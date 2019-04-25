Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Who will 3PO and R2 belong to now?
#1
Posted 25 April 2019 - 07:35 AM
With Luke gone, they seemed to be in the custodianship of Leia - makes sense, she's Luke's next of kin so now that he's dead she would be their legal owner.
So what happens if she dies in TROS (we sort of assume she does)? Do they become Kylo Ren's property? Maybe Leia wills all her possessions to her not-son Poe. But man, Kylo could contest that. This could be in the courts for years.
#2
Posted 25 April 2019 - 08:07 AM
If you want to add in the PT lineage and pretend they are a washer and dryer set you see how white trash the SKywalker family is.
#3
Posted 25 April 2019 - 08:42 AM
I thought L3-37 gave her life, so that Artoo and Threepio (and BB8) can live free?
#4
Posted 25 April 2019 - 09:20 AM
Actually, the Jawas illegally resold them. They belonged to the Alderranian royal family.
Well if you are gonna go down that road, did Organa acquire them legally? Anakin created 3PO so he belonged to him. Padme used him but he sitll belonged to Anakin who was alive well after Threepio went into the service of Alderaan. Artoo belonged to Naboo but was serving under Padme who was an official of the government. I'd assume Artoo remained government property though.
So the answer is Threepio is Leia's, they were battling it out in court over who inherited him from Anakin. Artoo still rightfully should belong to the government of Naboo.
#5
#6
The idea that they might both belong to Jabba or R2 to Naboo, I would think would be nullified by some intergalactic statute of limitations. It's quite debatable, but to me it boils down to the droids one way or another - through whatever combination of Anakin, Padme, or Luke - both currently belonging to Leia.
#7
#8
#9
But basically Owen just bought back his own property.
#10
#11
In the Clone Wars micro series Padme presented R2 to Anakin to use on his ship. Does this legally transfer ownership to him?
This sounds like high level corruption. R2 belonged to the Naboo government. No wonder the Republic fell with that kind of crap going on.
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
Yes, it was her all along. She worked closely with Palpatine to turn Anakin and to throw everyone off the trail she used Jar Jar to help the plan proceed as well.
#17
TBH, Im surprised no writer or whatever has suggested Anakin was mind tricking Padme all thru their relationship. Then again that would completely and utterly break the sagas plot that Anakin was actually a noble soul that made a very bad choice and spiraled into the insanity we see him spiral to.
The Prequels really suck.