Did the Raptors win yet?

I like how when the Raptors won the championship, the commentators mostly talked about the warriors and theyre incredible dynasty and the hall of fame players they made. But oh yeah, congrats Raptors.

Seriously. Also a whole lot of asterisk commentary, which is absolute horse****. No one said the Warriors should get an asterisk in 2015 when Kevin Love was out and Kyrie Irving got hurt in Game 1. Injuries are part of the game. Get over it. The Raptors earned this title.