A Discovery of Witches

Started by monkeygirl , Today, 09:24 AM

monkeygirl
Posted Today, 09:24 AM

monkeygirl

I bought this book a few years ago, when I was in the hospital almost dead. I just picked it up when I heard there was going to be a movie or series on BBC and am almost done reading it as I watch the TV episodes. I am SO disappointed-its definitely YA-almost as dumb as the Twilight series. And I loved the premise; humans, vampires, witches and demons co-exist but which came from which? An enchanted, missing manuscript may hold the answers but nobody has seen it in 150 years. Until a pretty, young, blonde American witch attending Oxford calls for the manuscript in the library and it comes to her. Now, every 'creature' wants it and her. But the she falls in love with a vampire and species mixing is forbidden by "the Congregation" and it gets all Harry Potter/Twilight and Jackie Collins and I can barely finish it.

 

Have you read it? Does it get better? is it worth reading the next 2 books in the trilogy? This time, I like to video better than the written word, so I'm going to keep watching the show on BBC but don't know if I should get the other 2 books. I can pass them on to my freind's kids after


Iceheart
Posted Today, 10:00 AM

Iceheart

YES. Holy ****. I feel the exact same way about it, but everyone else Ive met whos read it is obsessed with it and thinks its so wonderful.

I dont think I finished the first one, let alone read any of the others.

Darth Virul
Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Darth Virul

I've read the trilogy (there's a fourth book out now concentrating on the story from a supporting character's perspective), it's all right. I have read better and it is a very slow and unexciting narrative but I recognise the author's cred on her background research, especially on subjects like Elizabethian London/England and the history of alchemy. Closest soundbite I could reduce it is it's a supernatural Outlander. I have watched the first episode of the tv show so far and plan resume as soon as my work schedule let's up a bit.


Cerina
Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Cerina

You made me read 50 Shades but couldn't finish this?? Yikes. 


