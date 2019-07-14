Jump to content

Peripheral rolecall: Class of '00

Started by Euronymous , Yesterday, 10:27 PM

Euronymous
Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM

Nick (Thin White Duke) where are you? Mindy, Mercury, Diva_Shaliqua, Lujac, 6-pac (Number Six) Ven Halycon help - need to get in contact with the swede. Cheers ****s
