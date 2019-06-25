Greatest love song of all-time

Perfect Day by Lou Reed. Yeah its a love song to Heroin, but I think it still qualifies. It's a perfect song too.



In my Life - The Beatles. This song can bring me to tears, happy tears. Such a genuine and insightful take on love and past lovers. I like this song a lot. I mean, check these lyrics (I suppose they can read a little saccharine, but how John delivers them is super honest and the instrumentation is perfect) out:



There are places I'll remember

All my life, though some have changed

Some forever, not for better

Some have gone, and some remain

All these places had their moments

With lovers and friends, I still can recall

Some are dead, and some are living

In my life, I've loved them all

But of all these friends and lovers

There is no one compares with you

And these memories lose their meaning

When I think of love as something new

Though I know I'll never lose affection

For people and things that went before

I know I'll often stop and think about them

In my life, I'll love you more

Though I know I'll never lose affection

For people and things that went before

I know I'll often stop and think about them

In my life I'll love you more

In my life I'll love you more