Children are hilarious

Anyway, I ate breakfast, showered, got ready for work, and came downstairs for a glass of water before I stepped outside. Kid still singing the "Oi loi La loi la" tune (and had been the whole time) standing in the drive. Then, suddenly and with out warning, he let's out a war cry (that sounded like a higher pitched cookie monster) "aaaaaarrrggggghhhh!" and starts beating the **** out of a hedge with a stick.
I nearly shot the water I was drinking out my nose and cracked up laughing.
If you saw an adult acting like this you'd send them to the psych ward. Brilliant! Kids are absolutely insane. If this is the kind of entertainment I have to look forward to in a few years I can't wait!
Thought I'd share that moment cause it really made me laugh. What is there to worry about when you can scream and beat up a hedge for no apparent reason?
Edited by Odine, Today, 01:12 AM.