Your projects

Started by Brando , Yesterday, 04:21 PM

Brando
Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM

Brando

What are you doing that isn't for your job? Are you taking classes. painting your bedroom, writing a book, completing your hit list, or anything?

 

I've been laid up and working on stuff from my bed.  Today I finished setting up two Raspberry Pi projects.  One if a network based ad blocked and the other is an Alexa-like home assistant that doesn't give all of my info to Amazon or Google.  Still working on it because I want it to play CDs as well, and then I want to make a case from it, thinking that I'll try to have it 3D printed somewhere, but also considering waiting until I'm better to try to make a nice wooden case, but I"m not talented with woodworking, so that may not be the best thing to do.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Darth Krawlie

I like to come up with a lot of story ideas that I'd like to write someday. I'll write synopses, character sketches, make spreadsheets, draw maps, list specific plot points... but never actually do any writing. Maybe someday?


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Tank

This reminds me! The NES emulators I got from you have both bugged out over time. Can I shoot them back and have you re-format them?

 

I like to come up with a lot of story ideas that I'd like to write someday. I'll write synopses, character sketches, make spreadsheets, draw maps, list specific plot points... but never actually do any writing. Maybe someday?

 

What you're doing counts as writing.

 

Since I am lucky enough to get to be creative for my day job, my down time is now spent doing stuff with my hands. I am still super interested in hunting down the found parts used in OT props, especially lightsabers, and re-creating the way the ooriginal prop department did.

 

I also just bought a chop saw and some wood and am going to rebuild the fence in my front yard and add some crown molding to my living room.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 05:16 PM

Darth Krawlie

Youre right, and I know it counts... just doesnt feel like it since Im not working in the body of the story. My latest one, all Ive got could at best qualify as a blurb. I like it though, so I hope I dont end up abandoning it like so much else Ive tried to write.

Also wtf handy Seth freaks me out. But I get it, Im a lot handier than I used to be. Ive had to take apart and fix our garbage disposal twice in the last few months and not only was it easier than I thought each time, it was very fulfilling to accomplish something. But Im rambling now cuz its definitely NOT a hobby.
Cerina
Posted Yesterday, 05:16 PM

Cerina

Literally...everything. Ok not literally. And "job" would have to include my 2 paid positions that total less than $5k a year so there's that. 

 

Most of my big projects right now revolve around homeschooling. I'm creating some "workbooks" for Noah. Turns out, he really likes having different "workbooks" for each subject. So I'm scouring a bunch of online and paid-for resources to piece together some different "workbooks" for him. I put "workbooks" in quotes because they're not actual your typical workbook. They're a mix of planning pages, daily and weekly checklists, a few worksheets, some one-page reference sheets, and a lot that are sorts just notebooking sheets/worksheets for him to keep all of his work that might normally be done on just a sheet of notebook paper (for some reason getting him to copy a sentence onto a sheet of paper is torture but asking him to do it on a pre-printed sheet with 3 lines is ok). I can organize these by week, so he can open to the next week and do work at whatever pace he wants. 

 

Since I'm also tutoring a class on grammar, writing, and math, I'm also making plans for that. As a contracted tutor for Classical Conversations, most of the lesson planning is already done for me, but it can be overwhelming for new parents/students. We're going to have 6 new parent/student pairs this year our of our class of 12. I've been compiling a lot of information for them to peruse slowly before the fall semester. My hope is by then they'll be familiar with some of the names/jargon, layout of the guides, scope of the program, and resources available to them before we begin, so the first few weeks can be spend learning the content as opposed to be overwhelmed by all of this other stuff. This is technically for a position that pays, but this extra work isn't exactly included in the pay. So this counts. 

 

Since we started 2 brand new Scouts BSA troops back in February, I'm still trying to set up a good system for our advancements (entering and tracking) and working with our Merit Badge Coordinator so he can do the same (he's brand-new to scouting, so I'm helping while he becomes familiar with all the programs and guidelines). 

