Do you celebrate the 4th of July?

Our neighborhood is throwing a parade (having a parade? do you throw or have a parade??). It all ends at the local middle school where different vendors have set up to host different activities for kids and families. We decided to have my husband's handyman business sponsor a booth. So we're going to be up there from 8:30 AM until around 2PMish shooting off paper rockets using this rocket launcher Trevor built for our Cub Scout pack. So we're going to be pimping his business all morning, and I guess you could say that means I'm working.