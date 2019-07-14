Got Another Lady Question to Ask You All

I'm sure you guys are getting sick of these by now, but I just can't post this stuff on social media because I don't want too many people knowing my business. And since the other message boards I used to frequent are now defunct, you guys are my go-to. Lucky you.



Anyway, this one will be brief, and is more of an annoyance than a serious thing. There's this newish girl at work who I started flirting with almost right off the bat, and I've asked her to lunch twice (which she obliged) and have gotten her number. However, she's quite a bit younger than me--she is twenty-one and fresh out of college, and I am thirty-five. She's a party girl and that is a big part of her life, whereas I am more stoic. It felt kinda weird knowing these things about her, but there is something about her that I can't quite put my finger on.



Anyway, what interest she may have had in me seems to have fizzled out, as can best be illustrated by our company golf outing/drinking event this past Friday. I went over and talked to her when she was on her first drink, asked her if she wanted to hang out that evening, and her reply was less than committal. As time went on, we'd seldom see one another. The worst part was when she'd visit my table and not interact with me, and that just soured my mood. The fun was killed, although I think I faked it pretty convincingly.



So here's the thing: I know what I need to do. I know I just need to move on from this, and I have every intention of doing so. Since it was not anything remotely serious, that should be pretty easy. I guess it's more of a "damn-so-close" moment. But my question is, does anyone have any advice on a good Hail Mary pass before I walk away? I know the odds are stacked against me, but is there any way to bring it up and be like, "Listen, I can read the signs, but here's what I think"? I figure I've got nothing to lose.







[EDIT] One thing to note, and it is a big one: she was referred by her best friend, who works for our company, and she spends any time she can with this friend. This is a girl I kind of have an odd feeling about, like she's not very inclusive, or at least has never been toward me. When this friend went on vacation for a week, that was a week when I really got to talk to her, to walk out of the building together and whatnot. She was with her friend most of the time at the drinking event.



I think I overthink things, in case it wasn't obvious. It just makes me feel so old, where a young party girl might perceive me as boring. My friends insist I'm not boring, though.