Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

"Destiny's Way": Book 14 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , Yesterday, 04:12 AM
chapter discussion thread

1 reply to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:12 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,544 posts
chapter 1:
 
Sitting in Chewbacca’s co-pilot chair, Leia’s mind goes elsewhere until she gets a sense of her son.  She tells Han that Jacen is alive.  He’s with friends for right now.  Han isn’t sure he wants to believe her, but decides to go with it for now.  She tells him that everything is going to change.
 
The Falcon had been given the dubious honor of ferrying Commander Vana Dorja of the Imperial Remnant home after she’d been trapped on Coruscant during its fall.  Leia is pretty sure that the Commander having been there to negotiate some kind of commercial treaty is just a cover-up for her being a spy.  
 
After some fussiness on Threepio’s part about the protocols of diplomatic dining, the ship’s complement sits down to eat.  Dorja thanks them for the ride home which coincides with some mission of Leia’s which she can’t get much information about.  She’s surprised that Leia would not want to consider returning to the Chief of State position.  In the Empire, one’s duty takes precedence over one’s personal wishes.
 
It does illustrate, however, the difference between the New Republic and the Empire.   She wonders, for example, how the Remnant would have handled the Vong.  Han points out that the Empire would have built some superweapon, given it a grandiose name and watched it fail due to some stupid small thing no one thought about.
 
Dorja admits there’s a point there.  
 
The debate ends when proximity alarms blare.
 
The ship has been yanked out of hyperspace by dovin basals which, up to now, hadn’t extended this far out.  He has Leia take one of the quad lasers and see if Dorja can take the other.  
 
He hopes the Vong will think his ship is like any other freighter of its type.  The empty co-pilot’s chair reminds him of the people he’s lost.  It’s why he wouldn’t let Waroo assume Chewie’s life debt.  He doesn’t want to be responsible for anyone else’s death.
 
The Falcon is able to destroy several ships with concussion missles and Han’s unorthodox maneuevering, including using Anakin’s discovery of firing three shots that will allow one to bend around the dovin basals.
 
He’d nearly gotten them all when newcomers arrive.  Han is about to get angry until he is able to verify that they are Chiss clawcraft.  Jagged Fel tells him to stand down and they will handle the rest.  Han tells Threepio they will have guests for dinner.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
  • It’s a cute moment when Han describes Imperial superweapons, but I don’t think that was Dorja’s point.  The New Republic spent a lot of time after the initial Vong encounters burying its head in the sand, refusing to acknowledge the threat and generally not doing anything meaningful.  Dorja very likely meant that the Empire would have reacted sooner and more decisively.  Whether or not that would have saved the day is unknown.

 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:20 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,544 posts
chapter 2:
 
Leia knows Jagged Fel, but not well.  He’s the son of an Imperial Baron who lives among the Chiss.  He’d worked with Jaina on a couple of missions.  The two have the same kind of relationship Leia’d had with Han in the beginning.  She rather hopes Jaina doesn’t resolve it the same way.  It’s hard enough having Darth Vader in the family, much less an Imperial aristocrat.
 
Jag apologizes for not recognizing the Falcon’s profile at first.  He agrees to stay for a bite or two, but will not eat a meal while his pilots are hungry, too. 
 
The squadrons that fought on Borleias have been broken up to give some experienced pilots to each one.  Jaina’s been promoted to Major; Kyp is reforming his Dozen.  Jag hasn’t seen Jaina.
 
Leia explains that they are on a mission to Bastion.  Jag surmises they are trying to get the Empire to help.  In the short term, it’s probably in the best interests of the Empire to ally with the Vong.  This gets Dorja attention, but she doesn’t quite get the argument she wants in favor of this.  While Jag admits that the Empire could just pick off planets while the New Republic continues the fight, the Vong cannot be trusted not to come after the Empire.  The New Republic will not want to rescue the Empire after it sides with their enemies.
 
And even if the Vong keep promises of non-aggression, the Empire and the Vong just can’t co-exist in the same galaxy.  They both want different things.  The Empire wants power and a return to the respect it had before;  the Vong want religious and political domination of the galaxy.  Furthermore, the Vong despise the technology that the Empire depends on.  The Empire can’t adapt to the organic technology without becoming depended on the Vong.  Eventually, it would have to peacefully come under Vong domination anyway.
 
Leia tells him that the Senate is on Mon Calamari trying to elect a Chief of State.  Pwoe may think he’s it, but his tactics on Borleias backfired.  The defenders held out longer than expected and Wolam Tesar’s holodocumentary about the battle is a sell-out across the New Republic.  Citizens are rethinking their opinion of their military forces.  When the Senate arrived on Mon Calamari, they remembered that they are in charge, not Councilor Pwoe so they invited Pwoe to join them there.  He insisted they come to him on Kuat so they declared the position of Chief of State vacant and began the process of picking someone else.  
 
Jag is working to clear the Hydian Way of Vong mines.  He offers them an escort on their way to Bastion, but they turn him down.   After being wished, “Happy Hunting”, he disembarks.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars