Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Whats your favorite hot sauce? (edit: or condiments)

Started by Odine , Today, 05:47 AM

5 replies to this topic

#1
Odine
Posted Today, 05:47 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,041 posts
Personally I love Siracha and put it on nearly everything. Especially eggs.

Also like Chalula Hot Sauce for burritos. Smoky Tabasco is pretty good too.

But Im a novice. Takers? Suggestions?

In fact this conversation can steer to any kind of condiments really.. Cause sauces and condiments rule

Edited by Odine, Today, 05:51 AM.

#2
Iceheart
Posted Today, 07:33 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,366 posts
My absolute favorite that I will eat on everything is Pepper Palaces Marie Laveau. They nail the blend of heat and flavor with that one. Its clearly supposed to be a Cajun style sauce, but the flavors work with a lot of different kinds of cuisine, which you cant say for a lot of other sauces.

I actually just bought a bottle of real Sriracha from Thailand, made by the family of the man who invented the sauce. Its a lot sweeter and noticeably hotter than the American stuff.

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:04 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Member
  • 34,187 posts
Tapatio is vastly superior to Cholula.

#4
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:25 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,242 posts

Taco Bell hot sauce. HAHAHAHAHA! 

 

I like making salsa but do like Julio's from the refrigerator section. 


#5
Tank
Posted Today, 10:02 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,156 posts
This is a very complicated topic. I believe in the right hot sauce for the right job.

For anything asian, Siracha wins. I find it mixed best with sesame, soy, hoisin, teriyaki, etc...

But you don't go putting siracha on tacos. That's insane. If I'm doing American style tacos at home it's chunky tomato salsa if it's big fixings, if it's just meat and cheese, I prefer tabasco.

If I'm making traditional style tacos at home I go with Cholula, Tapatio, or the TJ's knock off just called "taco sauce."

Chunky salsa is good for body. Any family style jar works, I like Pace.

For traditional LA street tacos/burritos I use the red hot sauce every taco vendor has a slight variation of.

For bigger Mexican meals I prefer chili verde, the green sauce.

Tabasco is pretty universal-- Hashbrowns, eggs, popcorn, mac n cheese, anything that needs a little kick but doesn't require extra flavor.

People know I like it spicy and are always buying me novelty hot sauces like ASS IN THE TUB or something. They're never that great and I use them for cooking usually.

I had a few Tex Mex meals in Santa Fe once that had so e amazing hot sauce I'd love to eat again.

A bit if a shame sauce (though not as bad as Taco Bell) I do like the Baja salsa from Baja Fresh.

Finally, for watermelon I live for Tajin.

#6
El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 10:22 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Bloodthirsty Robot

  • Supporters
  • 8,368 posts

I make my own salsa, salsa verde/ green chili sauce, not just because it tastes better, but also for health reasons.  Stuff you buy at the store has soooo much sugar and sodium (and not enough cilantro...I love cilantro) .  But when I have to buy, I get like to try deli salsa from Sprouts or something similar.  I sometimes get Pace picante when I am out of stuff I made, and usually use it for omelets, or cooking meat with.  Siracha is good for a lot of things, not just Asian food.  I've been known to marinate steaks with it, along with a combo of other stuff.  Cholula is the only bottle (taco/burrito) sauce I get.  

 

 

Taco Bell hot sauce. HAHAHAHAHA! 

 

I like making salsa but do like Julio's from the refrigerator section. 

Fun fact.  When I was in college I used to get a hand full of taco bell sauce and use that, to save money! 


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina