Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Getting old

Started by Brando , Today, 11:58 AM

5 replies to this topic

#1
Brando
Posted Today, 11:58 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,851 posts
I feel like I'm officially old. I have to wear reading glasses. And I have to explain things like regular old phones to my kids.

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 12:10 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,408 posts

I dread any time I have to get on the floor cuz I don't know if my knees are gonna let me stand up this time or not


  • Brando and Odine +1 this

#3
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Today, 12:16 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Member
  • 3,139 posts

I'm one of the older people in my department, and the oldest on my team, even older than our supervisor. Some girl didn't know who Screech was.


  • Brando +1 this

#4
Kyrian
Posted Today, 12:29 PM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,356 posts

At my weekly tabletop gaming group, a friend on another table was explaining where his StarViper model was from and the guy he was explaining it to had no idea what Shadows of the Empire was. It made both of us feel very old.


  • Brando and Zerimar Nyliram +1 this

#5
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,403 posts

HA. I am getting TRIFOCALS. Tami will be along to talk about oldness tooooooooooo. My days of picking up socks that fall on the floor are over. I can't bend over without pain. 


#6
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Today, 01:38 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,141 posts

My manager is younger than me.  But, he is a good guy.


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina