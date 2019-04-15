Jump to content

"Dark Journey": Book 10 in the New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , April 15 2019 05:35 AM
Jedi Cool
Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:35 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 1:
 
On Myrkr, Harrar the priest and Khalee Lah, the warrior son of warmaster Tsavong Lah, head toward the battle.  Harrar is wary of Khalee whose father is an adherent of Yun-Harla, the trickster goddess and wonders why the young Yuuzhan Vong has been assigned to him.
 
They spot Nom Anor’s frigate leaving and Lah ponders why, if the battle is going so well, Anor is fleeing.  Harrar contacts the executor who admits that the voxyn primary and her spawn are dead and that the frigate has been commandeered by Jaina Solo, whose twin, Jacen, is a captive and whose younger brother, Anakin, has been killed.
 
Khalee Lah is offended that a ship would be desecrated by one of these Jedi, that twins exist among the Jedi, something that is the provence of the gods and that Nom Anor continually fails but never takes responsibility for those failures.  He warns Anor to stop chasing Jaina Solo.  They don’t want an infidel-tainted ship back anyway and there are rumors Jedi can communicate with each other over distances.  They cannot take the risk that the twin Jedi will be able to plot together.
 
Harrar determines that he and Khalee will retrieve Jaina Solo, though he is a bit uncomfortable with the fervor that Khalee shows Yun-Harla.
  • Yikes, how many relatives does Tsavong Lah have anyway?

 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 16 April 2019 - 04:41 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 2:
 
Jaina Solo flies the stolen Yuuzhan Vong frigate, angry over the death of one brother and the capture of another.  Of the 17 Jedi who’d started with the task force, only nine have made it onto this smaller ship.  She knows Jacen isn’t dead.  How could he be?  She and he had been part of each other since before their birth.
 
Reaching out through the Force, she can only sense a veil behind which her brother exists.  She vows to come back for him.  Tahiri is watching over Anakin’s body and Jaina can feel her anguish.  She had never realized how close her brother was to Tahiri until now. 
 
Zekk pilots the ship while Jaina sits in the gunner’s seat.  Tenel Ka points out that Zekk really isn’t the best pilot.  They have Ganner take over to Jaina as gunner while she replaces Zekk in the pilot’s seat.  It is clear the Yuuzhan Vong do not wish to destroy this ship, giving credence to the belief that they want both twins alive.
 
However, Jaina sees a haunted look in Zekk’s eyes that betrays his concern for her.  She can see an image of an angry girl launching Force lightning at her enemies.  Lowie is keeping the ship in working order while she tries to evade the coralskippers trying to disable them.
Jedi Cool
Posted 17 April 2019 - 04:39 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 3:
 
Jaina has Lowie set course to Coruscant in the hopes that the New Republic will want to capture, rather than destroy them in the Yuuzhan Vong frigate.  Zekk tells her he thought he’d never see home again. 
 
Jaina won’t let him off that easily.  She knows he doesn’t trust her right now.  This is a conversation they should have all had days ago before their team fell apart quibbling over the hows and whys of their assignment.  She’s listened to her brothers debate the Force for two years and it amounted to nothing.  Anakin started to figure it out after his experiences on Yavin IV.  He learned something that the rest of them hadn’t.
 
She may have lost a brother, but the Jedi lost something that she can’t begin to define, something important that the Jedi Order lost a long time ago and was on the threshold of getting back. 
 
Zekk tells her that, at least they have each other and are going home.  Jaina doesn’t know how long they will have that if their missions are as costly as this one was.  Besides, Zekk may consider Coruscant home, but she had spent far too few of her years there to consider it the way.
  • This chapter says that Jaina is 18 years old.  That really can’t be true because Star by Star said Jacen was 19.  Jaina has to be the same age as Jacen.  Besides, Anakin was 17 which means that both twins have to at least be 18 ½ or more.

