"Dark Journey": Book 10 in the New Jedi Order

chapter 6:

General Soontir Fel feels old and tired for the first time. He has established a Chiss base on an inhospitable world which he hopes the Yuuzhan Vong will find just as undesirable.

He turns to a young Colonel and explains that the phalanx of Syndic Mitth’raw’nuruodo is committed to the same goals. They responded at Garqi and fought at Ithor. After what happened at the latter, it was wise of Imperial command to recall Admiral Pellaeon. The colonel explains that no one could have countered the biological catastrophe that destroyed Ithor.

Fel asks how successful the squadrons were in fighting off conventional tactics. The Colonel answers that, since they were recalled, too, after Ithor, they didn’t have the opportunity to do anything else.

However, the Colonel is Fel’s son, Jagged, and the Baron feels he should have done better. He asks if they have the ability to take on the invaders. Jag doesn’t think so. Since the Vong have spent generations traveling between galaxies, they are unlikely to be intimidated by the Unknown Regions. The Baron agrees, but the problem is that the Chiss and Imperial leaders do not. They are content to believe the Vong will bypass these territories completely while on their route to the Core.

Though the Chiss society as a whole pretends that their phalanx doesn’t exist, they know very well they are here because their sons and daughters are sent to train. Jag thinks they can do more. Fel asks if his son thinks of himself as a Chiss.

Jag answers that the he was raised among them, trained with them and had standards set for him by them, so it’s hard not to think that way. His father challenges him to go out and find a way to stop the Yuuzhan Vong. Once they have a better grasp of that, Jag will have his squadrons back and more.

He also passes on that they’ve gotten some intelligence from the Core that includes an exhortation by Leia Organa Solo to keep on fighting as she has not, despite the death of her youngest son Anakin. Jag asks if the twins are alright. His father explains that it appears that Coruscant has been captured, but has no news about the Solos. He reminds his son that the New Republic has been polarized with dissent for years and it’s not likely to be any better now. Jag will be flying into a contentious atmosphere.

The young man agrees and indicates he will take Shawnkyr Nuruodo, his second in command with him.

Though Baron Fel is loathe to send his 20-year old son into an impossible fight, he knows he would never be able to keep him from it. He’s already lost a daughter and one of his sons, but he still finds it hard to send his third child to serve and probably die.

In lightspeed, Jaina tries to find out from Lowie where they are going. The Wookie really doesn’t know, but he can tell them that this ship is starving and they have no way to know how to feed it. Obviously, much has changed in the few days they’ve been gone. Tesar suggests they go to Barab One which is not on the invasion path. Ganner adds his vote to Gallinore. Zekk agrees because the Yuuzhan Vong haven’t targeted the Hapes Cluster yet. In fact, Hapes is closer than Gallinore, more populated and they would be able to get back into action faster.

Alema Rar points out that the Hapans are likely to shot at their frigate once it appears. There’s something like an escape pod on this ship. Zekk suggests someone go ahead of them inside the pod. Tenel Ka assumes she will be the best person for the job, but warns them that Hapes has a history of anti-Jedi sentiment.

While that isn’t anything new these days, she is also concerned that the Centerpoint situation has caused some bitterness, especially since Anakin activated it and another Solo relative fired it. There is no way of knowing how Jaina or any of the Jedi will be received.

Jaina decides that she with Zekk. After all, they could be turned away flying a New Republic ship just as easily. Getting off a sparsely-populated world like Gallinore will be difficult. At leaset, Tenel Ka can help get them ships and supplies.

Lowie does let them know that the ship can recognize each planet, asteroid or entity by its gravity. Jaina realizes they may be able to track the escape pod that way. If Lowie can find a way to identify another ship by its unique gravitic signature, she would be closer to finding her brother.

