The Rise of Skywalker and time travel

Started by Darth Ender , July 21 2019 11:08 PM

Darth Ender
Posted 21 July 2019 - 11:08 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

I just watched the Red Letter Media's video on The Rise of Skywalker predictions.  In the video they predict that E9 will go End Game and use time travel to tie the previous movies together.   They point to a few hints.  Some of these are confirmed such as the MF having the circular disc back and some not confirmed such as Matt Smith playing a young Palpatine.  

 

Some repond that time travel is not only too late, but also does not fit in the SW universe.  Others believe that this is a way to make everything fit together and possibly serve as a bridge to future trilogies.  

 

For me, as much as I agree with the sentiment that time travel in SW doesn't make sense, TLJ was so bad that of all unlikely and bad scenarios, this is the best and can actually be great if well done.  

 

A bit of context, I love LotR.  I hated the army of the dead ending.  I hate the trope of a secret ace up the sleeve of the protagonists.  Of all of the things I hated about TLJ, the thing I hated most is that it set up the rebels to have a miracle ace up their sleeve...a miracle army of the dead.  The idea that there is a secret stash of allies or warships is so awful like Daenarys getting a brand new army to sack King's Landing.  I can buy time travel.  I can buy that the rebels are saved through time travel/ a battle for Rey and Kylo's soul.

 

I want to be clear, I don't think time travel will happen.  I am just saying that it is preferable to the other terrible options TLJ left us with.


Tank
Posted 22 July 2019 - 01:32 AM

Tank

    Driver

I can't even...

With the PT, it was one terrible idea after another on top of being poorly made.

The ST tricks me by being well made, and half good ideas and half incredibly bad ideas.

TFA and TLJ both have great bits, and both made major mistakes. My number one fear is that JJ is butthurt enough that Johnson didn't follow the story het set up, and actively broke it, that TRS is basically going to spend most of is runtime being a course correction.

JJ is GREAT at tone, but he is terrible at keeping the mythology/rules in check. So to that, I can see him doing this.

Rebels did it, and honestly, I about quit the show when they did.
Dark Wader
Posted 22 July 2019 - 03:11 AM

Dark Wader

    Member

Yeah, I really wasn't a fan of it when they did it in Rebels. 

 

Also, while there are a lot of fans who hate TLJ there are just as many who love it. So if they do something to try and invalidate what happens, you end up slapping one half of the fanbase in the face while you try to satisfy the other half. If that's their reasoning then at the end of the day you're just back at square one. 


El Chalupacabra
Posted 22 July 2019 - 12:07 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

I can't add much to what Tank and Darth Wader already said.  I agree with both.  I don't like TLJ, but spending Episode 9 patially or completely undoing TLJ is a mistake, too.   It happened.  I think they should just move forward with as good a story they can, but other than maybe some minor retconning to help line up the trilogies, no need to undo TLJ.  I say they should just down play the unpopular elements of TLJ,  or just not acknowledge them, but don't over write or contradict them, either.  

 

I mean technically speaking, when you have FTL tech in a universe like Star Wars, you should be able to time travel in a scientific way (story-wise, that is).  Throw the Force in there, and you have a magical and mystical way to time travel, too (as Rebels shows us).  But, when it comes to Star Wars, just because you have plausible explanations to time travel from a story telling aspect, it doesn't mean it needs to be done. And frankly, time travel in Star Wars would be just lazy writing, IMHO. 


Tank
Posted 22 July 2019 - 12:53 PM

Tank

    Driver

Aside from fixing hyperdrives, tech and magic just WORKED in the OT without ever needing to be explained. That was for Star Trek to do.

 

The PT added midichlorians because Lucas wasn't a good enough writer to somehow inform the audience that Anakin WAS SUPER SPECIAL. He needed a datapoint. No one likes the idea of midichlorians. 

 

Time travel would be midichlorians times 100.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 22 July 2019 - 01:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

No. Just no.
Darth Ender
Posted 22 July 2019 - 01:14 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

I can't even...

With the PT, it was one terrible idea after another on top of being poorly made.

The ST tricks me by being well made, and half good ideas and half incredibly bad ideas.

TFA and TLJ both have great bits, and both made major mistakes. My number one fear is that JJ is butthurt enough that Johnson didn't follow the story het set up, and actively broke it, that TRS is basically going to spend most of is runtime being a course correction.

JJ is GREAT at tone, but he is terrible at keeping the mythology/rules in check. So to that, I can see him doing this.

Rebels did it, and honestly, I about quit the show when they did.

Not to turn this into "why the PT sucks" but I thought they had decent ideas that were poorly executed.  It just feels like a first draft of a pretty good script.    

 

I think you are kind of hitting on my point.  It is way preferable for JJ to take a risk and do an entertaining time travel movie that is essentially a greatest hits of SW.  That is WAY preferable to finding a secret stash of ships/ allies and undoing TLJ and Naboo not really being Dagobah.