 

I also volunteered to create and organize a mentorship program in our homeschool association. We have 300 families enrolled, and every year 20-30% of that are families brand-new to homeschooling. So I'm finding experienced homeschoolers to match up with the newbies who've requested a mentor. I'm trying to find a good way to match people based on a lot of different factors that can drastically change how you homeschool - special needs and worldview being the largest. Plus, I also have to prepare materials to advertise this at our Open House next month, AND I somehow got handed the job of hosting a new family meeting/orientation in September. 

 

And my friend and I are playing around with the idea of writing some of our own curriculum or unit studies to sell to other homeschoolers. Namely we want to write our own Constitution and civics studies. There just aren't that many available out there to our liking. There are a lot for younger students that are highly watered down and very, very basic, and there are a lot for older students but they tend to be dry or entirely too left or right leaning (and obvious about it.) We're also seriously lacking appropriately in-depth Texas history and government curricula. 


Odine
Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Odine

I draw and paint. Well, I do that for work too.. My work is storyboarding mostly, cause the coin is good. But when I'm not doing that I'm tutoring drawing and painting workshops. And if not that then I'm at home painting or illustrating either digitally or traditionally. I try to spend a minimum of 6 hours a day making images. I don't really have hobbies or projects outside of work because my work is what I do. If that makes sense. I like getting in the garden sometimes, mowing the lawns, weeding and planting things.
Kyrian
Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

Kyrian

I'm a miniatures hobbyist. I collect X-Wing Miniatures, Armada and Legion and play them when I'm not D&Ding at my gaming group. I've recently gotten my brother in to X-Wing so I'm thinking about building a table-topper to make it easier for us to play since my table isn't quite the right dimensions to make it easy to play.


zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

zambingo

I was working on a book, science fiction blended with fantasy, involving Da Vinci. I completed 100 odd pages and just countless pages of background stuff I wrote basically to play like a kid does, stuff that fleshed out the idea etc. My wife read the first chapter and was mad I didnt let her read more. My kids love the idea, as Ive told them bedtime stories about that world their whole lives. Im both pretty happy and truly not happy with it, the not happy part comes from struggling to find a voice I wanted for it. Besides, everyone and their mother writes something with Da Vinci.

Anyway Im now working on something based around Alaska, family and stuff.

Work wise, Im still a Mr. Mom. My oldest son will be 21 this year, his fiancé just turned 21 late last year. Their college endeavours are in peril at the moment, with a madman conservative governor hacking away the state budget except for anything that involves corporation tax benefits. As such my son is very seriously considering the military in order to finish paying for his degree in a state that still has a functioning university system. All that said just to then say, when they finally do have kids they hope to be near me and his mom too, of course. They said, how could we not take advantage of the fantastic daycare environment you provide, Dad?! So I guess, eventually, I will be a Mr. Grandmom if that is a thing. lol

I have thought about being a Daddy Daycare and several of the parents in my neighborhood have inquired as to my availability in that sense, but I dunno. I do like being involved with the neighborhood kids in the loose supervisory sense that an active parent in a neighborhood is... and everyone (even past neighbors that were dicks) are all hey Mr. Robin and jovial. But... actually being responsible every weekday for them all... eh.
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

Darth Krawlie

One thing I always wanted to get into but have never actually gone for it is customizing GI Joe figures. Ever since my brother and I discovered you can take them apart with an eyeglasses screw driver, mix and match body parts, and use an O-ring to replace any snapped bands, I've loved the idea of creating my own figures.

 

I've gone as far as buying the right sized screws and O-rings from GI Joe fan sites and buying a ton of loose body parts from ebay and at cons (not to mention still having all our figures from when were kids), but have never actually committed to doing it. Part of it is my hands are quite a bit larger and less subtle than they were when I was younger--the other parts are patience, time, and children. But I still have the idea in the back of my mind to do someday.

 

Hell, even without customizing, I can piece together rare and hard to find figures by just assembling their loose parts if I can find them all. Much cheaper than buying, say, an original straight arm 1984 Snake Eyes, for example.


Kyrian
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Kyrian

I've also been toying with the idea of starting up a Star Wars RPG and have been semi-designing a campaign in my head. My availability from my work means it'll probably never happen, but I'm enjoying the idea of it. 


