"Traitor": Book 13 in the New Jedi Order

Prologue: The Embrace of Pain:

Jacen Solo is in pain. Besides the intense physical pain he endures, there is also the pain of betrayal by Vergere whom he had trusted and the pain of his brother, Anakin’s, death. He had faced losses before, but they had always been mistakes, misunderstandings or tricks. Then Chewbacca died and it was as if his family suddenly became vulnerable, culminating in the death of his brother.

He cannot remember where he is. It’s hard to remember his past – being captured on Belkadan, being rescued by his uncle, Vergere bringing him to the voxyn queen and that memory leading him to Anakin’s corpse. He knows he once lived outside the white pain but he only exists there now.

Jacen tries to call upon the Force to help him, feels his sister dwelling in Darkness and urges her to hold on and mutes himself so that she won’t feel his agony and go darker still.

Vergere touches him. She tells him that there are some aboard this ship who think that Jacen has earned the honor of begging for death, while the warmaster wants to sacrifice him to the gods.

Jacen tells her he trusted her. Vergere knows this and wonders why. He reminds her she saved Mara. She points out that she could have had any number of reasons for doing this. As for the death of the voxyn queen, he has no way of knowing what her motives were there. Perhaps, she did everything so that she could bring him to the Embrace of Pain.

Jacen asks why he is here. She tells him that she is a messenger, a herald, a mourner. Jacen is already dead to those who know him. The Force is life and has nothing to do with him. He opens himself up anyway and finds a connection in her. He notes she is also a Jedi. Vergere answers that there are no Jedi here.

Suddenly, the universe is empty. She has cut off his connection to the Force. He doesn’t understand how. Vergere tells him that everything she tells him is a lie and every question is a trick. If he believes nothing else, he should believe this.

