light.


  • zambingo +1 this

#4
zambingo
Posted 22 July 2019 - 01:59 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 3,105 posts
I figured, re: Ender

But those points were also why I chose Knowledge for the ST. Even though the two films sorta splay both deal with Rey seeking knowledge. Rey seeks info about herself, her place, the Force etc. Rey looks for someone or something to teach her in both. And now, shes essentially what is left. If JJ can continue that thread, and Rey does have the Jedi books plus anything they can patch together via older Carrie footage and new Ghost Luke stuff, then that could bring the three films back together in a way that sorta looks cohesive.

#5
Darth Ender
Posted 22 July 2019 - 05:51 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 449 posts

I figured, re: Ender

But those points were also why I chose Knowledge for the ST. Even though the two films sorta splay both deal with Rey seeking knowledge. Rey seeks info about herself, her place, the Force etc. Rey looks for someone or something to teach her in both. And now, shes essentially what is left. If JJ can continue that thread, and Rey does have the Jedi books plus anything they can patch together via older Carrie footage and new Ghost Luke stuff, then that could bring the three films back together in a way that sorta looks cohesive.

I agree, but to me that is Rey's character arc.  Not necessarily the ST.  

 

I suppose you could argue that Anakin and Luke's arcs also mirror the arcs of their respective trilogies, but they have other characters arcs that align with the trilogies arcs.  In the PT and OT other characters supported that arc.  No one is supporting Rey's search for knowledge.  Everyone is just kinda doing their own thing.  


  • zambingo +1 this

#6
zambingo
Posted 22 July 2019 - 05:52 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 3,105 posts
Yeah, well, youre not wrong. :-)

#7
Brando
Posted 22 July 2019 - 06:58 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,960 posts
It's a search for belonging. Finn, Rey, and Kylo are trying to find a place where they belong. Kylo is angrily trying to make it, but that's also because the last time he had a place his uncle almost murdered him while he slept. Rey and Finn are more obvious, but also different. Rey wants to be the hero of the story and Finn wanted to be the peaceful nobody somewhere. Neither truly belonged where they started in the story. Given that Kylo killed his boss within a couple of weeks of the beginning of the movies, he obviously didn't exactly belong in the First Order the way it was.
  • Tank, Jacen123, zambingo and 1 other +1 this

#8
zambingo
Posted 22 July 2019 - 08:11 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 3,105 posts
I can dig it.

#9
Filthy Jawa
Posted 22 July 2019 - 08:42 PM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Member
  • 8,667 posts
OT is the Hero's Quest
PT is the Villain's Quest
ST is both combined

Rebels, Empire, smugglers, bounty hunters, droids, creatures...that's all window dressing and supporting cast. These trilogies are about Luke, Vader, ReyLo.

I mean, I'm not wrong.
  • zambingo and captainbleh +1 this

#10
Odine
Posted Yesterday, 05:40 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,250 posts
None of you are wrong.


There isn't much more to add. The ST still feels like fumbling around in the dark whilst taking potshots at thematic beats and hoping one hits the mark.
  • zambingo +1 this

#11
Jedigoat
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,195 posts

I've been gone a while so I'm sure it's been said already....Lucas should have been kept around to bounce ideas off of.  Especially at the start.  Why would you not have him as a story consultant, at the minimum, when he created literally everything.  I know George stopped by during filming of every Disney made SW, but I don't seem to think he stuck around long enough to go over story, characters, structure or theme.

I felt good with Kasdan helping out but he was only around for 7 (and also Solo).  Bringing him back now just displays the lack of vision.  Maybe not, there's still one more chapter to tell so maybe it will all gel.  The OT and PT don't gel perfectly either if you start to dissect them.  But at least, thematically (for better or worse), George was a master.  And that's what is missing.

I still love the sequel trilogy though!  And the standalone films!


  • Jacen123, zambingo and Odine +1 this

#12
Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 04:53 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 449 posts

It's a search for belonging. Finn, Rey, and Kylo are trying to find a place where they belong. Kylo is angrily trying to make it, but that's also because the last time he had a place his uncle almost murdered him while he slept. Rey and Finn are more obvious, but also different. Rey wants to be the hero of the story and Finn wanted to be the peaceful nobody somewhere. Neither truly belonged where they started in the story. Given that Kylo killed his boss within a couple of weeks of the beginning of the movies, he obviously didn't exactly belong in the First Order the way it was.

Couldn't this be true of the other trilogies?

 

Luke: farm boy to a jedi

Han:  selfish smuggler finding a greater good

Vader: finding love for his son (OT) and a slave becoming a jedi (PT)

Yoda/ObiWan:  cult leaders whom finds greater power through loss of the cult 

R2D2: beloved side character that lost its ability to fly that eventually becomes an irrelevent after thought


Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars