Nightly's 20th birthday

Stopped working out of the house, started working in the house. Lived, laughed, talked too much, discovered the drank, not as much as much as it seems. Remembered... stuff. Collapsed. Worked on it, still working on it. Was Reverse Hawkeyed in the early 2010s. Uncovered... stuff. Roboted through, cried and rusted. Talked just enough. Related my daily life like a cartoonist who cannot draw. Got likes, wanted interaction. Worked out of the house and in the house. It is all work, always work. Just... work. Focused on flowers and bees and walking. Yelled Bangarang. Found my smile, it is often a smirk. I hate that smirk, working on it.



