Mod changes

We havent updated our mods in a long time, so I went through and removed everyone who hasnt posted in 2019. That was most of our mods, with many not even posting in 2018. One mod had no posts since 2015!



We also reassessed our needs, and weve made the remaining mod team moderators of all Nightly. Mostly Ive done it on my own, so the work load is almost zero.



So, fewer mods, if you got cut its because you arent active, and nothing really changed.

