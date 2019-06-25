Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Greatest love song of all-time
#1
Posted 25 June 2019 - 04:58 PM
God Only Knows by the Beach Boys:
Nobody harmonizes like the Beach Boys, and it's a lot more realistic than most. It's not overly gushy, but is still an acknowledgement of life changing love, with just a hint of sadness.
#2
Posted 25 June 2019 - 06:37 PM
Bob Marley and the Wailers - "Could you be loved".
#3
Posted 25 June 2019 - 08:29 PM
Definitely Unchained Melody.
- Cerina +1 this
#4
Posted 25 June 2019 - 08:43 PM
#5
Posted 25 June 2019 - 08:45 PM
The lyrics. The way it is sung. Can't get much deeper than that.
And if you think about it, it's usually played at a wedding reception, often times at the main dance.
#6
Posted 25 June 2019 - 09:18 PM
#7
Posted 26 June 2019 - 07:34 AM
I can't explain it but I think Bob loved really good. If it was played at a Wedding I would love it. It's just simple island music. It sets the mood. At least for the honey moon.
#8
Posted 26 June 2019 - 12:15 PM
They play slow songs at weddings? I'm always one of the crotchety old men complaining about the music at weddings. I considered Unchained Melody, but I think it's a little too uncertain about the relationship.
Until everyone is liquored up and acts the fool, that is. I usually go to weddings under protest, myself.
As for uncertainty, 1 out of 2 ain't bad!
#9
Posted 26 June 2019 - 03:28 PM
Unchained Melody FTW!
It's my favorite song of all time. You can feel every note. And it's timeless.
But if we're going for most realistic song about love, I'm going with It's Only Make Believe. It's been recorded a million times by a million different people, but nothing gut punches you like Conway Twitty's original 1958 recording.
#10
Posted 26 June 2019 - 07:44 PM
#11
Posted 26 June 2019 - 10:25 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#12
Posted 26 June 2019 - 10:29 PM
He stopped loving her today- George Jones
Great song. The only song mentioned in this thread that I don't care for is Spam's, but I don't care for reggae, even Marley.
#13
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:05 PM
In my Life - The Beatles. This song can bring me to tears, happy tears. Such a genuine and insightful take on love and past lovers. I like this song a lot. I mean, check these lyrics (I suppose they can read a little saccharine, but how John delivers them is super honest and the instrumentation is perfect) out:
There are places I'll remember
All my life, though some have changed
Some forever, not for better
Some have gone, and some remain
All these places had their moments
With lovers and friends, I still can recall
Some are dead, and some are living
In my life, I've loved them all
But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you
And these memories lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life, I'll love you more
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I'll love you more
In my life I'll love you more
Edited by Odine, 26 June 2019 - 11:13 PM.
#14
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:09 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#15
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:26 PM
#16
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:30 PM
What am I? 9 years old?
- Odine +1 this
#17
Posted 26 June 2019 - 11:54 PM
Brain fart.
Also your response made me burst out laughing on the train to work, and people looked at me funny. So good job, yo
Edited by Odine, 27 June 2019 - 12:01 AM.
- Tank +1 this
#18
Posted 27 June 2019 - 06:48 AM
10:30?What am I? 9 years old?
Chronologically or behaviorally?
- Tank +1 this
#19
Posted 27 June 2019 - 07:37 PM
Perfect Day by Lou Reed. Yeah its a love song to Heroin, but I think it still qualifies. It's a perfect song too.
In my Life - The Beatles. This song can bring me to tears, happy tears. Such a genuine and insightful take on love and past lovers. I like this song a lot. I mean, check these lyrics (I suppose they can read a little saccharine, but how John delivers them is super honest and the instrumentation is perfect) out:
There are places I'll remember
All my life, though some have changed
Some forever, not for better
Some have gone, and some remain
All these places had their moments
With lovers and friends, I still can recall
Some are dead, and some are living
In my life, I've loved them all
But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you
And these memories lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life, I'll love you more
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I'll love you more
In my life I'll love you more
Definitely one of the very best Beatles song and a candidate for their best.
#20
Posted 28 June 2019 - 05:40 PM
Will you still need me! When I'm 64!