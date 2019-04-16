You Want to Know What Sucks About Love?

There is this side to love and dating that I've always despised, and it is the notion that if things don't work out romantically, you should cut off all communication with that person. While I've always understood the psychology behind this--you need to heal and not be constantly reminded of the "good times" you've had with them when they're around--I always hated it because, to me, it felt very dehumanizing. It was as if the other person (or you) was (were) disposable because it didn't work out the way you (or they) wanted. "I didn't get what I wanted out of you, so I'm done with you." I always felt that it was better to gain that person as part of your life in some capacity, even as a friend, than it was to lose them completely because things didn't work out romantically for you.



Today, all of that changed. I know that I have to say goodbye to a woman I care about deeply, who does not return the same feelings. I thought I could be her friend, but all it's done is make me want her more. I thought telling her how I felt would brings some peace, and it did, but since then she's expressed reservation at the prospect of spending a wild evening with me at the dance clubs in Pittsburgh for fear that I expected something to happen between us. I saw a psychologist today who helped me realize that I cannot be friends with her because I will always be hoping that she'll come around, when all signs are showing that she will not. Even before I went to see the psychologist, I was feeling (and fearing) that that may be the harsh reality.



And so here I am, knowing that I need to tell my valued friend goodbye tomorrow, and am an emotional wreck about it. I'm not really looking for advice or anything like that, just someone to vent at, and you guys have proven excellent at that. Tomorrow is the big day where I let her go, and it scares me, crushes me, and I know it will all the more once the words finally leave my lips.



I'm going to miss her. She's amazing. But I need to heal, and so far, this is not healing. I hate that this is the cold truth about love, and it still feels dehumanizing; but I see now why it is necessary.



Thanks for listening. God bless.