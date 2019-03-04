Your Fantasy Star Wars films.

Meaning.. What would be your fantasy star wars film idea you want to see?



For example I wanna see a film that is basically Predator in the star wars universe. A team of soldiers accompanied by some Jedi are on a planet in the outer rim on some covert escape mission during order 66. They start getting taken out by a predator one by one. Predator is Vader obviously.

I had the exact same idea! A Vader slasher film, basically. I see Tank is on the same page as well. My idea was for them to be escaped Padawans, though.



My ideas are all EU-friendly, of course.



The first is an idea I've been working on for about thirteen years now, and that is a film simply titled "Star Wars" set 27,700 years in the past and tells of the birth of the Jedi Order. Now, annoyingly, just before the "Great Decanonization," Dark Horse Comics moved in and began to tell this tale with Dawn of the Jedi. It wasn't finished because of the decanonization of the EU and them losing the license to Marvel. I've often thought of picking the story back up and retelling it in a way that fits with Dawn, but I would have to make major revisions after much brainstorming. The plot basically revolves around a woman who is born into poverty and fights for freedom as a gladiator, but follows in her old father figure's footsteps as she discovers the infant Jedi Order on Tython, which was just newly born from the more ancient Je'daii Order. The Jedi's founder figure--a man name Qui-Ko whom his followers call "the Sky Walker"--becomes a mentor figure to her as she begins to learn the Force. The other guy (the quasi-father figure I mentioned, but he is not her father) falls to the dark side and murders Qui-Ko, and so begins the conflict. It would also involve an enigmatic incorporeal race of beings called the Celestials, who are revealed to be the progenitors of humans and all near-human races in the galaxy, were the first to discover the Force, and mastered it to such a degree that the entire species became one with the Force, along all the animal and plant life on their planet, leaving only a dead rock behind. There was a division among them, and the dark Celestials return from Otherspace whenever species in the galaxy begin to master the Force in order to wipe them out, and they are on the verge of returning once again to wipe out the Jedi and the reigning Rakatta, who ruled the galaxy at this point. A trilogy would emerge, predicated on the impending Celestial invasion, forcing the Jedi to go from a contemplative religion to a warrior one, and so are born the Jedi Knights.



The next idea is a Yoda origin story. We know bits and pieces about it from supplemental sources, which it would build upon. I'm really not sure about the exact details, but I definitely want Yoda introduced as a sort of brat thief who cons people out of money in order to get by, Aladdin style. I envision a scene where he is trying to stall someone by telling an amusing story about where he was out in the woods one day, found a log, turned it over and saw a stick underneath. He says, "Had a child, that log did!" (Kudos to those who get the reference.)



That's really all of got for movies. Most of my ideas are prose-oriented.