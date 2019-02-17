Whats your favorite hot sauce? (edit: or condiments)

I make my own salsa, salsa verde/ green chili sauce, not just because it tastes better, but also for health reasons. Stuff you buy at the store has soooo much sugar and sodium (and not enough cilantro...I love cilantro) . But when I have to buy, I get like to try deli salsa from Sprouts or something similar. I sometimes get Pace picante when I am out of stuff I made, and usually use it for omelets, or cooking meat with. Siracha is good for a lot of things, not just Asian food. I've been known to marinate steaks with it, along with a combo of other stuff. Cholula is the only bottle (taco/burrito) sauce I get.

Taco Bell hot sauce. HAHAHAHAHA! I like making salsa but do like Julio's from the refrigerator section.

Fun fact. When I was in college I used to get a hand full of taco bell sauce and use that, to save money!