 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 18 April 2019 - 04:04 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 4:
 
Kyp Durron tells his Dozen that their primary mission is to protect the ship carrying the Jedi scientists.  They will be flying in groups of four as they head to Coruscant space.  His pilots joke about the Jedi finally getting off their thumbs.  There is, of course, Anakin Solo who has shown some initiative.
 
At coruscant, they see the lights go out.  This never-sleeping city had not faded into darkness in millennia.  The Yuuzhan Vong drops ships blot out portions of the city-scape.  They try to protect Danni’s ship while dealing with coralskippers and a freighter of refugees that inadvertently lead the pursuing skips to the ship.
 
Kyp uses the Force to grab hold of the freighter to allow his X-Wings to get away, but the skip’s multiple dovin basal merge into one and fold in on the Yuuzhan Vong ship.  The freighter disappears, along with several X-Wings.  Kyp grieves and bears down on his emotions. He feels guilty for using the Force and causing death to those around him.
 
Octa and her two other pilots head off; her telling Kyp that Master Skywalker was right.  Kyp has lost pilots before, but he’d drawn a line about using the Force to cause deaths a long time ago.  Now, he’s done it again. 
 
The Millennium Falcon appears and Kyp asks if he can fly escort. 
Jedi Cool
Posted 19 April 2019 - 04:20 AM

Jedi Cool

Jedi Cool
Posted 20 April 2019 - 05:17 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 5:
 
Tekli comes to Jaina, telling her that Tahiri is sleeping now, her broken arm is set, her physical wounds patched, but her dreams are unenviable.  Jaina isn’t going to bother with sleeping, but go right into a healing trance when she has the opportunity. 
 
She senses that Tekli wants to talk about something else, though.  The young healer explains that she doesn’t think it wise to go to Coruscant, especially in an enemy ship.  They cannot communicate with the towers to verify their identities.
 
Jaina thinks that the New Republic will not give up the opportunity to take a living ship.  Tekli isn’t certain that, after the supposed defection of Elan, they will take the chance.  Jaina asks Lowie if they can change hyperspace destination without going back to sublight speed.
 
He shakes his head.
 
Jaina decides they will keep out of the main lanes when they get to the capital and program another jump someplace where they can land and send communications from a public system.
 
Lowie suggests Gallinore in the Hapes Cluster and Tenel Ka agrees.  The problem is that this jump takes them through enemy territory. They wonder how the Vong ships get through the minefield.  Lowie points out that they just go around them. 
 
They arrive at Coruscant to see fleeing transport ships, starfighters and coralskippers.  Realizing that they have arrived in the middle of a battle in an enemy ship.
 
Han reminds Leia that Kyp is fighting on the same side they are.  She may not agree with his methods but he gives as much as he requires of others.  She points out that he was certainly willing to give their daughter up for the cause, then regrets saying so.  Sernpidal was where Chewbacca died and Jaina nearly did, too. The planet seems to be a kind of interdiction field for the Solo family luck.  She apologizes for hurting him, but it still doesn’t change the fact that Kyp lied to Jaina to get her assistance.  Luke may trust him, but she thinks he’s too optimistic.
 
Leia senses Jaina nearby.  She realizes the task force has returned and come to Coruscant.  Han brings the Falcon around.  They find a Yuuzhan Vong frigate nearby that has Jaina’s telltale flying attached to it.  However, Leia doesn’t sense Jaina’s normal energy but a cool, pitiliess cloud.
 
This surprises her because Jaina has always been sensible and uncomplicated.  She may be losing another one of her children to a fate worse than death.  Leia turns on the comm. and tells the New Republic forces still in the system that the frigate is under the command of her daughter and the skips escorting it do not realize this.  She asks them to hold their fire.
 
Han can tell something is wrong.  Knowing that his daughter is the one he’s always been closest to, Leia cannot bring herself to express concerns that he really cannot understand, so she tells him that Jacen isn’t with her.  Leia can still sense him, but he’s not with Jaina.
 
Han says they’ll just have to trust them both to find their way back.  It isn’t easy to let their children go their own way, but their lives have never been easy.
  • At one point, Han comments Luke’s not a bad gunner but he’s not Han.  No, but Luke is the guy who plugged a torpedo in the exhaust port of the Death Star!

