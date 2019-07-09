Your projects

Literally...everything. Ok not literally. And "job" would have to include my 2 paid positions that total less than $5k a year so there's that.

Most of my big projects right now revolve around homeschooling. I'm creating some "workbooks" for Noah. Turns out, he really likes having different "workbooks" for each subject. So I'm scouring a bunch of online and paid-for resources to piece together some different "workbooks" for him. I put "workbooks" in quotes because they're not actual your typical workbook. They're a mix of planning pages, daily and weekly checklists, a few worksheets, some one-page reference sheets, and a lot that are sorts just notebooking sheets/worksheets for him to keep all of his work that might normally be done on just a sheet of notebook paper (for some reason getting him to copy a sentence onto a sheet of paper is torture but asking him to do it on a pre-printed sheet with 3 lines is ok). I can organize these by week, so he can open to the next week and do work at whatever pace he wants.

Since I'm also tutoring a class on grammar, writing, and math, I'm also making plans for that. As a contracted tutor for Classical Conversations, most of the lesson planning is already done for me, but it can be overwhelming for new parents/students. We're going to have 6 new parent/student pairs this year our of our class of 12. I've been compiling a lot of information for them to peruse slowly before the fall semester. My hope is by then they'll be familiar with some of the names/jargon, layout of the guides, scope of the program, and resources available to them before we begin, so the first few weeks can be spend learning the content as opposed to be overwhelmed by all of this other stuff. This is technically for a position that pays, but this extra work isn't exactly included in the pay. So this counts.

Since we started 2 brand new Scouts BSA troops back in February, I'm still trying to set up a good system for our advancements (entering and tracking) and working with our Merit Badge Coordinator so he can do the same (he's brand-new to scouting, so I'm helping while he becomes familiar with all the programs and guidelines).

I also volunteered to create and organize a mentorship program in our homeschool association. We have 300 families enrolled, and every year 20-30% of that are families brand-new to homeschooling. So I'm finding experienced homeschoolers to match up with the newbies who've requested a mentor. I'm trying to find a good way to match people based on a lot of different factors that can drastically change how you homeschool - special needs and worldview being the largest. Plus, I also have to prepare materials to advertise this at our Open House next month, AND I somehow got handed the job of hosting a new family meeting/orientation in September.

And my friend and I are playing around with the idea of writing some of our own curriculum or unit studies to sell to other homeschoolers. Namely we want to write our own Constitution and civics studies. There just aren't that many available out there to our liking. There are a lot for younger students that are highly watered down and very, very basic, and there are a lot for older students but they tend to be dry or entirely too left or right leaning (and obvious about it.) We're also seriously lacking appropriately in-depth Texas history and government curricula.