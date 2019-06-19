Jump to content

Unpopular Music Opinions

Started by Brando , June 19 2019 10:23 AM

#1
Brando
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:23 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,810 posts

Huey Lewis and the News is great.


#2
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:31 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Member
  • 4,403 posts
Led Zeppelin is overrated.
  • Ms. Spam and Odine +1 this

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:32 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,391 posts

U2, Aerosmith, and RHCP are all garbage.


  • Tank and Odine +1 this

#4
Tank
Posted 19 June 2019 - 12:12 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,406 posts
If you took all the legit great punk songs, you'd have a playlist 60 minutes long, max.

Most of it would be The Misfits.

Most of it would be The Misfits.
  • Metropolis +1 this

#5
Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 June 2019 - 02:46 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,391 posts
Every Foo Fighters song is exactly the same and also nothing special.

Ska is good

Music you have to be on drugs to appreciate is objectively bad.
  • Tank and Odine +1 this

#6
Brando
Posted 19 June 2019 - 02:54 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,810 posts
I would rather read every Lyceum post twice than listen to any Pink Floyd song other than Wish You Were Here
  • Tank, Darth Krawlie and Odine +1 this

#7
Tank
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:20 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,406 posts
While I get why the Beatles were important for music, I find them annoyingly unlistenable.
  • Darth Krawlie +1 this

#8
Brando
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:22 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,810 posts
I enjoy the early stuff, but u absolutely detest the later stuff.

#9
Tank
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:48 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,406 posts
I would love to hang out with Weird Al, but I don't need to hear any more of his songs.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#10
Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:52 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,391 posts

Weird Al belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (not that it means anything, but still).


  • Tank and Ms. Spam +1 this

#11
Brando
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:03 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,810 posts
The Monkees belong in the Hall of Fame.
Also, the HoF is really just a tourist trap but it's fun.

#12
Jacen123
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:19 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,778 posts

If you took all the legit great punk songs, you'd have a playlist 60 minutes long, max.

 

 

That would still be like 60 songs, though.


  • Tank and Ms. Spam +1 this

#13
Ms. Spam
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:33 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,394 posts

Led Zeppelin is overrated.

YYYYYYYYYYESSSSSSSS!


#14
Ms. Spam
Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:35 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,394 posts

U2, Aerosmith, and RHCP are all garbage.

I feel dumb, who is RHCP? Red Hot Chili Peppers? 


#15
Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 June 2019 - 05:15 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,391 posts

yup. garbage.


#16
Brando
Posted 19 June 2019 - 05:18 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,810 posts
I'll defend Under the Bridge until my dying day but everything else is awful.

#17
Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 June 2019 - 05:38 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,391 posts

I've posted it somewhere before, or maybe it was on Twitter, but if you replaced every single lyric in a Chili Pepper song with DERP, literally no one would be able to tell the difference.


  • Odine +1 this

#18
Ms. Spam
Posted 19 June 2019 - 07:52 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,394 posts

I hate Taylor Swift.


#19
Metropolis
Posted 19 June 2019 - 10:40 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,426 posts

I would rather read every Lyceum post twice than listen to any Pink Floyd song other than Wish You Were Here

I...I just don't know what to think anymore.

I...I just don't know what to think anymore.
  • Dark Wader +1 this

#20
Odine
Posted Yesterday, 05:05 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,201 posts
Talking Heads suck balls.

#21
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 06:05 AM

El Chalupacabra

    wearing out welcome since 2009

  • Supporters
  • 8,636 posts

The album Sex Packets by Digital Underground is awesome.


  • Ms. Spam and Pharoah JZA +1 this

#22
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,810 posts

I would rather read every Lyceum post twice than listen to any Pink Floyd song other than Wish You Were Here

I...I just don't know what to think anymore.

That I don't smoke pot?

#23
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 AM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,946 posts

NIrvana weren't any good. 


#24
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Member
  • 4,403 posts
Bob Dylan is absolutely terrible. Also, all the icons of 60s-70s rock, i.e. Hendrix, the Doors, Zeppelin, only have a few great songs but people act like everything they put out was gold.
  • Tank +1 this

#25
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,946 posts

Bob Dylan is absolutely terrible. Also, all the icons of 60s-70s rock, i.e. Hendrix, the Doors, Zeppelin, only have a few great songs but people act like everything they put out was gold.

Alot of those guys didn't really put out all that much stuff because they died at 27 years old. Plus even big Doors fans don't really think The Soft Parade is gold. 


  • Ms. Spam +1 this
