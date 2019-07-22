The Rise of Skywalker and time travel

I just watched the Red Letter Media's video on The Rise of Skywalker predictions. In the video they predict that E9 will go End Game and use time travel to tie the previous movies together. They point to a few hints. Some of these are confirmed such as the MF having the circular disc back and some not confirmed such as Matt Smith playing a young Palpatine.

Some repond that time travel is not only too late, but also does not fit in the SW universe. Others believe that this is a way to make everything fit together and possibly serve as a bridge to future trilogies.

For me, as much as I agree with the sentiment that time travel in SW doesn't make sense, TLJ was so bad that of all unlikely and bad scenarios, this is the best and can actually be great if well done.

A bit of context, I love LotR. I hated the army of the dead ending. I hate the trope of a secret ace up the sleeve of the protagonists. Of all of the things I hated about TLJ, the thing I hated most is that it set up the rebels to have a miracle ace up their sleeve...a miracle army of the dead. The idea that there is a secret stash of allies or warships is so awful like Daenarys getting a brand new army to sack King's Landing. I can buy time travel. I can buy that the rebels are saved through time travel/ a battle for Rey and Kylo's soul.

I want to be clear, I don't think time travel will happen. I am just saying that it is preferable to the other terrible options TLJ left us with.