Aggressive and rude driving and behavior in your area

OK So what prompted this post is I just came back from a quick trip up to a convenience store, and barely avoided a collision with an aggressively driving person who cut me off. In APR I was in an accident because some idiot decided to do a u-turn from the left lane without looking first, as I was entering the left-hand turn lane, without looking. But that is nothing new. I literally can't go without at least several times a week with a close call, where someone cuts me off or witnessing aggressive (to the point of stupidity) driving behavior.

I live in the Phoenix area. Phoenix has always been a terrible place to drive. It's partly the heat I think, plus being a transient state, you have people from all over the nation (or world for that matter) moving here, and bringing their regional driving styles with them, thereby conflicting with other driving styles. Finally, AZ overall is famous for people driving over the speed limit, with law enforcement not enforcing speeding laws adequately (not enough cops), and in recent years, lawsuits to prevent red light and speed cams.

However, I have noticed in the last 5 years especially, a marked rise in aggressive driving behavior, where people are either just driving fast and cutting people off, or not letting people change lanes or enter the road way, or just a general lack of courtesy and rude behavior, like flipping people off and road raging. I also have noticed that this behavior extends to an overall lack of civility towards strangers in general, in every day, mundane activities like going to the grocery store or whatever.

In my case, I think it is partly due to the rise of the population in my area, so this happens more. But I also believe there is a rise in a lack of courtesy, and patience.

Anyway, I was wondering if anyone here has experienced an increase of aggressive driving or overall behavior where they live. I know this it totally anecdotal, but feel free to offer input, and you need not mention where you live if you don't want to. I am wondering if this is just specific to where I live, or if this is a national trend.