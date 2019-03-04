Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Your Fantasy Star Wars films.
#1
Posted 04 March 2019 - 02:31 AM
For example I wanna see a film that is basically Predator in the star wars universe. A team of soldiers accompanied by some Jedi are on a planet in the outer rim on some covert escape mission during order 66. They start getting taken out by a predator one by one. Predator is Vader obviously.
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#2
Posted 04 March 2019 - 03:31 AM
A Rogue Squadron movie basically, though they'd have to name it something else to avoid confusing with Rogue One. But they could pretty much just loosely adapt or rip off bits and pieces from the books, I'd be more than happy. It's been a long time since I read the Legends books but those ones always stood out as the most Star Wars-esque and had some cool scenes that could play really well on screen. Even just do Wraith Squadron.
- El Chalupacabra and Odine +1 this
#3
Posted 04 March 2019 - 03:07 PM
Meaning.. What would be your fantasy star wars film idea you want to see?
For example I wanna see a film that is basically Predator in the star wars universe. A team of soldiers accompanied by some Jedi are on a planet in the outer rim on some covert escape mission during order 66. They start getting taken out by a predator one by one. Predator is Vader obviously.
Last time we did this thread I basically pitched Friday the 13 as Star Wars. Small rebel team on the far side of Yavin when the Death Star is blown up. They see Vader's tie fighter crash, and as they try to get back to the base, Vader is picking them off one by one.
I always thought MacBeth could be made as a Old Republic era story.
I have an idea in the back of my head that's basically the setting of the Corporate Sector from the old Han Solo books, and focusing on slave labor rising up against their corporate masters.
- El Chalupacabra and Odine +1 this
#4
Posted 04 March 2019 - 05:30 PM
Top of my list is an Obi Wan movie (or 2) with Ewan Mac. Also a Post ROTS Vader/Emperor movie, as Vader comes to terms with being a slave to the Emperor, and continues the Jedi Purge.
I also would love an Old Republic, yet unrelated to KOTOR, movie. Maybe something more like an original tale that semi-adapts Ulic Qel Droma/Nomi Sunrider's story, and combined with as Tank says, something like a MacBeth story would work well there, IMHO. I kind of hope that is where the Game of Thrones guys go with their trilogy, or something similar.
I liked Solo enough where I wouldn't mind seeing a Lando movie. That could incorporate the Authority as Tank suggested.
I'd also like a Boba movie. Don't care if it is Young 20 something Boba, but I would rather see a POST ROTJ showing how Boba survived the sarlac. Maybe there would be a way to combine the two with flashbacks?
Not really a movie idea, but I think a Luke-Centric CGI animated show run by Dave Filoni set between ROTJ and TFA would be awesome.
- Odine +1 this
#5
Posted 04 March 2019 - 05:33 PM
That would also be how they would get around it not be Temura Morrison, who they'd never hand a starring role to.
I suspect that The Mandalorian TV show is their way to get a Fett series without the trappings that come with him.
#6
Posted 04 March 2019 - 05:41 PM
I won't lie, I'd like a Boba movie-- but I don't see them giving a bad guy a starring role. I could see if if they went dread pirate roberts and somebody else, somebody with morals, took on the Fett mantle.
That would also be how they would get around it not be Temura Morrison, who they'd never hand a starring role to.
I suspect that The Mandalorian TV show is their way to get a Fett series without the trappings that come with him.
I think there is a way a Boba movie can work. He wasn't necessarily a villain, just an antagonist. Being a mandalorian (even if a clone), he could have some code of honor. I am thinking kind of like Klingons. They were more like antagonists than straight villains in TOS. Mandalorians are more or less like Klingons culturally (depending on the source....they are like that in KOTOR and the TOR comics).
But yeah, I have to agree that the Mandalorian show will likely have Boba in it at some point, so a movie may be redundant.
As to TM, I think it can be done making him star in a Boba movie. They can get around a lot of it by having Boba with a mask, and TM just voicing him. But TM was pretty awesome in the (brief) role in Spartacus.
#7
Posted 04 March 2019 - 05:50 PM
#8
Posted 04 March 2019 - 05:52 PM
Shades of gray just isn't a Star Wars thing. Obviously he's not an imperial, but he's painted as a black hat.
When it comes to the movies, you are right there. At least right now. Episode 9 may disprove that depending on how they handle Kylo.
But in any event, I think the most likely way Boba will appear again is the Mandalorian show.
#9
Posted 04 March 2019 - 05:58 PM
Shades of gray just isn't a Star Wars thing. Obviously he's not an imperial, but he's painted as a black hat.
Ummm.. I don't know about that anymore. Sure, there was supposed to be some type of redemption arc, but Rogue One is all kinds of shades of gray for the entire Rebellion.
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#10
Posted 04 March 2019 - 06:01 PM
Shades of gray just isn't a Star Wars thing. Obviously he's not an imperial, but he's painted as a black hat.
Ummm.. I don't know about that anymore. Sure, there was supposed to be some type of redemption arc, but Rogue One is all kinds of shades of gray for the entire Rebellion.