  • Han may not fully comprehend someone falling to the Dark Side the way the Jedi do, but I doubt that he is completely ignorant of it. Didn’t he see Luke in Dark Empire?

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 22 April 2019 - 03:48 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 6:
 
General Soontir Fel feels old and tired for the first time.  He has established a Chiss base on an inhospitable world which he hopes the Yuuzhan Vong will find just as undesirable.
 
He turns to a young Colonel and explains that the phalanx of Syndic Mitth’raw’nuruodo is committed to the same goals.  They responded at Garqi and fought at Ithor.  After what happened at the latter, it was wise of Imperial command to recall Admiral Pellaeon.  The colonel explains that no one could have countered the biological catastrophe that destroyed Ithor. 
 
Fel asks how successful the squadrons were in fighting off conventional tactics.  The Colonel answers that, since they were recalled, too, after Ithor, they didn’t have the opportunity to do anything else. 
 
However, the Colonel is Fel’s son, Jagged, and the Baron feels he should have done better.  He asks if they have the ability to take on the invaders.  Jag doesn’t think so.  Since the Vong have spent generations traveling between galaxies, they are unlikely to be intimidated by the Unknown Regions.  The Baron agrees, but the problem is that the Chiss and Imperial leaders do not.  They are content to believe the Vong will bypass these territories completely while on their route to the Core.
 
 Though the Chiss society as a whole pretends that their phalanx doesn’t exist, they know very well they are here because their sons and daughters are sent to train.  Jag thinks they can do more.  Fel asks if his son thinks of himself as a Chiss.
 
Jag answers that the he was raised among them, trained with them and had standards set for him by them, so it’s hard not to think that way.  His father challenges him to go out and find a way to stop the Yuuzhan Vong.  Once they have a better grasp of that, Jag will have his squadrons back and more.
 
He also passes on that they’ve gotten some intelligence from the Core that includes an exhortation by Leia Organa Solo to keep on fighting as she has not, despite the death of her youngest son Anakin.  Jag asks if the twins are alright.  His father explains that it appears that Coruscant has been captured, but has no news about the Solos.  He reminds his son that the New Republic has been polarized with dissent for years and it’s not likely to be any better now.  Jag will be flying into a contentious atmosphere.
 
The young man agrees and indicates he will take Shawnkyr Nuruodo, his second in command with him. 
 
Though Baron Fel is loathe to send his 20-year old son into an impossible fight, he knows he would never be able to keep him from it. He’s already lost a daughter and one of his sons, but he still finds it hard to send his third child to serve and probably die.
 
In lightspeed, Jaina tries to find out from Lowie where they are going. The Wookie really doesn’t know, but he can tell them that this ship is starving and they have no way to know how to feed it.  Obviously, much has changed in the few days they’ve been gone.  Tesar suggests they go to Barab One which is not on the invasion path.  Ganner adds his vote to Gallinore.  Zekk agrees because the Yuuzhan Vong haven’t targeted the Hapes Cluster yet.  In fact, Hapes is closer than Gallinore, more populated and they would be able to get back into action faster.
 
Alema Rar points out that the Hapans are likely to shot at their frigate once it appears.  There’s something like an escape pod on this ship. Zekk suggests someone go ahead of them inside the pod.  Tenel Ka assumes she will be the best person for the job, but warns them that Hapes has a history of anti-Jedi sentiment.
 
While that isn’t anything new these days, she is also concerned that the Centerpoint situation has caused some bitterness, especially since Anakin activated it and another Solo relative fired it.  There is no way of knowing how Jaina or any of the Jedi will be received.
 
Jaina decides that she with Zekk.  After all, they could be turned away flying a New Republic ship just as easily.  Getting off a sparsely-populated world like Gallinore will be difficult.  At leaset, Tenel Ka can help get them ships and supplies. 
 
