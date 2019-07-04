Jump to content

Photo

Children are hilarious

Started by Odine , Today, 01:10 AM

6 replies to this topic

#1
Odine
Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,231 posts
So this morning I woke up and could hear a neighbour's kid singing tunelessly at the top of his lungs "Oi loi La loi La Oi loi La loi la" over and over again repeatedly. Made me chuckle. Kid must be about 5 or 6.
Anyway, I ate breakfast, showered, got ready for work, and came downstairs for a glass of water before I stepped outside. Kid still singing the "Oi loi La loi la" tune (and had been the whole time) standing in the drive. Then, suddenly and with out warning, he let's out a war cry (that sounded like a higher pitched cookie monster) "aaaaaarrrggggghhhh!" and starts beating the **** out of a hedge with a stick.
I nearly shot the water I was drinking out my nose and cracked up laughing.

If you saw an adult acting like this you'd send them to the psych ward. Brilliant! Kids are absolutely insane. If this is the kind of entertainment I have to look forward to in a few years I can't wait!

Thought I'd share that moment cause it really made me laugh. What is there to worry about when you can scream and beat up a hedge for no apparent reason?

Edited by Odine, Today, 01:12 AM.

#2
Odine
Posted Today, 02:52 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,231 posts
Another time when I lived in London, I was on the northern line (a tube line) on a sweltering hot summers day. The tube is always at least 10 or 15 degrees c higher than the outside too.. Unbearable. So I was in a packed tube, people were like sardines in a can. And this little girl (maybe 4 or 5) was sat opposite her mum trying to get her attention "mum..... Mum..... Mummy.... Mum... Muuuuuuum... " it went on and on. So the exhausted mother looked up and says "yes darling? " clearly exasperated, and the little girl responds with "my bum-bum's itchy".

The whole carriage erupted in laughter, those that could hear it anyway. People were crying with laughter including the mum, and the little girl seemed chuffed to have made everyone laugh.

#3
Kyrian
Posted Today, 03:22 AM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,358 posts

My partner was on the train home the other day, and there were a bunch of around 10 year olds near her who were bartering their fake currency from a kids playground area in Westfield. One of them was refusing to give any away of his collection of entirely 10 notes (there being 5 notes, 10 notes, 20 notes, etc, not that he just had 10 of these notes, he had lots of notes worth 10...whatever the currency was), and the others were getting annoyed with him about it, until eventually near the end of the journey, he exasperatedly threw the currency at the rest of them and said, "Why am I hanging on to these, I'm never going back there anyway"

 

Apparently the train carriage had a similar reaction to the itchy bum girl.


  • Odine +1 this

#4
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:28 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,425 posts

I was giving a test during high allergy season to my 4th grade students. One student sneezed so hard he caught snot in his hand. He then took the snotty hand and smashed it down on the paper and pulled down. Then he came up and gave me the snot coated paper with buggers all smeared and everything and said "Ms. I'm done."


  • Jacen123 and Odine +1 this

#5
Odine
Posted Today, 10:30 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,231 posts
Lol

#6
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 11:12 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,429 posts

So I'm sitting here at my desk doing some work just now, when Eli tells me he wants a snack. I feel like being generous so I get him a fruit bar, which I know he loves and I don't like giving too often since the have a lot of sugar. I come back and sit down again, and he tells me he already has other snacks, and shows me a plate of fruit and veggies that I couldn't see from where I'm sitting. He smiles and says thanks for the fruit bar. Little bastard is only 3 and already smarter than me.


#7
Brando
Posted Today, 01:04 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,874 posts
As one older parent told me, adults have divided attention and all kids have to think about is how to to get what they want.
