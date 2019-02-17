Whats your favorite hot sauce? (edit: or condiments)

This is a very complicated topic. I believe in the right hot sauce for the right job.
For anything asian, Siracha wins. I find it mixed best with sesame, soy, hoisin, teriyaki, etc...
But you don't go putting siracha on tacos. That's insane. If I'm doing American style tacos at home it's chunky tomato salsa if it's big fixings, if it's just meat and cheese, I prefer tabasco.
If I'm making traditional style tacos at home I go with Cholula, Tapatio, or the TJ's knock off just called "taco sauce."
Chunky salsa is good for body. Any family style jar works, I like Pace.
For traditional LA street tacos/burritos I use the red hot sauce every taco vendor has a slight variation of.
For bigger Mexican meals I prefer chili verde, the green sauce.
Tabasco is pretty universal-- Hashbrowns, eggs, popcorn, mac n cheese, anything that needs a little kick but doesn't require extra flavor.
People know I like it spicy and are always buying me novelty hot sauces like ASS IN THE TUB or something. They're never that great and I use them for cooking usually.
I had a few Tex Mex meals in Santa Fe once that had so e amazing hot sauce I'd love to eat again.
A bit if a shame sauce (though not as bad as Taco Bell) I do like the Baja salsa from Baja Fresh.
Finally, for watermelon I live for Tajin.