Totally, but heroes walking the line is always an easier sell than a villain turning good. Vader did, and they immediately killed him off. Plus, R1 was new characters, as opposed to ones with a legacy of villainy.
#11
Posted 04 March 2019 - 06:01 PM
Shades of gray just isn't a Star Wars thing. Obviously he's not an imperial, but he's painted as a black hat.
Ummm.. I don't know about that anymore. Sure, there was supposed to be some type of redemption arc, but Rogue One is all kinds of shades of gray for the entire Rebellion.
Good point, not to mention the upcoming Cassian Andor series will expand on that.
#12
Posted 04 March 2019 - 06:19 PM
I think choosing a character and saying "let's make a movie about him/her" is a terrible approach to all of this.
- monkwich, captainbleh and Kyrian +1 this
#13
Posted 04 March 2019 - 06:59 PM
Maybe you should just start handing out opinions so we can be better?
- Odine +1 this
#14
Posted 04 March 2019 - 07:07 PM
Is a terrible idea of how people should want things?
Maybe you should just start handing out opinions so we can be better?
I'm just posting my opinion, others are free to disagree. That's perfectly fine. If I post an idea here and you or anyone else finds it to be a bad idea feel completely free to let me know. That's kinda the point.
- monkwich and captainbleh +1 this
#15
Posted 04 March 2019 - 07:15 PM
This would probably be a better tv show, maybe like a limited series. I think it would be kinda cool to see a story about a politician trying to get the Galaxy to form the Republic. He could be balancing all kinds of different issues, dealing with systems with long histories and hatred and wars. Making all kinds of compromises to get the job done. Maybe a bit like the one John Adams episode dealing with the signing of the Declaration.
You could work some action in, have this politician have some sort of operative. Maybe a Jedi who is out putting out fires between warring parties to try to help finish the deal.
- monkwich and El Chalupacabra +1 this
#16
Posted 04 March 2019 - 07:47 PM
This would probably be a better tv show, maybe like a limited series. I think it would be kinda cool to see a story about a politician trying to get the Galaxy to form the Republic. He could be balancing all kinds of different issues, dealing with systems with long histories and hatred and wars. Making all kinds of compromises to get the job done. Maybe a bit like the one John Adams episode dealing with the signing of the Declaration.
You could work some action in, have this politician have some sort of operative. Maybe a Jedi who is out putting out fires between warring parties to try to help finish the deal.
I actually would like that. Maybe set in the mid to late Old Republic era. But that would work best as a series or miniseries. Not as a movie or even a trilogy.
#17
Posted 04 March 2019 - 07:58 PM
This would probably be a better tv show, maybe like a limited series. I think it would be kinda cool to see a story about a politician trying to get the Galaxy to form the Republic. He could be balancing all kinds of different issues, dealing with systems with long histories and hatred and wars. Making all kinds of compromises to get the job done. Maybe a bit like the one John Adams episode dealing with the signing of the Declaration.
You could work some action in, have this politician have some sort of operative. Maybe a Jedi who is out putting out fires between warring parties to try to help finish the deal.
I actually would like that. Maybe set in the mid to late Old Republic era. But that would work best as a series or miniseries. Not as a movie or even a trilogy.
Yeah, I think a miniseries would work best because obviously it has a defined end which is the founding of the Republic.
- monkwich and El Chalupacabra +1 this
#18
Posted 04 March 2019 - 09:03 PM
Meaning.. What would be your fantasy star wars film idea you want to see?
For example I wanna see a film that is basically Predator in the star wars universe. A team of soldiers accompanied by some Jedi are on a planet in the outer rim on some covert escape mission during order 66. They start getting taken out by a predator one by one. Predator is Vader obviously.
I had the exact same idea! A Vader slasher film, basically. I see Tank is on the same page as well. My idea was for them to be escaped Padawans, though.
My ideas are all EU-friendly, of course.
The first is an idea I've been working on for about thirteen years now, and that is a film simply titled "Star Wars" set 27,700 years in the past and tells of the birth of the Jedi Order. Now, annoyingly, just before the "Great Decanonization," Dark Horse Comics moved in and began to tell this tale with Dawn of the Jedi. It wasn't finished because of the decanonization of the EU and them losing the license to Marvel. I've often thought of picking the story back up and retelling it in a way that fits with Dawn, but I would have to make major revisions after much brainstorming. The plot basically revolves around a woman who is born into poverty and fights for freedom as a gladiator, but follows in her old father figure's footsteps as she discovers the infant Jedi Order on Tython, which was just newly born from the more ancient Je'daii Order. The Jedi's founder figure--a man name Qui-Ko whom his followers call "the Sky Walker"--becomes a mentor figure to her as she begins to learn the Force. The other guy (the quasi-father figure I mentioned, but he is not her father) falls to the dark side and murders Qui-Ko, and so begins the conflict. It would also involve an enigmatic incorporeal race of beings called the Celestials, who are revealed to be the progenitors of humans and all near-human races in the galaxy, were the first to discover the Force, and mastered it to such a degree that the entire species became one with the Force, along all the animal and plant life on their planet, leaving only a dead rock behind. There was a division among them, and the dark Celestials return from Otherspace whenever species in the galaxy begin to master the Force in order to wipe them out, and they are on the verge of returning once again to wipe out the Jedi and the reigning Rakatta, who ruled the galaxy at this point. A trilogy would emerge, predicated on the impending Celestial invasion, forcing the Jedi to go from a contemplative religion to a warrior one, and so are born the Jedi Knights.
