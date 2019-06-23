Should artists be cancelled?

A recent case was when Liam Neeson admitted to doing something super racist in the past and then the internet wanted him to fail at everything and go in a corner and die.



Taken 2 and 3 are better reasons to not watch his movies,



Unless there was a personal connection with the person's work, I don't think it would keep me from enjoying their past work, as long as I already did.



Seven is great, and nothing changes that, but I'm also in a very different place in my life and haven't watched it in years even though it was once in a regular rotation.



Michael Jackson's music is catchy and hard to avoid dancing to, and nothing changes that for me, but I'm also not buying his albums.



And, like I said, the Cosby Show is still one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, and I'm glad that Amazon has the guts to have it in their streaming library.

Liam Neeson I think was trying to make a statement how wrong racism is and was using himself as an example. But the dude was tone deaf to how it would be received. Either due to the ivory tower he lives in that is show biz, or stupidity. He brought it on himself and was wrong for what he did/said, but at the same time, I think what he was trying to do was (in his mind) something positive. I think he deserves at least the benefit of the doubt that he no longer thinks that way, because if he hadn't said anything, no one would have known about it. I mean why would he say it in the first place, if it wasn't?

I hear you on Se7en. I've changed since I first saw it, too. Spacey isn't the only reason I don't rewatch it. But it is one of the main reasons.

Cosby show for me was good in the 1980s, but I haven't watched it since about that time. At one time I did defend the guy (Lyceum), but I can't now and have changed my opinion about him.

I don't fault anyone liking MJ's music. I still do, too. I just won't buy anything from his estate or music. But I will listen (and like it) when his music is played, but I also have the fact he was an alleged (and likely) child molester in my mind when I listen, too.

Based on Lewinsky being slut-shamed and hated by Democrats forever, I'm not sure she benefited as much as people say.

I think she set Clinton up, but at the same time, it wasn't all that difficult considering he is arguably a (by today's standards) borderline exploiter of women. What was once tolerated, or even applauded back then, isn't now. But it is weird how people on the left will defend him, especially leftist feminists, but they will go after an equally (if not worse) abuser, like Trump. Funny how politics of some people will cause them to be hypocrites (not directed to anyone here, nor am I wanting this to become a Lyceum debate).