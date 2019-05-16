Enemy Lines 1: "Rebel Dream" : Book 11 in the New Jedi Order

chapter 2:

Lando and his droids move forward, the former being protected by his bodyguards. Lando laments that he’s a businessman which means he doesn’t want to be here.

Luke, Mara and Corran fly over the base area to see the huge beast coming. It’s called a rakamat and he’d faced one on Dantooine. He can’t afford to pass out this time. He tells them to try to distract the thing from the ground troops.

Lando continues to crawl, wishing for a drink, when he finds several troops who claim to be engineers. They have explosives and Lando questions the wisdom of them hiding behind them. He has the engineers dig a hole large enough to put them in. One of the troopers suggests they just leave the explosives here and head out.

Since he’s a noncommissioned officer and that outranks a civilian anyday, his orders will stand. Lando grabs him by the collar and tells him that he blew up a Death Star before the man was born and he can very easily speak with General Antilles who blew up that same Death Star and become General Calrissian very quickly. If that happens, the young trooper will be cleaning refreshers on Kessel for the rest of his enslistment. Or, he can dig.

Luke and his wingmates fly by and notice a group of soldiers digging a hole. They’re not sure what to make of it. Luke suggests they’re picknickers so they split up and approach the Yuuzhan Vong base from the far side.

After burying the explosives, the eight of them crawl away and toward the Record Time. One of them, a Twi’lek, is actually being dragged by a battle droid while she fiddles with a detonator. Lando hears the returning X-Wings giving strafing fire on the beast.

They decide to time the explosion for the next X-Wing pass when Lando finds himself facing two stumps of a Yuuzhan Vong warrior’s legs. He fires upskirt. The bodyguard droid does the rest.

When the X-Wings return, Lando has the female detonate the explosives. The creature is engulfed with heat. When Lando looks up, it’s dead and his bodyguard is still firing into the dead Yuuzhan Vong warrior.

By the time Wedge lands, the situation is under control. He finds the old New Republic base that had once been an Imperial base managed by Evir Derricote. Rogue Squadron had taken the world and had controlled it since under the various governments that succeded the Rebel Alliance.

Now it’s rubble.

There’s a Yuuzhan Vong base in its place, the body of a dead creature nearby. New Republic troops are everywhere. Human prisoners who have been implanted with Vong coral growths and Shamed Ones are herded.

Gavin Darklighter and Kral Nevil land at the biotics facility and join Wedge. This is the same facility used by Derricote to preserve samples of Alderaanian plantlife and to engineer the Krytos virus.

Since the building is still intact, Wedge decides to use it as the ground facility and issues orders to clear the area and prep it for use.

On day 2 of the occupation, the biotics building is secure and operational. Though there are no Vong in the building, they’d obviously been here, breaking up machinery. The generator has been smashed.

Luke has come back from a perimeter sweep to find that Wedge wants his presence at a general meeting. The general explains that they will be here for a short time but it will probably be longer than that want to. There will be more fighting so they need some idea to throw at the Vong when they return.

He is asked why they want to stay here at all, especially since the Vong will be coming back.

Wedge explains that Borleias is an important hyperspace route that’s known by a lot of people. Some of the refugees fleeing Coruscant or arriving there to find it’s been taken will come here to escape. They need to be able to land somewhere so they don’t clog up the repair facilities in space. He also notes that the New Republic needs to catch its breath and take inventory of what they have. Luke knows that Wedge had to leave Coruscant without checking on his wife, Iella, and his daughters, Syal and Myri. But they all know Iella is resourceful.

Luke will have to find their own resources to put together for now, including someone to watch Ben. Mara refuses. She trusts virtually no one more than Leia who still wasn’t able to protect Ben. She will not let anyone watch her son.

Luke offers to discuss this later with her. Mara agrees, so long as he wants to repeat the same conversation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------