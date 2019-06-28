Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Getting old
Started by Brando , Today, 11:58 AM
#1
Posted Today, 11:58 AM
I feel like I'm officially old. I have to wear reading glasses. And I have to explain things like regular old phones to my kids.
#2
Posted Today, 12:10 PM
I dread any time I have to get on the floor cuz I don't know if my knees are gonna let me stand up this time or not
- Brando and Odine +1 this
#3
Posted Today, 12:16 PM
I'm one of the older people in my department, and the oldest on my team, even older than our supervisor. Some girl didn't know who Screech was.
- Brando +1 this
#4
Posted Today, 12:29 PM
At my weekly tabletop gaming group, a friend on another table was explaining where his StarViper model was from and the guy he was explaining it to had no idea what Shadows of the Empire was. It made both of us feel very old.
- Brando and Zerimar Nyliram +1 this
#5
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
HA. I am getting TRIFOCALS. Tami will be along to talk about oldness tooooooooooo. My days of picking up socks that fall on the floor are over. I can't bend over without pain.
#6
Posted Today, 01:38 PM
My manager is younger than me. But, he is a good guy.