Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Who will 3PO and R2 belong to now?

Started by Filthy Jawa , April 25 2019 07:35 AM

17 replies to this topic

#1
Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 April 2019 - 07:35 AM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Member
  • 8,656 posts
So if I understand it, and you guys often show me that I don't, the droids belonged to Luke. Uncle Owen bought them, they naturally passed down to Luke when he died (although 3PO seemed to think they belonged to Luke from the get go).
With Luke gone, they seemed to be in the custodianship of Leia - makes sense, she's Luke's next of kin so now that he's dead she would be their legal owner.
So what happens if she dies in TROS (we sort of assume she does)? Do they become Kylo Ren's property? Maybe Leia wills all her possessions to her not-son Poe. But man, Kylo could contest that. This could be in the courts for years.

#2
Tank
Posted 25 April 2019 - 08:07 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,299 posts
Actually, the Jawas illegally resold them. They belonged to the Alderranian royal family.

If you want to add in the PT lineage and pretend they are a washer and dryer set you see how white trash the SKywalker family is.

#3
El Chalupacabra
Posted 25 April 2019 - 08:42 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Grandiose and Delusional

  • Supporters
  • 8,539 posts

I thought L3-37 gave her life, so that Artoo and Threepio (and BB8) can live free?


#4
The Choc
Posted 25 April 2019 - 09:20 AM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,890 posts

Actually, the Jawas illegally resold them. They belonged to the Alderranian royal family.

If you want to add in the PT lineage and pretend they are a washer and dryer set you see how white trash the SKywalker family is.

Well if you are gonna go down that road, did Organa acquire them legally? Anakin created 3PO so he belonged to him. Padme used him but he sitll belonged to Anakin who was alive well after Threepio went into the service of Alderaan. Artoo belonged to Naboo but was serving under Padme who was an official of the government. I'd assume Artoo remained government property though.

 

So the answer is Threepio is Leia's, they were battling it out in court over who inherited him from Anakin. Artoo still rightfully should belong to the government of Naboo. 


#5
monkeygirl
Posted 25 April 2019 - 11:00 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,088 posts

http://thelegalgeeks...r-of-r2d2-cp3o/


#6
Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 April 2019 - 11:27 AM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Member
  • 8,656 posts
Whoa that link is pretty good. The assumption that California statutes should be used to sort this out is a bit faulty, but I suppose it's as good as anything. I mean, most arguments we make assume transfer of property rights is at least somewhat analogous to laws we know here.

The idea that they might both belong to Jabba or R2 to Naboo, I would think would be nullified by some intergalactic statute of limitations. It's quite debatable, but to me it boils down to the droids one way or another - through whatever combination of Anakin, Padme, or Luke - both currently belonging to Leia.

#7
Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 April 2019 - 11:29 AM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Member
  • 8,656 posts
I'm actually surprised that in that article they don't come to the conclusion that since Anakin was a slave, C3PO actually belongs to Watto.

#8
Fozzie
Posted 25 April 2019 - 11:51 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,516 posts
I was just going to post that he belongs to Watto

#9
Dark Wader
Posted 25 April 2019 - 12:10 PM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,379 posts
Watto lost or sold off Shimi and Im guessing related property to that Hutt who sold off to the Lars...if Im remembering that sequence right.

But basically Owen just bought back his own property.

#10
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 25 April 2019 - 06:59 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Member
  • 4,371 posts
In the Clone Wars micro series Padme presented R2 to Anakin to use on his ship. Does this legally transfer ownership to him?

#11
The Choc
Posted 25 April 2019 - 07:12 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,890 posts

In the Clone Wars micro series Padme presented R2 to Anakin to use on his ship. Does this legally transfer ownership to him?

This sounds like high level corruption. R2 belonged to the Naboo government. No wonder the Republic fell with that kind of crap going on. 


#12
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 25 April 2019 - 08:57 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Member
  • 4,371 posts
Well, Naboo did give the galaxy Palpatine.

#13
Filthy Jawa
Posted 26 April 2019 - 08:42 PM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Member
  • 8,656 posts
I probably missed several threads about this back in the day, but did anyone ever posit the theory that Padme was working with Palpatine? They're from the same planet, she did most of the heavy lifting when it came to turning Anakin which basically brought down the whole Jedi order. It was her all along!!

#14
Fozzie
Posted 26 April 2019 - 09:23 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,516 posts
She's not good enough for an actor to trick everyone.

#15
Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 06:11 AM

Filthy Jawa

    Bring back Mandard!

  • Member
  • 8,656 posts
Hater.

#16
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Member
  • 4,371 posts

Yes, it was her all along. She worked closely with Palpatine to turn Anakin and to throw everyone off the trail she used Jar Jar to help the plan proceed as well. 


#17
zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 11:30 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 2,972 posts
Everything Padme worked for and admired was the exact opposite of what Anakin ends up doing. Its easy to be confused though because Padme just stands by Anakin whenever he says something very questionable or literally commits disgusting acts. Its not until Anakin hacks up all the Younglings does whatever spell Padme was under finally break.

TBH, Im surprised no writer or whatever has suggested Anakin was mind tricking Padme all thru their relationship. Then again that would completely and utterly break the sagas plot that Anakin was actually a noble soul that made a very bad choice and spiraled into the insanity we see him spiral to.

The Prequels really suck.

#18
Odine
Posted Today, 01:04 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,135 posts
Not as much as sand though...
Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars