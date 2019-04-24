Superhero book genre recommendation for your pal DV

Hello. I've recently started reading superhero books and I'm looking for recommendations from those brave foolhardy souls who have travelled this path before I. So far I have read Richard Roberts "Please don't tell my parents I'm a supervillain" series (5 books and all mucho excellento), the two books from Ralph Angelo's "Hyperforce" series (is two books series? Maybe not) and few standalones from different authors like "Supervillain and Me", "Soon I will be invincible" and couple of others. Genre like this is bound to be full of trash among which few goodies can be found so post here recommendations and a brief description, please and thank you!