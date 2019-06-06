Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Did the Raptors win yet?

Started by Ms. Spam , June 06 2019 12:47 PM

12 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 06 June 2019 - 12:47 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,434 posts

Even though I am still sore about Kwahi. 


#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 06 June 2019 - 02:52 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,450 posts
Its been a fun series so far

#3
Ms. Spam
Posted 06 June 2019 - 08:02 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,434 posts

I'm good with either. I don't get the hate on the Warriors. 


#4
Gamevet
Posted 07 June 2019 - 11:53 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,377 posts

The Warriors are toast. I didn't like the way it went down with Kwahi in San Antonio, but I also don't like the super team that Golden State has built either. Toronto winning the championship  is a breath of fresh air for the NBA.


#5
Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 June 2019 - 09:45 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,450 posts

damnit I hate the warriors


#6
Metropolis
Posted 10 June 2019 - 10:55 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,457 posts
When they say the dangers of returning from a calf injury is danger to the achilles, people are going to start listening. I feel bad for Durant.

#7
Ms. Spam
Posted 11 June 2019 - 07:50 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,434 posts

Yeah. I watched that game last night. He didn't even make the first quarter.


#8
Gamevet
Posted 13 June 2019 - 09:53 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,377 posts

It's a shame what happened to Durant.

 

It's over. The Warriors fought like a champion, but the Raptors prevailed for a 114-110 victory in game 6.


#9
Darth Krawlie
Posted 13 June 2019 - 10:06 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,450 posts

Hell of a series. That foul call at .9 seconds was dumb as hell and was a serious blue ball, but whatever.


#10
Ms. Spam
Posted 15 June 2019 - 08:41 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,434 posts

Yeah. This was a good playoffs.


#11
David
Posted 15 June 2019 - 05:56 PM

David

    LOOK ALIVE

  • Member
  • 14,806 posts
I like how when the Raptors won the championship, the commentators mostly talked about the warriors and theyre incredible dynasty and the hall of fame players they made. But oh yeah, congrats Raptors.

#12
Brando
Posted 15 June 2019 - 06:45 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,907 posts
I watched exactly one half of one game this year, and it was because friends asked to put the game on. Great finish, but the foul stole the magic.
  • Darth Krawlie +1 this

#13
Darth Krawlie
Posted 15 June 2019 - 06:53 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,450 posts

I like how when the Raptors won the championship, the commentators mostly talked about the warriors and theyre incredible dynasty and the hall of fame players they made. But oh yeah, congrats Raptors.

Seriously. Also a whole lot of asterisk commentary, which is absolute horse****. No one said the Warriors should get an asterisk in 2015 when Kevin Love was out and Kyrie Irving got hurt in Game 1. Injuries are part of the game. Get over it. The Raptors earned this title.


  • Ms. Spam, David and Gamevet +1 this
Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports