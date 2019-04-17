Social media is the devil

My thirteen year old daughter was allowed to use pinterest because out of all the social apps that seemed the most tame, plus my wife uses it so I thought she was familiar and would be interacting with our daughter on it. Turns out neither was a good assumption.



Messaging is available thru pinterest, which my wife did not realize because apparently all my wife ever used it for was to pin recipes, hair styles and nail ideas. My daughter however used it to the fullest extent. My daughter pinned everything of interest, commented on things, used the messenger and amassed 2.6k followers. The problem here is my daughter was just chatting to every rando that ever messaged her and freely answering Q&As like the randos couldnt possibly be anyone but who they appeared to be.



In addition to this, we discovered she has a new in real life boyfriend and from his texts he has had no father figure in his life... ever. He is beyond vulgar and texts to my daughter like she is his property and she just goes along with it.



Oh yeah, and my daughter is flunking three of her classes.



With the modeling of romance and adult behavior my daughter has between my wife and I (which everyday is striving to be like, but obviously far less dramatic than Gomez and Morticia Goals) this is all quite a surprise. For those unfamiliar with the pop cultural reference... with the balancing of authority that my wife and I share, the strength of intelligence and will of my wife and mutual respect we both have and display, I would never have thought to witness our daughter in a submissive and quite frankly abusive (at least in text form) relationship.



Needless to say, there is a lot of **** about to go down in my house.