Lowie does let them know that the ship can recognize each planet, asteroid or entity by its gravity.  Jaina realizes they may be able to track the escape pod that way.  If Lowie can find a way to identify another ship by its unique gravitic signature, she would be closer to finding her brother.
  • Whatever happened to Chak Fel?  The chapter mentions that Davin and Cherith are dead, but nothing about Chak from Survivor’s Quest.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 23 April 2019 - 03:50 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 7:
 
Harrar contemplates Tsavong Lah’s predicatment.  The arm he had sacrificed to ensure victory at Coruscant has not adjusted well to the implant.  If it doesn’t stop progressing, the warmaster, who also happens to be Harrar’s friend and most powerful supporter, will be removed from his command.  He speculates that their destinies lie with the capture of the Jedi twins.
 
Khalee Lah appears and tells him they’ve found the stolen ship.  It was seen near Coruscant but jumped during the battle and is now between the worlds Kuat and Kashyyyk.  It is postulated that they will be headed to the Hapes Cluster. 
 
The ship was damaged during its escape from Myrkr.  Wounded and famished, it will die and even the infidels will realize it’s nearing its limits.  They will pick someplace nearby and one of their number is a member of Hapan royalty who has only one arm, refusing to replace it with a mechanical one as so many of her kind have.  Harrar considers this an unusual worthiness of a Hapan, a people discarded after the Battle of Fondor. 
 
There is no Jedi presence there because of the animosity against them.  The Peace Brigade has several eager recruits among the Hapans and have been apprised of the possible arrival of the Jedi. 
 
Lah can’t believe that Nom Anor’s years among the infidels has only produced an alliance with those of the Peace Brigade.  They talk about the ways the executor has fallen short so many times. 
 
Two humans are brought to them  Benwick Chell and his copilot, Vonce of the Peace Brigade.  Lah asks why they have joined it.  Chell answers that they want their lives and the ability to spend the credits they earn. 
 
Harrar thinks these are dubious rewards but asks what would prompt the Hapans to join forces with the Yuuzhan Vong.  Chell mentions that there isn’t much that’s really needed as Hapes has a long history of piracy.  He himself spent 15 years in the Hapan Navy before deserting after Fondor and turning to the ancestral tradition of being a pirate.
 
Lah has nothing but disdain for a deserter and is about to kill him, when Harrar has another warrior stop him.  He explains someone at Fondor would have useful information for them.  They have someone tend to Chell while Harrar asks Vonce what he knows about Jaina Solo.
 
Vonce explains they were at Coruscant after a raid and heard a transmission by Leia Organa Solo, claiming her daughter was piloting a frigate.  It is said that the mother is also a Jedi since she’s the twin sister of Luke Skwyalker.  Khalee Lah is unhappy to find another set of twins among the Jedi. 
 
They kill Vonce and fit Chell with an organism that will help him communicatd directly with them.  Harrar and Khalee note that Jaina Solo is more cunning than thought.  Harrar thinks that Yun-Harla the Trickster is sending them a lesson in an unexpected way.  They should not underestimate their enemies.  It’s hard for Harrar to contemplate the worship of a goddess he cannot trust, but likening Jaina Solo to a trickster is a little bit of heresy that he can at least be sure he can believe in.
Jedi Cool
Posted 24 April 2019 - 03:51 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 8:
 
The Falcon needs sophisticated repairs soon.  Leia suggests they go to the Hapes Cluster.  Teneniel Djo had told the Senate not long ago that they might open Hapes to refugees.  She knows Han isn’t excited about this, but she reminds him she made her choice long ago and she hasn’t regretted it.
 
It’s possible Jaina will go there anyway since Tenel Ka is with her. She wonders if they should ask Luke and Mara, but Han thinks they can have an opinion when they’re flying their own ship.  Mara will take off as soon as she can anyway to get her baby back from Lando. Leia tries not to envy that mother’s reunion with her son.
 
Her baby boy is gone and she cannot even honor him with a funeral.  She tells Han that he’s the only reason she’s able to go on right now. Han tells her she’s a fighter, but he knows it hurts. 
 
