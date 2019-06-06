Even though I am still sore about Kwahi.
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Did the Raptors win yet?
#1
Posted 06 June 2019 - 12:47 PM
#2
Posted 06 June 2019 - 02:52 PM
#3
Posted 06 June 2019 - 08:02 PM
I'm good with either. I don't get the hate on the Warriors.
#4
Posted 07 June 2019 - 11:53 PM
The Warriors are toast. I didn't like the way it went down with Kwahi in San Antonio, but I also don't like the super team that Golden State has built either. Toronto winning the championship is a breath of fresh air for the NBA.
#5
Posted 10 June 2019 - 09:45 PM
damnit I hate the warriors
#6
Posted 10 June 2019 - 10:55 PM
#7
Posted 11 June 2019 - 07:50 AM
Yeah. I watched that game last night. He didn't even make the first quarter.
#8
Posted 13 June 2019 - 09:53 PM
It's a shame what happened to Durant.
It's over. The Warriors fought like a champion, but the Raptors prevailed for a 114-110 victory in game 6.
#9
Posted 13 June 2019 - 10:06 PM
Hell of a series. That foul call at .9 seconds was dumb as hell and was a serious blue ball, but whatever.
#10
Posted 15 June 2019 - 08:41 AM
Yeah. This was a good playoffs.
#11
Posted 15 June 2019 - 05:56 PM
#12
Posted 15 June 2019 - 06:45 PM
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#13
Posted 15 June 2019 - 06:53 PM
I like how when the Raptors won the championship, the commentators mostly talked about the warriors and theyre incredible dynasty and the hall of fame players they made. But oh yeah, congrats Raptors.
Seriously. Also a whole lot of asterisk commentary, which is absolute horse****. No one said the Warriors should get an asterisk in 2015 when Kevin Love was out and Kyrie Irving got hurt in Game 1. Injuries are part of the game. Get over it. The Raptors earned this title.
- Ms. Spam, David and Gamevet +1 this