Nightly's 20th birthday

It's coming up in just a few weeks.
What have we done with our lives.
Debate for 20 years on whether or not Nightly is dying.
Read 18-year-old "remember when threads".
Got jobs, had families, complained about kids on our lawns.
did you just work yourself into a shoot
I didn't join until 2003 which was pretty much the beginning of the worst period of my life. So...a lot has happened since.
Torch, I want to know so much right now.
Wow, you joining was the worst period of my life too!
I have more cats now.