"Star By Star": Book 9 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , February 14 2019 05:00 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 14 February 2019 - 05:00 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 1:
 
In the Jade Shadow, Jaina Solo tells R2-D2 to stay connected.  Finally, tired of arguing with the droid, she lets him go wake Mara up. 
 
Suddenly, she feels a sense of ravenous hunger that unnerves her.  Mara Jade Skywalker appears and tells her to sit down.  They look out at a Corellian cruiser called the Nebula Chaser which is one half of a duo of troublemakers.  Mara sensed the disquiet earlier, too, but it’s nothing to do with the passengers of the ships.
 
Aboard the Nebula Chaser, Captain Pollux turns to the the Twi’lek sisters who are watching a piece of yorik coral detach from a nearby frigate and move toward them.  The small craft has some kind of creature aboard and, what’s worse, they can sense it.  This creature is attuned to their galaxy.
 
Alema Rar tries to get the computer to find a match while her sister, Numa, sets out their disguises.  They’ve been setting up resistance movements on New Plympto for the last year, but have never been seen together and only under the hooded robe of a Jedi.
 
The Yuuzhan Vong board the ship and demand to know if there are Jedi aboard.  Captain Pollux claims to have none, so the Vong commander brings aboard a creature called a voxyn. 
 
Alema uses her narrow beam antenna out toward where the rendezvous craft should be waiting and sends what they are seeing.  The voxyn circles around the docking bay before exiting into a passage.
 
The two sisters watch the surveillance cameras for an hour while it roams the Chaser’s deck.  It seems to know where they are and that concerns Alema who wonders if it tracks them using the Force.
 
They shut themselves down as far as they can, but it doesn’t seem to help.  Alema pulls her lightsaber.  Numa reminds her that the Vong will know that Pollux was lying to them.  She would rather not have a repeat of New Plympto where the Vong, tired of the planet’s reistance, released a plague that wiped the whole world clean.
 
Numa thinks they must make the Vong think the creature is mistaken.
 
They make their way to the side of the ship furthest from the Vong frigate where Numa thinks they should disguise themselves as refugees. She reminds Alema of what Daeshara’cor had done for them.  They hide their robes and weapons in a disintegration chute and head toward engineering where they are stopped by a search party.
 
They pretend to be looking for a specific engineer and are taken down toward the right bulkhead when the voxyn comes bounding toward them.  They take off running until they reach the escape pod and jump in.
 
Alema prepares the pod while Numa goes back to the corridor to seal the bulkheads.  Hearing Numa scream, Alema steps out to see her sister staggering and covering her face.  She falls over the rim of the hatch, covered in mucus with her lekku thrashes. 
 
Alema finds the voxyn pinned beneath the bulkhead.  It tries to spew mucus at her but she uses the Force to push it back at the creature. She goes back to her sister and urges her to find her center.  Numa falls calm and empty.  Alema carries the body back to the pod hatch and can hear the Vong coming through.  Their chance to slip away unnoticed is gone.  Pollux is doomed.
 
She is hit by a compression wave that causes her ear to bleed.  The pod launches.
 
Jaina watches this via the communications pip and sees the voxyn trapped, the warriors smashing droids and the commander interrogating Captain Pollux regarding where he picked up the Jedi.  Pollux is not cooperating so the commander orders the crew killed.
 
Mara tells Jaina there’s nothing to be done to help them.  They can pick up the escape pod and find out why a Jedi endangered thousands of refugee lives only to flee in a pod.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • First appearance of Alema Rar.  Sadly, not the last.


Jedi Cool
Posted 15 February 2019 - 04:57 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 2:
 
Han Solo counts 500 warships under construction at Bilbringi.  Leia is sitting with Sullustan General Muun, urging him to provide an evacuation escort for the gentle Vray species.  Muun reminds her that protecting the shipyards is also a priority.
 
She’s asking for a quarter of Bilbringi’s defenses.
 
When his comm. pings, C 3PO is allowed to answer it while Han does a very job at being diplomatic.  C 3PO interjects to explain a Yuuzhan Vong emissary is asking to speak with Princess Leia.
 
