New movie dates

I feel like the Fett movie rumours stemmed from people seeing the production for The Mandalorian and not realising that Boba isn't the only person to wear Mandalorian armour and a T-visor helmet in the SW galaxy. Having said that, I've heard some theories that The Mandalorian will be revealed as Fett at some point during the series, or that Fett wil show up at some point. I hope he isn't Fett, and given that the footage had Pedro Pascal not speaking in a pseudo-New Zealand accent, I don't think he will be. As for the rest, an Obi-Wan movie would be the best received I think, but only if they get Ewan back for it. I'm really hoping the B&W series will be set in the Old Republic, way before the Clone Wars, it seems like they'd do well showing us the political side of things or the descent in to corruption that created the conditions for Palpatine to rise.

I think it was more like a Boba film rumors may actually have been in the early stages of plannning of what ended up morphing into the Mandalorian show. Boba Fett is a villain, and to have series, I think they wanted to go with more of an anti-hero or Clint Eastwood type of character, so they created a new character without the negative trappings Boba Fett would bring. It's not to say we may not end up seeing Boba Fett in some future project, though.

I'd love to see an Obi Wan film and I hope it happens. Ewan Macgregor has said he wants to do it, too, so I think it is more on LFL just doing it, and assuming they do it at a time EM is available and not filming something else at the time.

As for the the B&W project, I think a lot of people are speculating it is going to be some form of interpretation of the Old Republic. But I don't know that there is any proof that is the case, though. I mean I think they would be good at doing that era, but I guess the real answer is no one outside of that project really knows

....which leads to a gripe of mine. I don't understand why LFL doles out microscopic morsels of half info 6 months at a time, that tells us almost nothing. These 3 films are a prime example. We have dates. Nothing else. No idea who is doing them, who will be in them, or what they are about. It just confirms there will be more films. Well, duh. Everyone knew there will be more films after episode 9. Did anyone think there wouldn't be? I know these are early stages and a lot will likely change, but why can't LFL at least say "OKAY, 3 films are coming out. Yes, they are a trilogy and not spin offs (or no, if they are spin offs). This is who is involved. This is the setting." They don't have to be specific, but even state secrets aren't locked down THAT tight!