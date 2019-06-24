Remember when I made everyone think I was REV for a minute and then some chick said she was gonna kill herself over it and never posted again
Nightly Remember When
Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 01:48 PM
#1
Posted Today, 01:48 PM
#2
Posted Today, 01:54 PM
Remember when Rev was dating another Nightly member? And I think she left him for Undome? Who was that?
#3
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
servant. It was servant. That took three of us combing the archives to figure out.
#4
Posted Today, 02:39 PM
https://nightly.net/...-disrespectful/
For your reading pleasure
#5
Posted Today, 02:45 PM
holy ****