Han refuses, but Leia is rather interested in knowing how her presence here became known to them.  She tells C 3PO to assure them she will grant safe passage and then spends time setting up a safe interview room while Muun preps the shipyard to look abandoned so that the Vong emissary will not get an accurate accounting of the ships here.  Inside the interview room is a transparisteel partition that will separate them from the emissary and a void button that will release the chamber to the vaccum outside.
 
 When Leia introduces herself, the Vong emissary explains they met before on Rhommamool and even worked together on Duro.  She realizes that it’s Nom Anor.
 
He asks about Jacen and Mara.  She asks how he knew she was here.  Anor explains that the Vray are evacuating and he assumed she would look for a convoy escort here.  They’ve been watching Bilbringi for awhile anyway.
 
He tells her he has something Tsavong Lah wants her to see.  The image is of a starliner called the Nebula Chaser which Han knows is the ship Jaina and Mara were supposed to go meet.  It was a simple rendezvous in a safe sector.
 
Anor tells them there are 10, 000 refugees aboard.  Leia can save them if she can tell him where to find the Jedi base.  She tells him that there isn’t one.  Anor is unhappy because Tsavong Lah felt she was willing to sacrifice anything to save the Jedi while he himself had argued that she did have her limits.  They watch the ship being destroyed. 
 
The Jedi must surrender within a week.  His ships are surrounding the world of Talfaglio and preventing any refugee ships from leaving.  If, after the week, the Jedi do not surrender, the convoy will be destroyed.  The same will hold true if Anor fails to return.
 
Han is relieved that no one has mentioned Mara or Jaina.  Since the Jedi are not going to surrender, he thinks he might as well start the fighting now.  He hovers his palm over a button that will send Anor out into the void.  He’s surprised when Leia doesn’t stop him.
 
In fact, she asks what he’s waiting for.  He realizes that she is concerned that Mara and Jaina were aboard the Nebula Chaser and the Vong may not know who they killed. 
 
Nom Anor, on the other hand, is beginning to panic.  They unseal the chamber and tell Anor to go back and tell Tsavong Lah that the Jedi will not accept responsibility for lives the Yuuzhan Vong threaten.  Anor says he will but that it won’t change anything.
 
Luke Skywalker senses an anguish in Alema that will not fade.  He knows that she was dangerously close to the Dark Side when running the New Plympto resistance, but she will never accept responsbility for what happened to that world, her sister or the Nebula Chaser.  For her, her fall to the Dark Side is just a question of when.
 
He finds Jacen, Anakin, Danni Quee, Tahiri and a group of other Jedi being addressed by a hologram of Han and Leia.  Luke announces that they already know about the threat as it came in a few minutes ago.  He assures them that Jaina and Mara are fine.
 
He also reminds them that they cannot allow the Yuuzhan Vong to make them responsible for what happens to other people.  They are the murderers, not the Jedi.
 
Cilghal is still uncomfortable with the loss of so many lives and feels they should do something to prevent it.  Jaina appears and reminds them, too, that Alema Rar and her sister were aboard the Nebula Chaser and were leading the New Plympto resistance.
 
Danni Quee thinks they cannot assume they know how their enemies think.  Tahiri suggests the blockade be stopped so they won’t try it again.
 
Danni and Han don’t think doing what the Vong expect them to do is a good idea.  Jacen hates to think of another world dying, especially if Jedi are waving their lightsabers around as normal, but he cannot think of a better choice. 
 
Luke insists they are not going to surrender and asks if the Eclipse Program has anything to offer yet.  Danni doesn’t have anything yet beyond the fact that there’s a yammosk coordinating the battle. 
 
The villips they’ve captured aren’t being used by the Vong anymore, so they can only dissect them now to figure out how they work.  Luke knows their path is not clear but he is confident that they cannot be drawn out until they are ready.  They will have to trust the Force to deflect blame for the destruction of the Nebula Chaser on the proper shoulders.
 ------------------------------------------------------------
  • Isn’t it interesting that Luke thinks that Alema Rar will fall to the Dark Side?  I would think he would keep her around for some kind of post-traumatic Jedi therapy instead of just assuming the worst.

