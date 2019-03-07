Jump to content

Alex Trebeck

Started by Ms. Spam , Yesterday, 08:09 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 AM

Man. F cancer.


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM

Yeah it's a shame. What's sad is how short life expectancy is for it. Especially with Trebek saying he's going to keep working. I'd hate to see him get worse on television.

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM

I hope he gets paid everything owed to him. He has a contract I think for 3 more years. 


El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

Yeah, too bad. He seems like a good dude.  


Fozzie
Posted Yesterday, 06:03 PM

One of my favorite memories is watching Jeopardy with my family and everyone competing. I was too young for it, really, but it never stopped me from trying. Or picking up random knowledge.
Cashmere
Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM

So sad. I love him.
