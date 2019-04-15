"Dark Journey": Book 10 in the New Jedi Order

chapter 10:
Zekk and Tahiri navigate the ship, while Jaina and Lowie huddle together. Jaina explains that Danni Quee has found a way to override the yammosk communication which is why the coralskippers went crazy over Coruscant. Lowie tells her he had been recruited to work on the research team so he already knows. He had been taking apart captured ships, but really doesn’t know how Danni scrambled the yammosk. He might be able to duplicate the results, though.
She tells him her plan and he laughs. He gives her an old villip which she strokes to active and finds herself facing the image of Tsavong Lah. He demands to know if the sacrifice has been completed. Thinking he is speaking with Nom Anor, he reminds her that he was to be contacted when the duty was finished. He better not be reporting another failure.
Jaina finds this hilarious that they are in Nom Anor’s ship and that the villip is not attuned to him specifically. She tells him that she’s contacting him to report another failure. Lah realizes that he’s not speaking with Anor or even another Yuuzhan Vong. When he determines he’s speaking with Jaina Solo, he asks if she’s calling to offer herself for her brother. She tells him that she knows he won’t let Jacen go anyway.
Lah explains that she should be sure of her motivations. After all, as the lesser twin, she would be the one to fall in a sacrifice to her brother’s sword. She understands he means they would fight each other. She’s done that once before, when they were captives of the Shadow Academy. Jaina comes up with an idea.
She says she will not fight her destiny and will come to him, but the ship is disabled. She asks if there is some way the ship can be traced through the yammosk that controls it. Lah tells her that Anor’s ship is independent, answering to no one, but sometimes a yammosk can pick up a stranded ship. Jaina answers that this one is ailing. Lah assures her that he has sent agents to oversee the sacrifice and she will be meeting them soon.
Jaina can only smile and wait.
Lah contacts his son, Khalee, and tells him that he’s found the female. She is pretending to surrender in the hopes of buying time to escape. He wants Khalee to persuade the yammosk aboard the priestship to link with the frigate and accept it into its communication family. Harrar may contact the Jedi through the frigate’s villip.
He is disappointed when his son seems more devoted to the gods than anything else. Clearly, Harrar is failing.
Jaina flies the frigate toward Tenel Ka’s point when the villip opens up and an image introduces himself as Harrar, the priest of Yun-Harla, the Trickster goddess, who will preside over her sacrifice.
She thinks Trickster is a great name for her captured ship, irritating him. Harrar tells her that he’s attuned his ship’s yammosk to the frigate, taking control of it. Tahiri can tell when contact has been made. Jaina explains to her friends that Lowie has been working on the ship’s sensor. They are receiving signals but blocking their own. The Vong ships manipulate gravity in order to move, shield and navigate. The sensors gather data from shifts in gravity fields that are unique to each ship.
Lowie has rigged mechanical parts to cause disruptions so the dovin basals don’t know that the signals it’s sending the yammosk are scrambled. Ganner warns her that they could still be followed to Hapes. Jaina tells him that Hapes will be attacked anyway soon and will have to make a stand. The other can help if they want, but she’s leaving.
Ganner guesses she’s going after Jacen. Zekk asks what her goal is. She can’t expect to rescue Jacen and, if she’s not concerned for her own survival, that only leaves vengeance. Jaina snaps to spare her the arguments. Jedi have a responsibility to act, not just sit and have philosophical debates of the kind that brought her brothers down.
Everyone agrees to go with her, but Zekk, who wants to remain on Hapes or go where he’s needed. Jaina is tempted to sway Zekk and bring them all under her control. Instead, she pulls away, hoping he doesn’t notice that she tried to use the Force to tamper with his emotions.
She steps back into the room that holds Anakin’s body. Tekli joins her. Jaina thanks her for cleaning him up so her mother would not see him the way he died. She can feel Tekli’s grief and senses that it’s not just for Anakin.
Harrar reports that the Jedi has broken contact. Khalee swears she will spend her last days in pain and die without honor. Harrar is impatient, asking if he noticed she is using the name Trickster for her ship. The Yuuzhan Vong often name ships after their pilots.
Khalee isn’t sure she’s that subtle. Harrar believes that her place as a twin means something even for an infidel. Khalee Lah warns him to put too much into these rumors of the Jedi. The female is not even close to Yun-Harla.
Harrar agrees, but he still has doubts. He has noticed that the frigate has sent no return communications. Somehow, Jaina Solo has blocked the yammosk. She may not be Yun-Harla, but she is certainly more than what they’ve previously thought.
------------------------------------------------------