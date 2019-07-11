As a community FYI - embedding YouTube videos is super easy, but requires a small change. When you copy the link from YouTube it reads https:// and Nightly doesn't read it. In order to fix it, just change it to http://
Embedding YouTube videos
Started by Brando , Today, 08:04 AM