Star Wars Dark Forces fan developer remake

Started by El Chalupacabra , March 16 2019 10:04 AM

El Chalupacabra
Posted 16 March 2019 - 10:04 AM

I thought this video was kinda interesting.  Some dude is remaking Dark Forces using Unreal Engine 4 in their spare time.  Below is a video that demos what can be done.   I would love to see a full on Dark Forces, or better yet Dark Forces II Jedi Knight remake!

 


Kyrian
Posted 16 March 2019 - 10:48 AM

Didn't the KOTOR remake get shut down? I'm worried about a WIP Republic Commando remake getting the same treatment, and I can't help but worry this will get slapped with a cease-and-desist from the House of Mouse as well.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 16 March 2019 - 11:26 AM

The KOTOR remake did in October  2018-ish, I think.   Which was too bad.

 

EA wants to perpetuate their mediocrity in Star Wars games, so, yeah, I am sure this will be shut down eventually.

 

Still, it's amazing what can be done by a good developer with Unreal Engine 4.


Tank
Posted 16 March 2019 - 12:45 PM

While I have a list of games I'd love to see get a modern update, and I did play the RE2 remake which was GREAT, you can't really get mad at the owners of Ip protecting the IP.

Fozzie
Posted 16 March 2019 - 02:41 PM

Do you even internet?

Dark Wader
Posted 16 March 2019 - 03:38 PM

I just want a remake of Rogue Squadron and Rogue Leader. Bring it out on Switch and Ill be a pig in ****.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 17 March 2019 - 06:54 PM

While I have a list of games I'd love to see get a modern update, and I did play the RE2 remake which was GREAT, you can't really get mad at the owners of Ip protecting the IP.

Who's mad? I didn't say anything about being upset a game was shut down due to IP cease and desist orders, but it would have been nice to see how the KOTOR game turned out.   We're all adults here, so I get the IP argument.  All I am saying is its amazing how a game engine you can download for free can produce such a great looking Star Wars game with the right developer behind it, which is better than anything EA has put out in recent years.  


Fozzie
Posted 17 March 2019 - 08:22 PM

I don't think he meant you, but maybe, I don't speak for Tank. Stop pressuring me!

Just kidding.

I couldn't find the thread(?) but there's recent history of people getting upset over cancelled fan remakes. People here, not just people on Twitter. I was disappointed, but not angry or even surprised, the the Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis remake was.stopped.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 17 March 2019 - 08:31 PM

My response may read more seriously than I really meant it to be.  I was just saying I understand LFL protecting their property and don't disagree, either.  

 

I mean I understand fans want to remake games (or do fan films, fan fic, whatever), but there has to be ground rules that need to be followed, otherwise it's the wild west.  I just appreciate the skill that went into this demo in particular, because I know I couldn't do anything like that.


Fozzie
Posted 17 March 2019 - 08:55 PM

When it comes to games, I honestly understand it a little less. With fan films, I can see that gets interest and people willing to help out more easily. With games, for the same amount of work you can do your own thing and actually try to make money. And then you can get a job in the gaming industry, realize everything is awful, and become an incredible alcoholic or smoke meth.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 17 March 2019 - 09:54 PM

When it comes to games, I honestly understand it a little less. With fan films, I can see that gets interest and people willing to help out more easily. With games, for the same amount of work you can do your own thing and actually try to make money. And then you can get a job in the gaming industry, realize everything is awful, and become an incredible alcoholic or smoke meth.

Well, I somewhat agree there.  Game development, or what little I know of it, is very labor intensive.   All I can imagine is if a developer of a fan game puts that kind of effort into such a project, it's either they are an uber fan, OR, they are basically developing a calling card of sorts, a demo tape if you will, for future work.  I agree though, it is better to put that kind of energy into your own work, rather than someone else's IP.    Also, if for no other reason, why risk being sued?  


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 17 March 2019 - 10:45 PM

This should be in the Star Wars forum, in my opinion.

I have been following this an am ecstatic about it! About a decade ago, there was a team of modders working on remaking Dark Forces as a mod for Jedi Academy, and they put out an extremely impressive six-level demo before disbanding. Now someone else has taken up the task on a modern graphical engine, and I hope to God they'll see it through without losing interest or getting shut down by Darth Kennedy's regime, or seeing the latter co-opt and new-canonize it.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 17 March 2019 - 11:08 PM

I didn't want this thread in the Star Wars forum.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 18 March 2019 - 01:54 PM

Boo.

For the soundtrack, the composer of the game's original soundtrack, Clint Bajakian, revisited it years later and redid it with more modern synthesizers, giving it a sound close to symphonic. He even managed to put some vocals into the final battle music. I hope the mod producers use it.






Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 19 March 2019 - 03:47 PM

Look! Someone started something similar for the sequel--and my absolute favorite game of all time--Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight!


Kyrian
Posted 19 March 2019 - 04:43 PM

Oh boy. First ever game I owned was JK, I have a lot of memories attached to that game.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 20 March 2019 - 06:34 PM

Oh boy. First ever game I owned was JK, I have a lot of memories attached to that game.

One of my first PC games, too. 

 

This fan remake of DFII: JK looks close to the original, with Jedi Outcast level of graphics.   Which is just fine with me.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 March 2019 - 07:01 PM

I actually wish someone would reimagine the game a bit rather than going for a dead-on reproduction, detail-by-detail. I would love to see more things, along with maybe some stuff that appears in William C. Dietz's novelizations, which we don't see in the game.


Odine
Posted 21 March 2019 - 01:54 AM

From what I understand, as far as game engines go Unreal is pretty easy to use. Which is partially why it is open source. And the guy making the Dark Forces remake is a designer from Obsidian (Fallout New Vegas and Pillars Of Eternity). So not only will he be a nerd for the source material, but this is what he does.
