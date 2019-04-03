Between Tank's two accounts you've given him almost 6600 likes. You should all be ashamed of yourselves.
You monsters!
Started by Fozzie , Today, 08:44 AM
#1
Posted Today, 08:44 AM
#2
Posted Today, 09:13 AM
Agreed. His Driver account should be purged, putting me back in the number one spot.
#3
Posted Today, 09:35 AM
Damn. And I thought I was a "supra-awesome badass pimp" with my 211 likes.
#4
Posted Today, 10:35 AM
How can anyone even see that info? Must be a non-mobile site thing, like apostrophes and quotation marks.
#5
Posted Today, 12:28 PM
How can anyone even see that info? Must be a non-mobile site thing, like apostrophes and quotation marks.
The number of likes is under the member name. You can sort by member name, number of posts, and join date; however, I don't see an option to sort by number of likes.
#6
Posted Today, 12:33 PM
Unfortunately that isn’t available, although it should be. I’m just going to assume it’s available in later versions of IPB, but upgrades don’t seem to be in our future.
#7
Posted Today, 03:20 PM
I can't help what I am.