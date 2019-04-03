Jump to content

Photo

You monsters!

Started by Fozzie , Today, 08:44 AM

6 replies to this topic

#1
Fozzie
Posted Today, 08:44 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,428 posts

Between Tank's two accounts you've given him almost 6600 likes.  You should all be ashamed of yourselves.


#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 09:13 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Member
  • 34,228 posts
Agreed. His Driver account should be purged, putting me back in the number one spot.

#3
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Today, 09:35 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Member
  • 3,109 posts

Damn. And I thought I was a "supra-awesome badass pimp" with my 211 likes.


#4
zambingo
Posted Today, 10:35 AM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 2,941 posts
How can anyone even see that info? Must be a non-mobile site thing, like apostrophes and quotation marks.

#5
Darth Wicket
Posted Today, 12:28 PM

Darth Wicket

    Member

  • Member
  • 17,385 posts

https://nightly.net/members/

 

The number of likes is under the member name. You can sort by member name, number of posts, and join date; however, I don't see an option to sort by number of likes.


#6
Fozzie
Posted Today, 12:33 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,428 posts
Unfortunately that isn’t available, although it should be. I’m just going to assume it’s available in later versions of IPB, but upgrades don’t seem to be in our future.

#7
Tank
Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,233 posts
I can't help what I am.