  • Luke assures his audience that the Vong are responsible for any deaths they cause if the Jedi do not surrender.  But people seem to be faulting Alema and Numa Rar for the destruction of the Nebula Chaser.  I don’t see that it’s the fault of the Rar sisters more than anything the Jedi have or haven’t done.  Regardless of whether or not they were organizing resistance cells on New Plympto or happened to be aboard a ship of refugees, the deaths of the refugees are still the fault of the Yuuzhan Vong.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 16 February 2019 - 05:35 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 3:
 
Nom Anor has spent too much time here to be offended by the Museum of Applied Photonics on Obroa-skai which has been spared the reclamation of the world.  Tsavong Lah uses a hologram to show Nom Anor an X-Wing starfighter.
 
He is loathe to use such abominations, but it is necessary.  After all, they cannot defeat what they do not understand.   He trusts Anor did not fail this time.  Anor gives him the chilab which had a good view on the way in and its memories will be useful in planning the attack.
 
As for his meeting with Leia Solo, it went well and he is certain the Jedi will respond.  Vergere thinks the Jedi will smell a trap and be cautious.  Anor knows that Vergere’s information has proven reliable, but she is fast becoming his greatest rival.
 
He lies about the circumstances of his departure from Bilbringi.  Vergere knows this and mentions that the diplomat Leia would never accept blame for the deaths of the refugees.  Tsavong Lah agrees and wonders why he was allowed to live.
 
Nom Anor knows that Leia had given her word and that is the reason but he cannot say so.  He does mention that she told him to warn the warmaster that the Jedi will not take responsibility for the hostages.
 
Tsavong Lah notes that Vergere had told him much the same, but he still thinks the Jedi can be driven from the New Republic on behalf of the refugees.
 --------------------------------------------------------
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 17 February 2019 - 05:20 AM

Jedi Cool

 chapter 4:
 
General Muun, in light of the threat, decides to send the escort to help the Vray.  When Han and Leia return to Eclipse, Luke has a request for a mission and asks to borrow C-3PO.  This time, The Solos are sent to Nova Station in the former Caridan system. 
 
 They sit in a cantina waiting for Booster to show up when a Weequay is spotted watching them from across the room.  When the being gets up and heads their way, Han realizes he knows him.
 
It’s Plaan, the Weequay chief of security on Tholatin.  He asks about Droma who Han admits he hasn’t seen for about a year.  Han asks what he’s doing out here.  Plaan is now first mate on the Sweet Surprise
 
He offers them work but Han won’t take anything having to do with scamming refugees.  All they have to do is hop out, pick up the rest of their cargo and make a two-day run before returning here. 
 
They tell him they’ll think about it.  Leia asks where he could be going on that schedule. Han guesses Kuat, Borleias or Coruscant.  Kuat and Borleias are turning away refugees.  Leia doesn’t think he should accept the job.  Luke is anxious that Booster be given coordinates for Eclipse immediately.  Two more Jedi have been killed by voxyn and one of those was on Kuat.  He’s concerned the Venture might make a supply stop somewhere unsafe. 
 
Of course, Booster is three days behind schedule.
 
She wants to wait one more day and then try to jump to Coruscant ahead of Plaan.  Han suggests he talk to Wedge.  Rogue Squadron is at Coruscant right now and they may be able to get him to drop in on Plaan.
 
It turns out that Wedge can’t order the boarding of a properly registered ship, especially on Leia’s word.  Leia tells Luke they can’t wait for the Venture any longer and she and Han leave for Coruscant.
 
They arrive just as Rogue Squadron makes its way out to intercept the Surprise.  Han brings the Falcon over the ship and tells them there’s a military delay and to prepare to be inspected.  Plaan wavers on this, insisting they have innocent refugees on board.
 
This exchange is overheard by the planetary defense force which culminates in formerly-retired General Rieekan coming on the comm. and asking Han what’s going on.  Han explains that the ship commanded by smugglers who had been involved in an operation to ferry hostages to the Yuuzhan Vong. 
 
Rieekan authorizes the Rogues to keep the ship from getting below the mine field that is now orbiting Coruscant in preparation for a possible attack. 
 
