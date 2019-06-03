Enemy Lines II: "Rebel Stand": Book 12 in the New Jedi Order

chapter 2:

A tall man pounds on the wall that stretches as far as the eye can see until it grabs a block of ferrorete and and tosses it. The block shatters. He ignites his blade but the stone doesn’t melt away. He shouts, knowing he has to have what is beyond the wall. He has never seen it or felt it but knows it’s there. He finds a human male huddling nearby. He yanks the smaller man forward and asks how.

Hundreds of thoughts falsh through his mind until one comes to a machine with fire coming from its nozzle that will penetrate the wall and allow them through. The tall man sends a thought to the small one that he should go out and find the machine.

On Borleias, Tycho Celchu presents the commander of the Tannab Yellow Aces, Captain Wes Janson. He came in with the Reckless Abandon and will be here until he gets killed.

This is an all-volunteer unit that he organized after resigning his commission. He’s promised to bring back a piece of Tsavong Lah. Wes also asks about the attractive-sounding female pilot he spoke with earlier. Wedge and Tycho have fun with him, telling him they think she’s attached and that she is attractive. Then they tell him it was Jaina Solo whom Wes still thinks is nine-years old. They point out she is 19 and has more kills than all of them had at the same age.

Wes decides he’ll just throw himself on her lightsaber now. Wedge tells him to just have Han shoot him.

Czulkang Lah is older than any Yuuzhan Vong has a right to be. The priest Harrar comes before him and is glad to find him in work benefiting the gods. He has brought ships and ground reinforcements. Lah has been directed to offer Harrar every assistance in capturing Jaina Solo. He is bestowing Charat Kraal who has been in charge of special operations on this matter on Harrar as an assistant.

Kraal reports that they have recently lost their human spy so he is working on introducing one or more new spies into the camp. They’ll do this the next time they assault the camp.

The Coruscant team continues into a long gallery. Luke still feels some distant wrongness. Mara indicates she feels it, too. Tahiri is staring off int eh distance. Danni is somewhat confused and asks if any of them felt something.

A group of ragged humans with primitive spears and knives runs at them. The group flees quickly. Danni doesn’t understand why they ran since their mission is to set up pockets of resistance. Bhindi points out that they look like Yuuzhan Vong. That large group of people was likely hoping to push the warriors into a trap further up. Secondly, since they eliminated the patrol on the walkway, their identities are still secret. Any one of those survivors could sell them out to the Vong if they reveal themselves.

Some of them will have to take off their disguises and go talk to them while the rst wait. Luke agrees that he, Mara, Face and Bhindi will go back. Tahiri will stay with the others because there should be at least one Jedi with each group.

In the back room of a clothing shop, Luke’s group meets with members of the Walkway Collective. Their leader, Tenga Javik explains that they rigged photon collection screens and heat harvesters for power. One of the them worked in a grayweave factory which manufactures subsistence food often given to the very poor. They stole gray weave reactors and hid them well within their territory. Most of the time they hide from the Vong but set occasional traps for them if they are sure they can take them. She assures Luke they will survive.

The air is getting worse but they’re working on it. She asks when they can expect relief. Luke tells them he wishes he could tell them soon, but it won’t happen right away. He urges them to not give in to the fatigue and discouragement they are feeling but it will kill them just as easily as the Vong will.

Bhindi offers to teach them how to repair and maintain their equipment better, as well as teach them how to hide, ambush and defeat patrols better.

Mara asks if any of them has seen or felt anything unsusual in the area, beyond the changes made by the Vong. One of the survivors mentions Lord Nyax. His companions are weary of hearing about it and even Luke is amused. He explains that, on Corellia, Lord Nyax was a mythical bogeyman used to scare disobedient children. He was a ghost who stole children. This standard folk tale spread to other worlds during the post-Clone Wars period because of Darth Vader’s attempt to purge the galaxy of Force-sensitives, including children.

The man, Yassat, insists he’s not just seeing things. He saw Lord Nyax about a month after Coruscant fell. It was in the old government district and he was hiding from a hunting party. He was already afraid, but suddenly became even more afraid for no reason. He heard screaming and saw a big ghostly man moving among the warriors. There was a roar and flashes of red. The warriors were dead, some chopped up, some burned, some chewed on. He saw him again about four days ago. He felt that fear again while he was prowling and knew he was being stalked. Somehow, he just got away.

