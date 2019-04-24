Hello. I've recently started reading superhero books and I'm looking for recommendations from those brave foolhardy souls who have travelled this path before I. So far I have read Richard Roberts "Please don't tell my parents I'm a supervillain" series (5 books and all mucho excellento), the two books from Ralph Angelo's "Hyperforce" series (is two books series? Maybe not) and few standalones from different authors like "Supervillain and Me", "Soon I will be invincible" and couple of others. Genre like this is bound to be full of trash among which few goodies can be found so post here recommendations and a brief description, please and thank you!
Superhero book genre recommendation for your pal DV
Started by Darth Virul , April 24 2019
Posted 24 April 2019
Posted 01 May 2019
In roughly descending order of vehement enthusiasm :
- Al Ewing's portion of the Pax Brittania series - that'd be El Sombra, Gods of Manhattan, and Pax Omega (apparently, all three are collected in The El Sombra Trilogy omnibus)
- Elliot S! Maggin's two Superman novels - that's Superman : Last Son of Krypton and Superman : Miracle Monday
- Robert Mayer's Superfolks
- the Masked anthology of short stories edited by Lou Anders - incl. work by Paul Cornell, Gail Simone, and Mike Carey!
- V.E. Schwab's Vicious (although I can't even half-vouch for the sequel or anything else in that particular series; but I did read much of this'n and it wasn't too bad)
- Ian Tregillis' Milkweed Triptych series (again, didn't finish what I read of the first one, Bitter Seeds, but it was okay enough, just not too compelling to me but, as always, the mileage of others may vary)
- Andrew Kaufman's All My Friends Are Superheroes (can't recall exactly what led me to put this on my hold list from the library years ago but surely, certainly, something must have)
I also hear good things of Dreadnought by April Daniels, Seven Wonders by Adam Christopher, Devil's Cape by Rob Rogers, After The Golden Age by Carrie Vaughn, and two other books whose titles, authors, and exact premises escape me and whose genre may be closer to sci-fi than superhero (one might be about the sudden and unexplained re-occurrence of genderwide superpowers, the other is possibly about a subaltern group of Haitian (?) immigrants who kinda become the X-men) but I figured I'd mention 'em anyway just in case.