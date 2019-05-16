Enemy Lines 1: "Rebel Dream" : Book 11 in the New Jedi Order

chapter 1:
One day into the occupation of Borleias, Vong Penzak Kraal and Charat Kraal are piloting coralskippers over the world which is to be used as a staging area for the assault on Coruscant. They debate who is braver: a god or a mortal.
Charat has heard that the infidels know how to kill a star. His clanmate assures him they did it the wrong way anyway and obviously don’t know how to use it again or they’d be destroying worldships everywhere. Charat has also heard that the gods may smile upon them.
An enemy battleship appears, followed by more of them.
The Mon Mothma is one of the newest cruisers in the New Republic Fleet, fitted with gravity-well generators that can interfere with the short jumps made by Yuuzhan Vong warcraft.
It drops out of hyperspace and heads to Borleias. General Wedge Antilles hopes the Vong have come to love this planet because he’s going to take it from him. It’s time they learned what it’s like to lose what they love.
Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing comes out of the Mothma, leading Twin Suns Squadron. All of his pilots are veteran survivors of the Shockers, Sabers and other squadrons decimated at Coruscant a few days ago. Two of them include his wife, Mara, and former Rogue Squadron pilot, Corran Horn. Luke understands that many of the pilots want revenge. He himself knows loss as his son, Ben, was almost kidnapped by Vong agents assisted by the traitorous Senator Viqi Shesh. His nephew, Anakin, has been killed and his other nephew, Jacen, is missing.
In his younger days, Luke would have been anxious for payback, too. He knows now that this thinking is of the Dark Side. It’s been a long time since he’s been that innocent. They lock their S-foils and head out to meet the coral skippers.
Rogue Squadron appears and Gavin Darklighter announces that they are back to kick Borleias’s butt again after twenty years. Lando Calrissian is on the troop transport [Record Time, sweating. He doesn’t like to do that because it suggests hard work and he likes to give the impression of being under control.
He asks his troops if they are ready. He knows he will lose some of them.
Luke, Mara and Corran fly escort for the Record Time as it lands in the jungle. It’s been hit enough that the bow has damage. The troops head out, hit by thud bugs that bring down one soldier. Lando notes his first casualty. The combat droid doesn’t look too badly, though, and might be repairable.
The unhurt droid troops charge down the ramp and emit a war cry. Lando made that arrangement early. Installed in the troops is a cry in the Yuuzhan Vong language announcing that they are machines and are greater than the Yuuzhan Vong.
From the Record Time’s bridge, the progress of the troops is watched and then transmitted to the Mon Mothma. Then they spot a huge reptilian creature that looks just like one that fought on Dantooine. The captain orders all troops off and nonessential personnel to follow.
- The time of this chapter is listed as one month earlier. It is a few days after the fall of Coruscant which means the events of Dark Journey took place within this month. Presumably, it’s 27 years ABY since that’s when Star by Star took place. However, that would mean that Jacen and Jaina are still 18…maybe close to 19, but still 18!