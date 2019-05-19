Happy Birthday, The Phantom Menace!

It was poop, but the time between the trailer and release was one of the most interesting times of my life, and my Star Wars love was definitely reborn.

Was in a hurry before...

In the time between the first trailer coming out and the premiere of the movie, I:

- left my home town to go to grad school in LA

- left behind my first serious girlfriend

- finished grad school

- made my first short film

- wrote my first 3 scripts

- wrote my first (and only) novel

- met my wife to be whop would mother my only child

- bought my first new car

- joined nightly

- made my first ebay purchase (was star wars related)

- joined and quit the only band I was ever in

- convinced Harry Knowles I was a Lucasfilm intern and almost got him to publish 3 pages of my nonsense as the TPM script