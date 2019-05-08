Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
New movie dates
#1
Posted 08 May 2019 - 02:35 PM
I'll probably be checking them out streaming in June 2023, 2025, and 2027.
#2
Posted 08 May 2019 - 04:45 PM
Anyone have any word on whether these are Rian Johnson's trilogy or the GOT guys, Benioff and Weiss?
#3
Posted 08 May 2019 - 05:02 PM
None yet, just release dates - not sure if it's a trilogy or three stand alone films. I think it'll be RJ's trilogy, was it confirmed if Benioff and Weiss are doing a trilogy?
#4
Posted 08 May 2019 - 06:10 PM
None yet, just release dates - not sure if it's a trilogy or three stand alone films. I think it'll be RJ's trilogy, was it confirmed if Benioff and Weiss are doing a trilogy?
Last I heard, Johnson has a trilogy still in the works, and so does the GOT guys. Basically 2 separate trilogies.
#5
Posted 08 May 2019 - 06:23 PM
*crickets*
#6
Posted 09 May 2019 - 12:49 AM
#7
Posted 10 May 2019 - 03:22 PM
It does seem like one of those 2 series has been either cancelled or put on hold long enough where it is just as good as cancelled for now. That is unless that release schedule is incomplete and there are more movies that will be made.
#8
Posted 10 May 2019 - 04:47 PM
A script alone can go through a couple of development drafts in a year. Both the GOT guys and Johnson's projects were announced in early 2019.
#9
Posted 10 May 2019 - 05:00 PM
Nah-- projects can be in development, going through drafts, preliminary drafting, and location scouting, and all sorts of stuff for years without the public knowing anything is happening.
A script alone can go through a couple of development drafts in a year. Both the GOT guys and Johnson's projects were announced in early 2019.
Johnson's was announced before TLJ was released, it was like October of 2017 it was announced.
I get that projects can go through a long process, not denying that. But if we assume those 3 announced release dates are all for the same series. Then in reality the very earliest the other series could commence is 2027, that is 8 years from now. I understand that it can take that long to make certain movies, hell look at Avatar, but the fact that the movie isn't even scheduled for 8 years means something. Johnson nor the Thrones guys are gonna not make anything else for 8 years, at least i doubt it. So many things can happen in that space of time, so many variables that to me a movie not scheduled to be made, especially the first movie in a series, for 8 years is unlikely to ever appear.
#10
Posted 10 May 2019 - 05:14 PM
I doubt both will end up being trilogies.
#11
Posted 11 May 2019 - 01:09 AM
The Benioff/Weiss project hasn't been confirmed as to what it is. People keep saying it's a trilogy, but if you read the announcement, it just says "a series of films". I'm kind of hoping it'll be a mini-series of feature length episodes, but they said films, so it could be anything from a two-parter movie like Infinity War/Endgame to a full 9-movie saga, depending on how well it does. We won't know until they announce it, so the next few years are going to be interesting for Star Wars.
#12
Posted 11 May 2019 - 01:42 AM
Johnson's was announced before TLJ was released, it was like October of 2017 it was announced.
Nah-- projects can be in development, going through drafts, preliminary drafting, and location scouting, and all sorts of stuff for years without the public knowing anything is happening.
A script alone can go through a couple of development drafts in a year. Both the GOT guys and Johnson's projects were announced in early 2019.
I get that projects can go through a long process, not denying that. But if we assume those 3 announced release dates are all for the same series. Then in reality the very earliest the other series could commence is 2027, that is 8 years from now. I understand that it can take that long to make certain movies, hell look at Avatar, but the fact that the movie isn't even scheduled for 8 years means something. Johnson nor the Thrones guys are gonna not make anything else for 8 years, at least i doubt it. So many things can happen in that space of time, so many variables that to me a movie not scheduled to be made, especially the first movie in a series, for 8 years is unlikely to ever appear.
Typo-- meant early 2017.
But the point remains, things can take years to develop. It was 3 years from the time I was hired to write my last movie before it started shooting. And that was a low budget horror film, not a 200 million dollar franchise mainstay where the effects sequences alone can take over a year to put together.
And I dont think one should assume the three announced films are a trilogy. If you look at the first three films released by Disney two were part of a trilogy, one was stand alone.
There's no evidence to say either way what these films are or who is making them. They could be one each the start of a new trilogy with a stand alone in between, they could be a single trilogy, they could all be stand alone.
I know for a fact Lucasfilm has a dozen concepts in development. Odds are they may not even know what the back two releases are yet.
#13
Posted 11 May 2019 - 06:33 AM
I think a lot of people (me for one) were assuming that these movies were either Johnson's or B&W's trilogies is because those were the only ones that were confirmed. We have heard rumors of Yoda, Obi Wan, and Fett movies, which LFL either cancelled or said were not in the works.
#14
Posted 11 May 2019 - 09:35 AM
I feel like the Fett movie rumours stemmed from people seeing the production for The Mandalorian and not realising that Boba isn't the only person to wear Mandalorian armour and a T-visor helmet in the SW galaxy. Having said that, I've heard some theories that The Mandalorian will be revealed as Fett at some point during the series, or that Fett wil show up at some point. I hope he isn't Fett, and given that the footage had Pedro Pascal not speaking in a pseudo-New Zealand accent, I don't think he will be.
