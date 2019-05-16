Not using mobile, and I saw the link for the Top Overall Posters at the bottom. Its just post count, so I would say spam missy overall posters, especially since I would say 4 out of 20 are regular posters still. Many havent been around since before we go the update to be able to like posts.
I dont what this means but I dont like it.
Primbud has 30,000 more posts than ShadowDog, who is at number two.
Top Overall Posters
Started by Brando , Today, 02:21 PM
#1
Posted Today, 02:21 PM
#2
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
I am the top poster.
That's all you need to know.
- Good God a Bear +1 this
#3
Posted Today, 02:58 PM
If it helps you're number one today...
#4
Posted Today, 05:23 PM
Hmmm... you sure about that?
You have 4413 likes...
GUESS HOW MANY I HAVE IF YOU COMBINE MY TWO ACCOUNTS?
6706
#5
Posted Today, 05:37 PM
Yeah, but 50% of those are you switching accounts to like your own stuff.
#6
Posted Today, 05:56 PM
Pure untruth.
#7
Posted Today, 05:57 PM
60%?
#8
Posted Today, 06:41 PM
You misunderstand. I am the TOP poster. You are the BOTTOM poster.
#9
Posted Today, 06:52 PM
God I feel like I post here way way way way too much and to see how many posts some people have made it kinda crazy. Not knocking it or anything just kinda amazed.