Tenga doesn’t think anyone just gets away. She thinks he could have been captured and allowed to get away. Yassat is adamant that this isn’t true. A man called Skiffer is part of another group that preys on the Walkway Collective, killing scouts and stealing grayweave reactors. Some of them may have also turned to cannibalism. He led Nyax through the heart of their territory and took off when he heard Skiffer call an alert. He heard them screaming as he ran.

Luke decides his team will check it out.

Jaina wakes up and jumps to her closet. She knows the Yuuzhan Vong are coming. Jag is waiting for her in the hallway and Piggy emerges from his room quickly. There are flying vehicles only with no ground troops yet.

It looks like it’s an assault on this facility specifically.

Corran is back flying with Rogue Squadron as Rogue 9. His wingmate is Leth Liav, a Sullustan pilot saved by Twin Suns after being jettisoned above Borleias. Rogue Seven is Darkorse Teep, a teenager only a few years older than Corran’s son, Valin. The Rogues are down to nine members right now, but other squadrons are in worse condition. They break up by shield trios, but Teep can’t keep up and eventually rolls out of control after a plasma shot sends him rolling and punches through the trees before exploding. Corran can’t help but think how many children this war is gobbling up.

Charat Kraal explains to Harrar that this mission is just a probe to test strength and to deny the enemy opportunity to res. His spy mission is attached to this one.

Piggy reports they are not concentrating on the biotics building this time, but they’re not taking the defensive structures apart either, such as taking out Lusankya. Jaina suspects this is another attempt to capture her. She asks Twin Suns Eleven, Rilath Keer is she’s got her missle. It’s an experimental weapon attached to the underside of the X-Wing and makes the ship less maneuverable.

Harrar watches the battle and asks where the Starlancer vehicles are being kept. Kraal indicates where the elite keep their vessels, but the buildings are not targets today because most of out fighting right now. The lambent crystals are being grown in the biotics building but his agent couldn’t find the precise location. The next agent will find and destroy the crystal growing machines.

Tilath fires her weapon which is a metal tube packed with a pastma-based explosive charge and metal ball bearing. When the pasma detonates, the ball bearings superheat and spread toward the target. They cannot do significant harm to the hull of the ship but they do serve to confuse the dovin basals which have to prioritize the projection of their voids to protect the most important and vulnerable parts of the ship.

Charat and Harrar watch this happen as the matalok keels over, mortally wounded. He doesn’t understand how she was able to persuade the dovin basals to let the missles through. He wonders if Jaina Solo is an avatar of the goddess.

Harrar assures him she is just an infidel who mocks the goddess, but even he is not really certain of that.

Corran and Leth take on skips near the building and Leth hits one that goes to pieces and drops debris on the ground, destroying a dirt hauler.

Damage control crews come out to fight the fire. Medics come to a man covered in the shell pieces of the coral skipper. He insists he’s not hurt, so he is told to go help look for other survivors.

General Antilles calls off the pursuit when it’s clear the attack is over with.

At the hospital ward, Han asks Tarc about his leg. Tarc explains he can still walk but they don’t want him to. The Solos warn him about pushing himself while they’re gone.

C 3PO encounters YVH 11A, the war droid created by Lando Calrissian. The war droid wonders why he is so intently watching Solo using a welding torch on the ship. Threepio admits he’s trying to come up with the right word to describe the descent and extinguishment of sparks. The best word he can come up with isn’t logical: sad.

1-1A wonders if a spark feels fear as it drops. Threepio doubts it’s capable of considering its own mortality. 1-1A notes that people think that of droids but it’s not always true. Threepio finds that to be quite insightful for a combat droid. 1-1A reminds him that he faces termination on a regular basis which has given him the opportunity to reflect. Unfortunately, he’s found that he’s unable to ignore this epiphany and thinks it’s affecting his work.

C 3PO admits that he’s had the same thoughts recently and his counterpart is no help at all. All Artoo tells him that everything dies and to face it bravely. He is relieved to find out he’s not the only one who feels this way.

