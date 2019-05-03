May his memory be eternal.
R.I.P. Peter Mayhew
Started by Zerimar Nyliram , May 02 2019 06:10 PM
#1
Posted 02 May 2019 - 06:10 PM
May his memory be eternal.
#2
Posted 02 May 2019 - 07:24 PM
R.I.P
#3
Posted 03 May 2019 - 08:00 AM
R.I.P., gentle giant.
#4
Posted 03 May 2019 - 12:21 PM
#5
Posted 03 May 2019 - 02:00 PM
Hopefully tearing the limbs off people who beat him at chess up in the sky somewhere
#6
Posted 03 May 2019 - 10:34 PM
"Goodbye, Chewbacca. Miss you, I will."
-Master Yoda
#7
Posted 03 May 2019 - 10:57 PM
In recent years, Fisher, Kurtz and now Mayhew. Sorry to see them go.
#8
Posted 04 May 2019 - 10:31 AM
Don't forget about Baker!
#9
Posted 05 May 2019 - 09:57 AM
Two days shy of Star Wars day.
#10
Posted 05 May 2019 - 07:42 PM
Well, he actually died on April 29, but yeah, the news came at a really bad time.
Incidentally, Carrie Fisher died on my birthday. You can bet that put a sour note on it.