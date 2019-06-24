Jump to content

Nightly Remember When

Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 01:48 PM

4 replies to this topic

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:48 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,399 posts

Remember when I made everyone think I was REV for a minute and then some chick said she was gonna kill herself over it and never posted again


Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 20,479 posts
Remember when Rev was dating another Nightly member? And I think she left him for Undome? Who was that?

Iceheart
Posted Today, 02:17 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 20,479 posts
servant. It was servant. That took three of us combing the archives to figure out.

Cerina
Posted Today, 02:39 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,828 posts
https://nightly.net/...-disrespectful/

For your reading pleasure

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 02:45 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,399 posts
holy ****
