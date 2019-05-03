Jump to content

R.I.P. Peter Mayhew

Started by Zerimar Nyliram , May 02 2019 06:10 PM

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 02 May 2019 - 06:10 PM

May his memory be eternal.

Metropolis
Posted 02 May 2019 - 07:24 PM

R.I.P

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 03 May 2019 - 08:00 AM

R.I.P., gentle giant.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 03 May 2019 - 12:21 PM

rip


Odine
Posted 03 May 2019 - 02:00 PM

Hopefully tearing the limbs off people who beat him at chess up in the sky somewhere

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 03 May 2019 - 10:34 PM

"Goodbye, Chewbacca. Miss you, I will."
-Master Yoda


Justus
Posted 03 May 2019 - 10:57 PM

In recent years, Fisher, Kurtz and now Mayhew. Sorry to see them go.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 04 May 2019 - 10:31 AM

Don't forget about Baker!


Gamevet
Posted 05 May 2019 - 09:57 AM

Two days shy of Star Wars day.

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 05 May 2019 - 07:42 PM

Well, he actually died on April 29, but yeah, the news came at a really bad time.

Incidentally, Carrie Fisher died on my birthday. You can bet that put a sour note on it.


