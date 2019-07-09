"Destiny's Way": Book 14 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 1:

Sitting in Chewbacca’s co-pilot chair, Leia’s mind goes elsewhere until she gets a sense of her son. She tells Han that Jacen is alive. He’s with friends for right now. Han isn’t sure he wants to believe her, but decides to go with it for now. She tells him that everything is going to change.

The Falcon had been given the dubious honor of ferrying Commander Vana Dorja of the Imperial Remnant home after she’d been trapped on Coruscant during its fall. Leia is pretty sure that the Commander having been there to negotiate some kind of commercial treaty is just a cover-up for her being a spy.

After some fussiness on Threepio’s part about the protocols of diplomatic dining, the ship’s complement sits down to eat. Dorja thanks them for the ride home which coincides with some mission of Leia’s which she can’t get much information about. She’s surprised that Leia would not want to consider returning to the Chief of State position. In the Empire, one’s duty takes precedence over one’s personal wishes.

It does illustrate, however, the difference between the New Republic and the Empire. She wonders, for example, how the Remnant would have handled the Vong. Han points out that the Empire would have built some superweapon, given it a grandiose name and watched it fail due to some stupid small thing no one thought about.

Dorja admits there’s a point there.

The debate ends when proximity alarms blare.

The ship has been yanked out of hyperspace by dovin basals which, up to now, hadn’t extended this far out. He has Leia take one of the quad lasers and see if Dorja can take the other.

He hopes the Vong will think his ship is like any other freighter of its type. The empty co-pilot’s chair reminds him of the people he’s lost. It’s why he wouldn’t let Waroo assume Chewie’s life debt. He doesn’t want to be responsible for anyone else’s death.

The Falcon is able to destroy several ships with concussion missles and Han’s unorthodox maneuevering, including using Anakin’s discovery of firing three shots that will allow one to bend around the dovin basals.

He’d nearly gotten them all when newcomers arrive. Han is about to get angry until he is able to verify that they are Chiss clawcraft. Jagged Fel tells him to stand down and they will handle the rest. Han tells Threepio they will have guests for dinner.