After some time, they encounter dovin basal mines that Han has to navigate through.  They are pulled from hyperspace twice before they enter the Hapes system.  They assume the basals are tracking devices and that the Falcon’s presence here is now known.  As is the ships that are now packed in the space lanes.  They are of all shapes and sizes, very likely refugees from Coruscant.
 
The Yuuzhan Vong have proven they do not respect refugee sites and often target them.  Hapes has no chance of holding off an attack and Queen Teneniel Djo has unwittingly made her reclusive home a target.
 
Ta’a Chume is throwing a fit to one of her aides, Trisdin, about how her daughter-in-law will be the death of them all.  He tells her that Teneniel Djo has ruled for twenty years which certainly means something.  Ta’a Chume counters that her son has been the victim of seven assassination attempts since he committed the fleet to Fondor and some of those have been ordered by members of his own family. Most are the fault of Alyssia, Ta’a Chume’s niece.  Trisdin secretly works for both.
 
He tells her that Prince Isolder has been persuaded to go off-world for the time being.  He’s on a fact-finding mission to see how troublesome the invaders really are.  He doesn’t understand why the Prince allowed his wife to open Hapes to refugees.
 
Ta’a Chume angrily reminds him that she is the queen mother and he can’t do anything about it.  Trisdin does point out that, so long as Teneniel Djo holds the throne, that is true.  Though Ta’a Chume hates her daughter-in-law, she is very protective of the office.    Trisdin laments that Ta’a Chume was not able to have daughters since.  Even the former queen mother herself is quite young.  She recognizes his ambitions and tells him that she doesn’t wish to take another royal consort. 
 
Tenel Ka is capable enough, though she favors her mother’s people.  Isolder is more traditional than he used to be and he wants his daughter to reign while her mother wishes for her to have a choice.  In fact, Teneniel Djo insisted on another child which was another blow to Isolder’s pride as the women of Dathomir treat their men like breeding stock. 
 
She doesn’t know what her son sees in this woman anymore.  Trisdin suggests they find another wife for her son that is more worthy.  Princess Leia has breeding, but she’s more of a diplomat and there would be the same kinds of problems with her as with Teneniel Djo. 
 
They need a wife who can be controlled.  Obviously, a weak woman is not worthy of the throne, but Isolder might feel more empowered with a wife much younger than he.  Ta’a Chume could serve as a mentor to her.
 
Ta’a Chume thinks this is a brilliant idea.  She has a faction at her disposal started by her mother and has always been anti-Jedi, even more so lately.  She’s growing tired at the extraordinary security needed to keep her family alive even in Hapes’s cutthroat political environment. Teneniel Djo is doing nothing to help and this Force has caused more trouble.  The shockwaves from Fondor caused her to lose her unborn child.  Ta’a Chume has allowed her time to grieve but she really considers that self-indulgent and a weakness that Hapes cannot afford.  Of course, Teneniel Djo has been better than the alternative, particularly Alyssia who would doubtless kill Ta’a Chume and her descendants. 
 
For now, she will need to find someone younger to replace her daughter-in-law.
Jedi Cool
Posted 25 April 2019 - 03:55 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 9:
 
Jaina wakes up from her healing trance to find Zekk coming out of hyperspace in front of a huge collection of ships coming toward them. Jaina reminds Ganner that he needs to protect Tenel Ka no matter what.  The princess is getting into the escape pod right now.
 
Ganner provides cover fire for the pod when the Hapan pilots go after it.  Lowie comes into the cockpit with a comm. unit of one of the ships Ganner destroys and Jaina gets on it to hail the Hapans. 
 
Ta’a Chume comes on the line and assures Jaina she and her friends are welcome.  She is apprised that Tenel Ka is on the way in an escape pod.  The former queen assures Jaina that they will pick up her granddaughter and that her friends will stay at the palace instead of at the refugee camps.  Jaina is rather surprised and suspicious at how eager Ta’a Chume seems to be to have them here, but a lifetime watching her mother try to draw out answers from other diplomats doesn’t work here.
 
