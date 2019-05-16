Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Top Overall Posters

Started by Brando , Today, 02:21 PM

8 replies to this topic

#1
Brando
Posted Today, 02:21 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,687 posts
Not using mobile, and I saw the link for the Top Overall Posters at the bottom. Its just post count, so I would say spam missy overall posters, especially since I would say 4 out of 20 are regular posters still. Many havent been around since before we go the update to be able to like posts.

I dont what this means but I dont like it.

Primbud has 30,000 more posts than ShadowDog, who is at number two.

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 02:28 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,315 posts

I am the top poster.

 

That's all you need to know.


  • Good God a Bear +1 this

#3
Good God a Bear
Posted Today, 02:58 PM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Member
  • 8,396 posts

If it helps you're number one today...


#4
Tank
Posted Today, 05:23 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,344 posts

I am the top poster.
 
That's all you need to know.


Hmmm... you sure about that?

You have 4413 likes...

GUESS HOW MANY I HAVE IF YOU COMBINE MY TWO ACCOUNTS?

6706

#5
Brando
Posted Today, 05:37 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,687 posts
Yeah, but 50% of those are you switching accounts to like your own stuff.

#6
Tank
Posted Today, 05:56 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,344 posts
Pure untruth.

#7
Brando
Posted Today, 05:57 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,687 posts
60%?

#8
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 06:41 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,315 posts

You misunderstand. I am the TOP poster. You are the BOTTOM poster.


#9
The Choc
Posted Today, 06:52 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,918 posts

God I feel like I post here way way way way too much and to see how many posts some people have made it kinda crazy. Not knocking it or anything just kinda amazed. 


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina