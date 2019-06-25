Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Greatest love song of all-time

Started by Brando , June 25 2019 04:58 PM

19 replies to this topic

#1
Brando
Posted 25 June 2019 - 04:58 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,863 posts
Make your argument as to why your pick is the best.

God Only Knows by the Beach Boys:

Nobody harmonizes like the Beach Boys, and it's a lot more realistic than most. It's not overly gushy, but is still an acknowledgement of life changing love, with just a hint of sadness.

#2
Ms. Spam
Posted 25 June 2019 - 06:37 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,418 posts

Bob Marley and the Wailers - "Could you be loved".


#3
El Chalupacabra
Posted 25 June 2019 - 08:29 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

  • Supporters
  • 8,680 posts

Definitely Unchained Melody.


  • Cerina +1 this

#4
Brando
Posted 25 June 2019 - 08:43 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,863 posts
Why are those songs the best?

#5
El Chalupacabra
Posted 25 June 2019 - 08:45 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

  • Supporters
  • 8,680 posts

The lyrics.  The way it is sung. Can't get much deeper than that. 

 

And if you think about it, it's usually played at a wedding reception, often times at the main dance.


#6
Brando
Posted 25 June 2019 - 09:18 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,863 posts
They play slow songs at weddings? I'm always one of the crotchety old men complaining about the music at weddings. I considered Unchained Melody, but I think it's a little too uncertain about the relationship.

#7
Ms. Spam
Posted 26 June 2019 - 07:34 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,418 posts

I can't explain it but I think Bob loved really good. If it was played at a Wedding I would love it. It's just simple island music. It sets the mood. At least for the honey moon.


#8
El Chalupacabra
Posted 26 June 2019 - 12:15 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

  • Supporters
  • 8,680 posts

They play slow songs at weddings? I'm always one of the crotchety old men complaining about the music at weddings. I considered Unchained Melody, but I think it's a little too uncertain about the relationship.

Until everyone is liquored up and acts the fool, that is.  I usually go to weddings under protest, myself. 

 

As for uncertainty, 1 out of 2 ain't bad!


#9
Cerina
Posted 26 June 2019 - 03:28 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,838 posts

Unchained Melody FTW! 

It's my favorite song of all time. You can feel every note. And it's timeless. 

 

But if we're going for most realistic song about love, I'm going with It's Only Make Believe. It's been recorded a million times by a million different people, but nothing gut punches you like Conway Twitty's original 1958 recording. 


#10
Metropolis
Posted 26 June 2019 - 07:44 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,449 posts
Please. Endless Love hasn't even been mentioned yet.

#11
David
Posted 26 June 2019 - 10:25 PM

David

    LOOK ALIVE

  • Member
  • 14,801 posts
He stopped loving her today- George Jones
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#12
Brando
Posted 26 June 2019 - 10:29 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,863 posts

He stopped loving her today- George Jones


Great song. The only song mentioned in this thread that I don't care for is Spam's, but I don't care for reggae, even Marley.

#13
Odine
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:05 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,224 posts
Perfect Day by Lou Reed. Yeah its a love song to Heroin, but I think it still qualifies. It's a perfect song too.

In my Life - The Beatles. This song can bring me to tears, happy tears. Such a genuine and insightful take on love and past lovers. I like this song a lot. I mean, check these lyrics (I suppose they can read a little saccharine, but how John delivers them is super honest and the instrumentation is perfect) out:

There are places I'll remember
All my life, though some have changed
Some forever, not for better
Some have gone, and some remain
All these places had their moments
With lovers and friends, I still can recall
Some are dead, and some are living
In my life, I've loved them all
But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you
And these memories lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life, I'll love you more
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I'll love you more
In my life I'll love you more

Edited by Odine, 26 June 2019 - 11:13 PM.

#14
Tank
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:09 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,437 posts
Die, Die My Darling- Misfits
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#15
Odine
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:26 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,224 posts
Jeez man what are you doing up at this hour?

#16
Tank
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:30 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,437 posts
10:30?

What am I? 9 years old?
  • Odine +1 this

#17
Odine
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:54 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,224 posts
Ahh I'm just awake earlier than usual

Brain fart.

Also your response made me burst out laughing on the train to work, and people looked at me funny. So good job, yo

Edited by Odine, 27 June 2019 - 12:01 AM.

  • Tank +1 this

#18
Brando
Posted 27 June 2019 - 06:48 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,863 posts

10:30?What am I? 9 years old?


Chronologically or behaviorally?
  • Tank +1 this

#19
The Choc
Posted 27 June 2019 - 07:37 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,951 posts

Perfect Day by Lou Reed. Yeah its a love song to Heroin, but I think it still qualifies. It's a perfect song too.

In my Life - The Beatles. This song can bring me to tears, happy tears. Such a genuine and insightful take on love and past lovers. I like this song a lot. I mean, check these lyrics (I suppose they can read a little saccharine, but how John delivers them is super honest and the instrumentation is perfect) out:

There are places I'll remember
All my life, though some have changed
Some forever, not for better
Some have gone, and some remain
All these places had their moments
With lovers and friends, I still can recall
Some are dead, and some are living
In my life, I've loved them all
But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you
And these memories lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life, I'll love you more
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I'll love you more
In my life I'll love you more

Definitely one of the very best Beatles song and a candidate for their best. 


#20
Ms. Spam
Posted 28 June 2019 - 05:40 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,418 posts

Will you still  need me! When I'm 64!


Back to Music

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Music