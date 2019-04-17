Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Social media is the devil
Posted 17 April 2019 - 12:16 PM
Messaging is available thru pinterest, which my wife did not realize because apparently all my wife ever used it for was to pin recipes, hair styles and nail ideas. My daughter however used it to the fullest extent. My daughter pinned everything of interest, commented on things, used the messenger and amassed 2.6k followers. The problem here is my daughter was just chatting to every rando that ever messaged her and freely answering Q&As like the randos couldnt possibly be anyone but who they appeared to be.
In addition to this, we discovered she has a new in real life boyfriend and from his texts he has had no father figure in his life... ever. He is beyond vulgar and texts to my daughter like she is his property and she just goes along with it.
Oh yeah, and my daughter is flunking three of her classes.
With the modeling of romance and adult behavior my daughter has between my wife and I (which everyday is striving to be like, but obviously far less dramatic than Gomez and Morticia Goals) this is all quite a surprise. For those unfamiliar with the pop cultural reference... with the balancing of authority that my wife and I share, the strength of intelligence and will of my wife and mutual respect we both have and display, I would never have thought to witness our daughter in a submissive and quite frankly abusive (at least in text form) relationship.
Needless to say, there is a lot of **** about to go down in my house.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 03:12 PM
You have to worry about ALL the dicks in the world.
We've only let Oliver had Instagram, but thank you for the reminder it's time for me to check his account and search history.
Posted 19 April 2019 - 11:04 AM
Posted 19 April 2019 - 04:17 PM
Posted 20 April 2019 - 05:48 AM
Jacob, be like me and abandon it completely, but keep the messenger app on your phone for communication purposes.
Posted 23 April 2019 - 05:02 PM
Posted 23 April 2019 - 05:39 PM
Getting rid of Facebook made me have better relationships with the people I want to have relationships with.
Posted 23 April 2019 - 07:26 PM
I just post cat pics and see family that I am distant from. I do keep in touch with some posters from here that are no longer posting here. But it's funny watching all the dramatic "I'm quitting social media" posts on social media. HAHAHAHAHA!.
Posted 23 April 2019 - 09:01 PM
Posted 24 April 2019 - 01:13 AM
I use Instagram, which is owned by facebook so Im a hypocrite really, but I'm an artist so need it for work.
Posted 24 April 2019 - 08:39 AM
I dropped Facebook last week. Not sure for how long. I had lunch with a friend-a FORMER SJW. She's working on her PhD in cultural studies and geography and has had it. I was sure she'd be the last to go. I'm hoping to either not go back or be able to go back and just look at kitties once in a while
Posted 24 April 2019 - 09:06 AM
I wondered where you went!
Posted 24 April 2019 - 09:22 AM
I'm not trying to be dramatic or make a spectacle, it's just been wearing me down a lot, but I'm also worried about the loss of connection with people. I don't really talk to very many people in real life or online anymore.
Posted 24 April 2019 - 09:48 AM
I am the only person who likes your tweets! Also your kids are adorable. I have to meet up with you and April and have a beer or something. I couldn't get tickets to Comic-Con. You have to get out of the house! HA! And April because we're lucky friends in Pokemon Go and we can trade and get a lucky pokemon!
Posted 24 April 2019 - 02:57 PM
I'm not trying to be dramatic or make a spectacle, it's just been wearing me down a lot, but I'm also worried about the loss of connection with people. I don't really talk to very many people in real life or online anymore.
That's also called parenting. Your kids are similar ages to mine, we're all busy af.
Posted 24 April 2019 - 04:26 PM
Posted 24 April 2019 - 09:27 PM
Posted 24 April 2019 - 10:40 PM
Just wait until when your kids only come out of the rooms for meals. It's amazing. I read a whole comic straight through last weekend. I haven't been asked GUESS WHAT in months.
Really? I would think there would still be a few GUESS WHAT fart jokes in there.
Posted 26 May 2019 - 03:52 PM
Posted 26 May 2019 - 04:30 PM
It's one thing to be critical of a work or an idea. It's different to just be an a-hole.
And I enjoyed Hellfest more than the recent Halloween, and not just because you're my friend. And my opinion is worth a thousand Twitter opinions.
Posted 26 May 2019 - 05:08 PM
That's a big part of what I'm talking about. People are just needlessly cruel. I'm up for discussion about almost anything, and I can be blunt and say things without thinking, but I try really hard not to be horrible to people where they'll read it. So I'll be harsher about stuff here, but I think that especially if you're responding to people or tagging them to insult them, you're not a decent person.
It's one thing to be critical of a work or an idea. It's different to just be an a-hole.
I agree entirely. My thing, are people a-holes for attention, or are they really this terrible? We've been on Nightly for 20 years so I know not everyone is a jerk, and some people just genuinely like trolling. But the level of jerk I am seeing IRL lately really has me losing faith in humanity.
Posted 26 May 2019 - 05:41 PM
What someone says on Twitter or Facebook doesn't REALLY matter because you don't have real connections and you don't have to say it to someone's face and have immediate repercussions. Eventually that bleeds into real life because social media tears you down and eventually you can't cope.
I think that Nightly grounds us more, because we're used to having relationships on the internet. I may not have an immediate face to face repercussions if I'm constantly an ass to Tank, but it's still going to happen and poison my experience. On Twitter especially, I can be a dick to someone I'll never have any connection with so there's no reason to not be one. And people spend hours a day in that environment, and it slowly makes it impossible to connect with anyone.
Posted 12 June 2019 - 07:13 AM
GUYS I THINK I broke Facebook. SORRY
Posted 12 June 2019 - 10:21 AM
Posted 12 June 2019 - 04:06 PM
Did Mark Zuckerberg lose his cursor?
Only in the deepfake video of him.