Yeah, I really wasn't a fan of it when they did it in Rebels. 

 

Also, while there are a lot of fans who hate TLJ there are just as many who love it. So if they do something to try and invalidate what happens, you end up slapping one half of the fanbase in the face while you try to satisfy the other half. If that's their reasoning then at the end of the day you're just back at square one. 

Wait...so this already exists in the SW universe?  **** it.  I am in on this 100%. 

 

It isn't that hard to push after Rey and Kylo's interactions.  Just say reach out through time and wave your hand around or something.  


Filthy Jawa
Posted 22 July 2019 - 08:34 PM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

But isn't this essentially what JJ did with the Star Trek movies? I kind of don't even remember. It was an alternate reality or something? And somehow old Spock crossed from one reality to the one we were watching? If they bring time-travel into Star Wars, I'm calling that pretty much the same thing.

Tank
Posted 22 July 2019 - 09:12 PM

Tank

    Driver

But isn't this essentially what JJ did with the Star Trek movies? I kind of don't even remember. It was an alternate reality or something? And somehow old Spock crossed from one reality to the one we were watching? If they bring time-travel into Star Wars, I'm calling that pretty much the same thing.


Yes... but if you look back over his ouvre, he repeats himself a LOT

zambingo
Posted 22 July 2019 - 10:54 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

Maybe this is why Matt Smith is in episode nine.
Odine
Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM

Odine

    Member

Time travel has no business in a Star Wars anything. The closest acceptable thing is force premonitions and the like. If Rey or Kylo hop into the metaphorical DeLorean to visit Palpy I'm literally going to throw a man child hissy fit and walk out of the cinema.

Edited by Odine, Yesterday, 05:36 AM.

Brando
Posted Yesterday, 07:38 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

What if they jump into the literal Delorean and fly off with Marty and Doc?

zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 09:58 AM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

If Doctor Who and Marty and Doc help to save the Resistance from a Clone of Palpatine... Im sorry but that may have gone from WTF Worst Idea Ever to The Greatest Film of All-Time.

Rey: Eww. Eww. Hes kissing his sister.
Marty: It could be worse.
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 10:12 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

The whole movie is about them traveling through time to try to stop Luke from getting an erection while kissing Leia. The Rise of Skywalker.

Duriya pivotal moment, Doc shares that he is his own father, which cracked time going back to the beginning and creating the Force.
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:15 AM

Tank

    Driver

OMG

zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 10:18 AM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

LOL I love it.

Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 10:19 AM

Darth Ender

    Member

Time travel has no business in a Star Wars anything. The closest acceptable thing is force premonitions and the like. If Rey or Kylo hop into the metaphorical DeLorean to visit Palpy I'm literally going to throw a man child hissy fit and walk out of the cinema.

I have heard time travel already exists in Rebels.  

 

Aren't premonitions just a gateway to time travel.  If you can see something the future yet, why can't you interact with it?  We know distance isn't a thing.  Why can't KyloRey go Bran?  


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 AM

Tank

    Driver

Yoda said always in motion is the future. And it was pointed out that even he could not for sure say Han and Leia would die. Clearly the Jedi have the gift of precognition, but the further ahead they look, the cloudier and less sure it is. Predict where a blaster bolt is going to be in a microsecond from now? Easy. Seeing if the Cubs beat Miami in 2015... you need a time machine.

But in that convo, Yoda also implies Luke might see into the past. We didnt see that in action until Rey had her vision in TFA.

I wouldnt mind them LOOKING into the past, and in such we the audience might see OT era moments vis a vis Rey or Kylo. That would hold with established mythology I think.

What I dont want is a literal time machine that they climb into that zaps them into the past physically.
Darth Ender
Posted Yesterday, 01:45 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

Yoda said always in motion is the future. And it was pointed out that even he could not for sure say Han and Leia would die. Clearly the Jedi have the gift of precognition, but the further ahead they look, the cloudier and less sure it is. Predict where a blaster bolt is going to be in a microsecond from now? Easy. Seeing if the Cubs beat Miami in 2015... you need a time machine.

But in that convo, Yoda also implies Luke might see into the past. We didnt see that in action until Rey had her vision in TFA.

I wouldnt mind them LOOKING into the past, and in such we the audience might see OT era moments vis a vis Rey or Kylo. That would hold with established mythology I think.

What I dont want is a literal time machine that they climb into that zaps them into the past physically.

I want The Rise of Skywalker is a prequel to Bill and Ted.  I want Bill and Ted to pull Palpatine into the phone booth as he is falling and the reaction we see when he hist the core is actually that phone time traveling.  ET, Terminator, and the Enterprise are all in the movies.  

 

After TLJ throwing off continuity by ships lightspeeding through destroyers...I really don't care.  


