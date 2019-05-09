Jump to content

Nightly's 20th birthday

Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 09:44 AM

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 09:44 AM

Darth Krawlie

It's coming up in just a few weeks.

 

What have we done with our lives.


Darth Ender
Posted Today, 09:50 AM

Darth Ender

Debate for 20 years on whether or not Nightly is dying.  

 

Read 18-year-old "remember when threads".


Fozzie
Posted Today, 10:09 AM

Fozzie

It's coming up in just a few weeks.
 
What have we done with our lives.


Got jobs, had families, complained about kids on our lawns.
Tank
Posted Today, 11:00 AM

Tank

It's coming up in just a few weeks.
 
What have we done with our lives.


Got jobs, had families, complained about kids on our lawns.


Try to make a Star War, fear all the **** you talked about George Lucas coming back to haunt you 20 years later whilst getting me too'ed by the former teenage girls you used to harass.
Fozzie
Posted Today, 11:39 AM

Fozzie

Allegedly
Tank
Posted Today, 11:52 AM

Tank

Allegedly.

zambingo
Posted Today, 11:54 AM

zambingo

Stopped working out of the house, started working in the house. Lived, laughed, talked too much, discovered the drank, not as much as much as it seems. Remembered... stuff. Collapsed. Worked on it, still working on it. Was Reverse Hawkeyed in the early 2010s. Uncovered... stuff. Roboted through, cried and rusted. Talked just enough. Related my daily life like a cartoonist who cannot draw. Got likes, wanted interaction. Worked out of the house and in the house. It is all work, always work. Just... work. Focused on flowers and bees and walking. Yelled Bangarang. Found my smile, it is often a smirk. I hate that smirk, working on it.
Fozzie
Posted Today, 12:52 PM

Fozzie

Torch, I want to know so much right now.
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:09 PM

Darth Krawlie

did you just work yourself into a shoot


Cerina
Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Cerina

I didn't join until 2003 which was pretty much the beginning of the worst period of my life. So...a lot has happened since. 


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 02:56 PM

Darth Krawlie

Wow, you joining was the worst period of my life too!
zambingo
Posted Today, 03:06 PM

zambingo

Torch, I want to know so much right now.


Im writing. I just have to find a balance between what is cathartic and what is good. Not that catharsis is not good, just maybe not always a good read for someone else.

did you just work yourself into a shoot


In wrestling terms, and at myself, yeah.

Wow, you joining was the worst period of my life too!


LOL
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 04:02 PM

Ms. Spam

I have more cats now.


