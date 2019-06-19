Huey Lewis and the News is great.
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Unpopular Music Opinions
#1
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:23 AM
#2
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:31 AM
- Ms. Spam and Odine +1 this
#3
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:32 AM
U2, Aerosmith, and RHCP are all garbage.
- Tank and Odine +1 this
#4
Posted 19 June 2019 - 12:12 PM
Most of it would be The Misfits.
- Metropolis +1 this
#5
Posted 19 June 2019 - 02:46 PM
Ska is good
Music you have to be on drugs to appreciate is objectively bad.
- Tank and Odine +1 this
#6
Posted 19 June 2019 - 02:54 PM
- Tank, Darth Krawlie and Odine +1 this
#7
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:20 PM
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#8
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:22 PM
#9
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:48 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#10
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:52 PM
Weird Al belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (not that it means anything, but still).
- Tank and Ms. Spam +1 this
#11
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:03 PM
Also, the HoF is really just a tourist trap but it's fun.
#12
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:19 PM
If you took all the legit great punk songs, you'd have a playlist 60 minutes long, max.
That would still be like 60 songs, though.
- Tank and Ms. Spam +1 this
#13
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:33 PM
Led Zeppelin is overrated.
YYYYYYYYYYESSSSSSSS!
#14
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:35 PM
U2, Aerosmith, and RHCP are all garbage.
I feel dumb, who is RHCP? Red Hot Chili Peppers?
#15
Posted 19 June 2019 - 05:15 PM
yup. garbage.
#16
Posted 19 June 2019 - 05:18 PM
#17
Posted 19 June 2019 - 05:38 PM
I've posted it somewhere before, or maybe it was on Twitter, but if you replaced every single lyric in a Chili Pepper song with DERP, literally no one would be able to tell the difference.
- Odine +1 this
#18
Posted 19 June 2019 - 07:52 PM
I hate Taylor Swift.
#19
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:40 PM
I...I just don't know what to think anymore.
I would rather read every Lyceum post twice than listen to any Pink Floyd song other than Wish You Were Here
- Dark Wader +1 this
#20
Posted Yesterday, 05:05 AM
#21
Posted Yesterday, 06:05 AM
The album Sex Packets by Digital Underground is awesome.
- Ms. Spam and Pharoah JZA +1 this
#22
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 AM
I...I just don't know what to think anymore.
I would rather read every Lyceum post twice than listen to any Pink Floyd song other than Wish You Were Here
That I don't smoke pot?
#23
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 AM
NIrvana weren't any good.
#24
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM
- Tank +1 this
#25
Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM
Bob Dylan is absolutely terrible. Also, all the icons of 60s-70s rock, i.e. Hendrix, the Doors, Zeppelin, only have a few great songs but people act like everything they put out was gold.
Alot of those guys didn't really put out all that much stuff because they died at 27 years old. Plus even big Doors fans don't really think The Soft Parade is gold.
- Ms. Spam +1 this