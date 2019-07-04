Children are hilarious

My partner was on the train home the other day, and there were a bunch of around 10 year olds near her who were bartering their fake currency from a kids playground area in Westfield. One of them was refusing to give any away of his collection of entirely 10 notes (there being 5 notes, 10 notes, 20 notes, etc, not that he just had 10 of these notes, he had lots of notes worth 10...whatever the currency was), and the others were getting annoyed with him about it, until eventually near the end of the journey, he exasperatedly threw the currency at the rest of them and said, "Why am I hanging on to these, I'm never going back there anyway"

Apparently the train carriage had a similar reaction to the itchy bum girl.