The next idea is a Yoda origin story. We know bits and pieces about it from supplemental sources, which it would build upon. I'm really not sure about the exact details, but I definitely want Yoda introduced as a sort of brat thief who cons people out of money in order to get by, Aladdin style. I envision a scene where he is trying to stall someone by telling an amusing story about where he was out in the woods one day, found a log, turned it over and saw a stick underneath. He says, "Had a child, that log did!" (Kudos to those who get the reference.)
That's really all of got for movies. Most of my ideas are prose-oriented.
- Darth Wicket and Odine +1 this
#19
Posted 04 March 2019 - 09:18 PM
I don't dislike that general idea but in order to make it a bit more accessible for the average movie goer you may have to tone some of it down.
#20
Posted 04 March 2019 - 09:21 PM
This idea is kinda inspired by Zerimars idea of the Jedi being forced to become warriors.
This is a very basic idea and would need much, much fleshing out but just simply the early Jedi face a threat they can't handle and they open up the pandora's box of the Dark Side to defeat it.
#21
Posted 05 March 2019 - 09:42 AM
One other thought, and not necessarily a movie needed around him but more like including him in another movie (EG Obi Wan movie, or a movie set between ROTS and ANH ) would be to have Jimmy Smits reprise his role as Bail Organa. It was just a cameo in Rogue One, but I loved how they included him there, and I'd like to see more. It wouldn't have to be a huge role, either.
#22
Posted 05 March 2019 - 06:16 PM
Meaning.. What would be your fantasy star wars film idea you want to see?
For example I wanna see a film that is basically Predator in the star wars universe. A team of soldiers accompanied by some Jedi are on a planet in the outer rim on some covert escape mission during order 66. They start getting taken out by a predator one by one. Predator is Vader obviously.
The first is an idea I've been working on for about thirteen years now, and that is a film simply titled "Star Wars" set 27,700 years in the past and tells of the birth of the Jedi Order. Now, annoyingly, just before the "Great Decanonization," Dark Horse Comics moved in and began to tell this tale with Dawn of the Jedi. It wasn't finished because of the decanonization of the EU and them losing the license to Marvel. I've often thought of picking the story back up and retelling it in a way that fits with Dawn, but I would have to make major revisions after much brainstorming. The plot basically revolves around a woman who is born into poverty and fights for freedom as a gladiator, but follows in her old father figure's footsteps as she discovers the infant Jedi Order on Tython, which was just newly born from the more ancient Je'daii Order. The Jedi's founder figure--a man name Qui-Ko whom his followers call "the Sky Walker"--becomes a mentor figure to her as she begins to learn the Force. The other guy (the quasi-father figure I mentioned, but he is not her father) falls to the dark side and murders Qui-Ko, and so begins the conflict. It would also involve an enigmatic incorporeal race of beings called the Celestials, who are revealed to be the progenitors of humans and all near-human races in the galaxy, were the first to discover the Force, and mastered it to such a degree that the entire species became one with the Force, along all the animal and plant life on their planet, leaving only a dead rock behind. There was a division among them, and the dark Celestials return from Otherspace whenever species in the galaxy begin to master the Force in order to wipe them out, and they are on the verge of returning once again to wipe out the Jedi and the reigning Rakatta, who ruled the galaxy at this point. A trilogy would emerge, predicated on the impending Celestial invasion, forcing the Jedi to go from a contemplative religion to a warrior one, and so are born the Jedi Knights.
This. I would love to see a Star Wars movie dealing with ancient history and showing the origins of the Jedi and/or Sith.
The next idea is a Yoda origin story. We know bits and pieces about it from supplemental sources, which it would build upon. I'm really not sure about the exact details, but I definitely want Yoda introduced as a sort of brat thief who cons people out of money in order to get by, Aladdin style. I envision a scene where he is trying to stall someone by telling an amusing story about where he was out in the woods one day, found a log, turned it over and saw a stick underneath. He says, "Had a child, that log did!" (Kudos to those who get the reference.)
This. Except, I would rather see a Yaddle origin story.
- Zerimar Nyliram +1 this
#23
Posted 06 March 2019 - 10:04 PM
#24
Posted 06 March 2019 - 11:20 PM
Oh, you mean Jur'Rath.
- monkwich +1 this
#25
Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM
Band of Brothers-style mini-series following either a company of Rebel or Imperial troops (not stormtroopers, either mudtroopers or other troops who may end up being forced to put on the armour and not liking it) in the aftermath of the destruction of the Death Star. To anyone that's read the Battlefront: Twilight Company book, you'll know I'm talking about seeing the battles and struggle of standard troops trying to survive during the big battles that took place in the ill-fated big push by the Rebellion.
- Jacen123, El Chalupacabra and Odine +1 this