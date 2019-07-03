This year my wife will take the older kids to see fireworks, and there's a parade in the fancy town that we live a few blocks from.
I'm having major health issues, as I've stated otherwise, so the extent of my celebration will be maybe watching fireworks on TV and wearing my Captain America shirt.
Do you celebrate the 4th of July?
Started by Brando , Yesterday, 03:50 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:50 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Our neighborhood is throwing a parade (having a parade? do you throw or have a parade??). It all ends at the local middle school where different vendors have set up to host different activities for kids and families. We decided to have my husband's handyman business sponsor a booth. So we're going to be up there from 8:30 AM until around 2PMish shooting off paper rockets using this rocket launcher Trevor built for our Cub Scout pack. So we're going to be pimping his business all morning, and I guess you could say that means I'm working.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
Going to a family-friendly party and watching fireworks in our neighborhood. The local celebrations are too crowded and crazy, so no thanks.
Might go buy some extra sparklers for the kids, we'll see.
