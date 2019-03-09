We havent updated our mods in a long time, so I went through and removed everyone who hasnt posted in 2019. That was most of our mods, with many not even posting in 2018. One mod had no posts since 2015!
We also reassessed our needs, and weve made the remaining mod team moderators of all Nightly. Mostly Ive done it on my own, so the work load is almost zero.
So, fewer mods, if you got cut its because you arent active, and nothing really changed.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Mod changes
Started by Fozzie , Today, 06:58 PM
#1
Posted Today, 06:58 PM
#2
Posted Today, 07:11 PM
make me an admin