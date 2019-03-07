Man. F cancer.
Alex Trebeck
Started by Ms. Spam , Yesterday, 08:09 AM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 AM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM
Yeah it's a shame. What's sad is how short life expectancy is for it. Especially with Trebek saying he's going to keep working. I'd hate to see him get worse on television.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM
I hope he gets paid everything owed to him. He has a contract I think for 3 more years.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM
Yeah, too bad. He seems like a good dude.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 06:03 PM
One of my favorite memories is watching Jeopardy with my family and everyone competing. I was too young for it, really, but it never stopped me from trying. Or picking up random knowledge.
#6
Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM
So sad. I love him.