As for the rest, an Obi-Wan movie would be the best received I think, but only if they get Ewan back for it. I'm really hoping the B&W series will be set in the Old Republic, way before the Clone Wars, it seems like they'd do well showing us the political side of things or the descent in to corruption that created the conditions for Palpatine to rise.
#15
Posted 11 May 2019 - 09:52 AM
I feel like the Fett movie rumours stemmed from people seeing the production for The Mandalorian and not realising that Boba isn't the only person to wear Mandalorian armour and a T-visor helmet in the SW galaxy. Having said that, I've heard some theories that The Mandalorian will be revealed as Fett at some point during the series, or that Fett wil show up at some point. I hope he isn't Fett, and given that the footage had Pedro Pascal not speaking in a pseudo-New Zealand accent, I don't think he will be.
As for the rest, an Obi-Wan movie would be the best received I think, but only if they get Ewan back for it. I'm really hoping the B&W series will be set in the Old Republic, way before the Clone Wars, it seems like they'd do well showing us the political side of things or the descent in to corruption that created the conditions for Palpatine to rise.
I think it was more like a Boba film rumors may actually have been in the early stages of plannning of what ended up morphing into the Mandalorian show. Boba Fett is a villain, and to have series, I think they wanted to go with more of an anti-hero or Clint Eastwood type of character, so they created a new character without the negative trappings Boba Fett would bring. It's not to say we may not end up seeing Boba Fett in some future project, though.
I'd love to see an Obi Wan film and I hope it happens. Ewan Macgregor has said he wants to do it, too, so I think it is more on LFL just doing it, and assuming they do it at a time EM is available and not filming something else at the time.
As for the the B&W project, I think a lot of people are speculating it is going to be some form of interpretation of the Old Republic. But I don't know that there is any proof that is the case, though. I mean I think they would be good at doing that era, but I guess the real answer is no one outside of that project really knows
....which leads to a gripe of mine. I don't understand why LFL doles out microscopic morsels of half info 6 months at a time, that tells us almost nothing. These 3 films are a prime example. We have dates. Nothing else. No idea who is doing them, who will be in them, or what they are about. It just confirms there will be more films. Well, duh. Everyone knew there will be more films after episode 9. Did anyone think there wouldn't be? I know these are early stages and a lot will likely change, but why can't LFL at least say "OKAY, 3 films are coming out. Yes, they are a trilogy and not spin offs (or no, if they are spin offs). This is who is involved. This is the setting." They don't have to be specific, but even state secrets aren't locked down THAT tight!
#16
Posted 11 May 2019 - 10:02 AM
#17
Posted 11 May 2019 - 10:39 AM
#18
Posted 11 May 2019 - 10:48 AM
Why do think they have to tell us anything?
I suppose they don't HAVE to say anything, but when they announce a movie date, it would be nice to know what it is we are getting. It's a pet peeve of mine.
#19
Posted 11 May 2019 - 10:51 AM
Setting dates and not giving information isn't that unusual. Has Marvel named any of their upcoming movies yet?
I am not saying it is unusual. I am saying as a fan who wants to know what's coming next, it's frustrating.
When the OT was made, we knew it was continuing the story. When we had the PT, we knew it was about Darth Vader. When we got the PT, we knew it was continuing the previous 2 sagas. When Rogue One was announced we were at least told the time frame. When Solo was announced,we at least knew it was about Han Solo.
#20
Posted 11 May 2019 - 10:54 AM
#21
Posted 11 May 2019 - 11:09 AM
One of the reasons that Marvel didn't announce anything is because they want to avoid potential spoilers for Endgame. Could be possible LFL is doing the same for RoS.
That certainly makes sense, and if the upcoming films are connected somehow to Ep 9, that would be very understandable.
All I am saying is confirming there will be more films is like saying water is wet. We know. I just want a little more info than we were given with these films. Maybe it's an OCD thing on my part, I dunno.
#22
Posted 11 May 2019 - 11:13 AM
#23
Posted 11 May 2019 - 11:15 AM
Either way, Im looking more forward to Rians films than B&W. I think hes a much more capable filmmaker.
#24
Posted 11 May 2019 - 11:16 AM
The fact that there's not going to be a movie every year is news by itself.
See now we already knew that!
Seriously, they announced the slowdown a few months ago. Do you think maybe this was a case where LFL thought people were freaking out and they felt compelled to assure them that movies will still be coming out? Because if there were people seriously thinking ep 9 was the last movie, and Star Wars was now going to just be streaming shows, I can understand that. But if that were the case, why not say so?
#25
Posted 11 May 2019 - 11:18 AM
I get it. I definitely want to know more about Star Wars AND Marvel, but Ive found the older I get, the easier it is to be patient. Maybe because time seems to be moving faster as I come closer and closer to the sweet release of death.
Either way, Im looking more forward to Rians films than B&W. I think hes a much more capable filmmaker.
I am patient with almost every other franchise, and I have a similar attitude. But when it comes to Star Wars, I just have to know! I honestly don't know why that is.