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

The Choc

Mine is essentially my lakehouse which I'm fairly obsessed with. My grandparents owned a house on this lake since the 60's which my cousin bought a few years ago. We got one last summer, although it needed alot of work. Was hard to really stay in it at all and in fact despite having our own house we nearly always would sleep at my cousins. So this fall and spring were spent getting the house more liveable, which was did. We can stay in it now, although its still not a year round house and maybe never will be. It's more than nice enough for the summer. Been spending the summer getting things exactly how I want them. Spent forever trying to find these damn porch lights that the grandparents used to have on their porch. Finally found some new in the box from probably the 60s, so that was exciting. A bit expensive for plastic  porch lights but worth it.

 

I was lucky in that the lakefront that came with my house was somewhat large but the dock was completely falling apart. My cousins lakefront has a solid dock on it but is very small. He has more money and a boat and jetksi and all that so I sold him my larger lakefront, which he then had a nice big dock put on, for cash and his old dock. Which helped fund some of the fixing up of my house.

 

Really though we treat both houses and both docks as just for the family as a whole anyway so it's a total win-win. 


The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

The Choc

It's funny also to see people saying they write things just for enjoyment. A couple years ago when my parents moved we went into attic to go through crap. I found a box full of old notebooks which basically consisted of these fictional countries I had come up with from say 5th-8th grades. I remembered doing it and even the name of the major countries:Pilodia, Milania, Buteria, Sman and The United Federation of Chocs (Im serious). I didn't remember just how much I wrote on this fictional world though. A whole 5 subject notebook filled plus some other stuff.Fairly elaborate histories covering centuries for each of those 5 nations. Plus there were about 2 dozen smaller nations which really were just there to support and play small parts in the histories of the 5 major ones. Some of it is fairly detailed and not even all that bad. Although it's fairly derivative of real history. 


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Darth Krawlie

I love it! I've done that stuff for years and years.


zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

zambingo

I have played with customizing Joes, both when I was a kid and an adult. As an adult it was more difficult until the kids were both interested and of course old enough not to want to eat the pieces. We have moved onto LEGO now though, as it was becoming increasingly rare to find Joes at our local thrift and charity shops (never thought to use the internet). LEGO minifigure wise we must have at least a hundred or probably well more, and we definitely have the pieces for at least twenty more figures in our stash. eBay is great for finding LEGO minifigures btw, especially if you find a Chinese seller willing to still ship to the US, way cheaper than buying numerous box sets for the different figures.

Destiny Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Destiny Skywalker

I'm admittedly not a super creative type. Instead of projects I play sports, I guess? I wanted to run Ragnar Northwest Passage again this year, but with everything going on with my son, I decided I couldn't really afford a weekend away from the family. So instead I think my daughter and I are going to do her first 5k on Saturday. We will walk a lot but that's ok. I also signed her up for a Kids Obstacle Course Challenge in August. I think she will really like that. I do Orangetheory 2x a week and play on an indoor soccer team once a week. Going to try playing on an all-women team this next session. I hate playing guys because I'm 5'3" and only have 2 speeds (good players have 3+): slow and fast-for-me-but-not-really. It's annoying when you're trying to play defense and they literally just run away from you to beat you. I'm also never going to win headers so I never jump either lol.

Other than that, most of my "creative" energy goes to Girl Scouts. They are finally Brownies and there is a ton to do at that level, so trying to plan out a fun year for them. My son is going to do Cub Scouts next year, but no way am I running his Pack or Den. Its going to be enough work being his chaperone at meetings without having to worry about a bunch more Kindergarten boys. (Figured Cerina would get a kick out of us doing it, though.) He has been so jealous of his sister in Girl Scouts that I've been promising him for like 2 years that he can do Cub Scouts.
Tank
Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Tank

Aw crap.
Now I have to do this.

I have this problem of OVER hobbying. Years back I got excited about repainting nerf guns. So of course I got WAY into finding weird and rare ones to swap parts around, spent a ton of money, painted half of them... and the other half are still waiting.

Same with custom lightsabers-- I've got soooo many parts in boxes that have been sitting for months.