Jaina tells her friends that the old woman is up to something.  In the pod, Tenel Ka tries to get comfortable and is touched through the Force by her friendship with jacen.  She is happy, then the light falters and blazes in pain.  She bangs the walls of the pod, trying to reach out to him.  Then the light is gone.  She sits in darkness, silent. 
 
When the pod is pulled in, she cuts herself out to find on a ship that is controlled by the Ni’Korish, the faction begun by her great-grandmother who had helped eliminate the Jedi.  Tenel Ka heard rumors of an attempted coup against her mother.
 
She is told that her mother is still alive but won’t hold the throne for long.  Tenel Ka assures them that her mother would not abdicate the throne just to get her back and she herself would not try to buy her freedom that way.  It turns out, however, that the Yuuzhan Vong are not so picky.  They will return her to Hapes, but they want her help hunting down Jacen and Jaina Solo.  She ought to want to repay those who are responsible for destroying the Hapan fleet with Centerpoint.
 
Tenel Ka tells them what happened to the New Republic ambassador who thought he could negotiate with the Yuuzhan Vong.  She would not turn her worst enemy over to them.  They decide she will have to do then.
Jedi Cool
Posted 26 April 2019 - 04:03 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 10:
 
Zekk and Tahiri navigate the ship, while Jaina and Lowie huddle together.  Jaina explains that Danni Quee has found a way to override the yammosk communication which is why the coralskippers went crazy over Coruscant.  Lowie tells her he had been recruited to work on the research team so he already knows.  He had been taking apart captured ships, but really doesn’t know how Danni scrambled the yammosk.  He might be able to duplicate the results, though.
 
She tells him her plan and he laughs.  He gives her an old villip which she strokes to active and finds herself facing the image of Tsavong Lah.  He demands to know if the sacrifice has been completed.  Thinking he is speaking with Nom Anor, he reminds her that he was to be contacted when the duty was finished.  He better not be reporting another failure.
 
Jaina finds this hilarious that they are in Nom Anor’s ship and that the villip is not attuned to him specifically.  She tells him that she’s contacting him to report another failure.  Lah realizes that he’s not speaking with Anor or even another Yuuzhan Vong.  When he determines he’s speaking with Jaina Solo, he asks if she’s calling to offer herself for her brother.  She tells him that she knows he won’t let Jacen go anyway.
 
Lah explains that she should be sure of her motivations.  After all, as the lesser twin, she would be the one to fall in a sacrifice to her brother’s sword.  She understands he means they would fight each other.  She’s done that once before, when they were captives of the Shadow Academy.  Jaina comes up with an idea.
 
She says she will not fight her destiny and will come to him, but the ship is disabled.  She asks if there is some way the ship can be traced through the yammosk that controls it.  Lah tells her that Anor’s ship is independent, answering to no one, but sometimes a yammosk can pick up a stranded ship.  Jaina answers that this one is ailing.  Lah assures her that he has sent agents to oversee the sacrifice and she will be meeting them soon.
 
Jaina can only smile and wait. 
 
Lah contacts his son, Khalee, and tells him that he’s found the female.  She is pretending to surrender in the hopes of buying time to escape.  He wants Khalee to persuade the yammosk aboard the priestship to link with the frigate and accept it into its communication family.  Harrar may contact the Jedi through the frigate’s villip.
 
He is disappointed when his son seems more devoted to the gods than anything else.  Clearly, Harrar is failing.
 
Jaina flies the frigate toward Tenel Ka’s point when the villip opens up and an image introduces himself as Harrar, the priest of Yun-Harla, the Trickster goddess, who will preside over her sacrifice. 
 
She thinks Trickster is a great name for her captured ship, irritating him.  Harrar tells her that he’s attuned his ship’s yammosk to the frigate, taking control of it.  Tahiri can tell when contact has been made.  Jaina explains to her friends that Lowie has been working on the ship’s sensor.  They are receiving signals but blocking their own.  The Vong ships manipulate gravity in order to move, shield and navigate.  The sensors gather data from shifts in gravity fields that are unique to each ship.
 
