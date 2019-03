I've bought CDs for other people as recently as this past December. But for myself, it's been years (approaching a decade?), and even then, it was a rare event, like supporting a local band or a new release from a band I had listened to for years. The fringe benefit of working in a technology profession, is helping other people back up their saved files before reformatting a PC or device, and then asking if I can have a copy of their music files. Or trading files with other techs. I have hard drives full of music that I horde, and never listen to.

And yet I listen to the same crap I have listened to for over 20 years.