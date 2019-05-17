A Discovery of Witches

I bought this book a few years ago, when I was in the hospital almost dead. I just picked it up when I heard there was going to be a movie or series on BBC and am almost done reading it as I watch the TV episodes. I am SO disappointed-its definitely YA-almost as dumb as the Twilight series. And I loved the premise; humans, vampires, witches and demons co-exist but which came from which? An enchanted, missing manuscript may hold the answers but nobody has seen it in 150 years. Until a pretty, young, blonde American witch attending Oxford calls for the manuscript in the library and it comes to her. Now, every 'creature' wants it and her. But the she falls in love with a vampire and species mixing is forbidden by "the Congregation" and it gets all Harry Potter/Twilight and Jackie Collins and I can barely finish it.

Have you read it? Does it get better? is it worth reading the next 2 books in the trilogy? This time, I like to video better than the written word, so I'm going to keep watching the show on BBC but don't know if I should get the other 2 books. I can pass them on to my freind's kids after