Lowie has rigged mechanical parts to cause disruptions so the dovin basals don’t know that the signals it’s sending the yammosk are scrambled.  Ganner warns her that they could still be followed to Hapes.  Jaina tells him that Hapes will be attacked anyway soon and will have to make a stand.  The other can help if they want, but she’s leaving.
 
Ganner guesses she’s going after Jacen.  Zekk asks what her goal is.  She can’t expect to rescue Jacen and, if she’s not concerned for her own survival, that only leaves vengeance.  Jaina snaps to spare her the arguments.  Jedi have a responsibility to act, not just sit and have philosophical debates of the kind that brought her brothers down.
 
Everyone agrees to go with her, but Zekk, who wants to remain on Hapes or go where he’s needed.  Jaina is tempted to sway Zekk and bring them all under her control.  Instead, she pulls away, hoping he doesn’t notice that she tried to use the Force to tamper with his emotions. 
 
She steps back into the room that holds Anakin’s body.  Tekli joins her.  Jaina thanks her for cleaning him up so her mother would not see him the way he died.  She can feel Tekli’s grief and senses that it’s not just for Anakin.
 
Harrar reports that the Jedi has broken contact.  Khalee swears she will spend her last days in pain and die without honor.  Harrar is impatient, asking if he noticed she is using the name Trickster for her ship.  The Yuuzhan Vong often name ships after their pilots.
 
Khalee isn’t sure she’s that subtle.  Harrar believes that her place as a twin means something even for an infidel.  Khalee Lah warns him to put too much into these rumors of the Jedi.  The female is not even close to Yun-Harla.
 
Harrar agrees, but he still has doubts.  He has noticed that the frigate has sent no return communications.  Somehow, Jaina Solo has blocked the yammosk.  She may not be Yun-Harla, but she is certainly more than what they’ve previously thought.
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 11:
 
Over Ithor, Jagged Fel searches for some remnant of life.  It looks like a Yuuzhan Vong warship.  Shawnkyr asks what he hopes to find. He tells her he came here to remind himself why the enemy must be stopped.
 
They are headed to the Hapes Cluster next.  The queen mother has opened up the world to refugees which mean that the Yuuzhan Vong will probably attack there next.  She oints out that House Nuruodo will want to here about it if it happens.
 
He knows that this powerful house, commanding the Chiss military, will influence the path taken by the Chiss.  They run into a freighter being chased by damaged coralskippers.   They chase off the Vong and tell the freighter they’ll be happy to escort them to Hapes.  The reponse is that the Blind Mynock doesn’t need help, but they do admit their navcomputer is fried and they could use the coordinates to Hapes.
 
Jag gives them the information and then decides to continue to Hapes himself to see what he can find.  He might find more pilots there to help them scout. 
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:32 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 12:
 
In the newly-christened Trickster, the young Jedi move toward the Hapan vessel that is moving away from Hapes itself.  Tahiri is sure they have Tenel Ka. 
 
Jaina feels something white-hot and agonizing that is felt by all the other Jedi, too.  It’s Jacen.  The surge ends and they sit for a long time. Jaina cannot speak, knowing that they all felt something that could indicate her brother has died.  Zekk nudges her aside and takes over the pilot’s chair.  A second wave of pain hits her and she knows it’s Tenel Ka, raging in anguish over Jacen.   She wonders why she can experience no emotion of her own.
 
Jaina tells them they have to focus on Tenel Ka.  Ganner wishes they had an ion cannon to disable the controls and not the whole ship. Jaina mentions Force Lightning.  They had to have taught Zekk how to do that at the Shadow Academy. 
 
They just stare at her.
 
She has another idea.  Coaxing the dovin basal to abandon shielding, the ship jars and shudders as it’s hit by the Hapan vessel.    Then she flies the ship into the vessel, they board it and find that Tenel Ka is doing quite well on her own, her anger propelling her to defeat the pirates intent on holding her.
 
Jaina tells her to not waste energy on pirates.  Alema agrees it should be saved for the Vong.
