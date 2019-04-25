Who will 3PO and R2 belong to now?

Actually, the Jawas illegally resold them. They belonged to the Alderranian royal family.



If you want to add in the PT lineage and pretend they are a washer and dryer set you see how white trash the SKywalker family is.

Well if you are gonna go down that road, did Organa acquire them legally? Anakin created 3PO so he belonged to him. Padme used him but he sitll belonged to Anakin who was alive well after Threepio went into the service of Alderaan. Artoo belonged to Naboo but was serving under Padme who was an official of the government. I'd assume Artoo remained government property though.

So the answer is Threepio is Leia's, they were battling it out in court over who inherited him from Anakin. Artoo still rightfully should belong to the government of Naboo.