Plaan tries anyway and is pursued by several mines and the Falcon.  When the Surprise falls away, the Falcon beomes the mines’ target.  They evade until free and Leia warns Gavin to watch for voxyn on board the Sweet Surprise.
 
The Rogues continue to try to bring the Surprise in safely, lest it crash on Coruscant.  A cruiser comes alongside to pick up the refugees.  However, once aboard, Gavin reports at least four voxyn.
 
Leia has the Falcon dock with the Sweet Surprise.  She and the Noghri confront the voxyn, one of which explodes into a cloud of acid vapor.  Leia brings a door hatch down on the muzzle of one.  The other two open their mouths and send blast waves out that knock her and the Noghri down.
 ------------------------------------------------------
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 18 February 2019 - 05:04 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 5:
 
Mara had watched the hologram of the Nebula Chaser’s destruction repeatedly, wondering if there was any way she could have saved the refugees. 
 
Now, she and Luke show the hologram to several others in the chamber on a quick rendezvous point called Solistation.  Kyp Durron is outraged and insists he is not responsible for that.  Barabel Jedi Saba Sebatyne is less emotive.
 
Luke points out that they aren’t here to assign blame, only to provide data on the voxyn and decide how to respond to the Vong threat. Kyp doesn’t see them doing anything other than what they’ve already done.  They aren’t going to attack and they won’t surrender either.
 
He doesn’t care about the senate.  More Jedi should be doing what his Dozen are doing.  He tells them he’ll be waiting when they decide to fight and leaves.
 
Saba speaks for the first time which surprises Mara.  She thought the Barabel couldn’t speak Basic.  Saba explains that Eelysa taught her the wisdom of waiting quietly.  Eelysa had grown up on Coruscant after Palpatine’s death and is now one of Luke’s most trusted Jedi.  She had found Saba on Barab I and had trained her there since she was undercover before being chased off by a pack trying to import the Diversity Alliance philosophy.
 
Saba has her own squadron of Jedi pilots known as the Wild Knightz who share her own less aggressive philosophy.  Luke asks her thoughts about Tsavong Lah’s threat.
 
Saba doesn’t think the path is clear.  She suddenly feels something unusual that Luke and Mara do not.  Moving on, she knows the Senate disapproves of them but cowards are often threatened by those braver than they.  The Yuuzhan Vong are the same which is why they continue to send obstacles against the Jedi.
 
She has the feeling that Master Eelysa could be in danger.  She’s on Corellia right now and it’s always possible that Thrackan Sal-Solo and his people might do something dangerous, but no one should really know she’s there.
 
Saba explains that her master feels frightened.   She doesn’t have any other information.  She does agree to ferry equipment and Danni Quee for her new mission.  Saba has also brought three young Barabels, two females and one male who is her son, and asks Luke to train them in the Force.
 
Suddenly, she cries out in grief and explains to Luke and Mara that something has caught Eelysa and she is dead.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Eelysa was first seen in The New Rebellion.  Despite the reference to the Diversity Alliance which was mentioned in the YJK books, Eelysa was neither seen nor mentioned in that specific storyline.

  • First appearance of Saba Sebatyne.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 19 February 2019 - 04:53 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 6:
 
Leia is unhappy to be part of the New Republic’s political community.  She had spent time recovering from the voxyn’s noxious attack and the Noghri are still in bacta tanks.  Han is taking the voxyn bodies back to Eclipse while Jacen is with Leia.
 
She reminds him that Borsk Fey’lya does nothing without a reason so he needs to pay attention.  They meet with the New Republic Military Operations Committee.  In the committee room, Leia tells everyone that Jacen ish ere as her bodyguard.  This is not a Jedi matter, but about SELCORE.
 
Viqi Shesh puts in that this is about the Jedi because they are the reason the Vong are holding Talfaglion refugees hostage.  Leia already doesn’t think much of Shesh who had used her position for personal gain when Leia was trying to get enough supplies for the refugee camps on Duro.  Though Leia had not had enough proof to get her removed from the Senate, she’d created a big enough fuss that Shesh was rotated off the SELCORE committee.  Now, the woman seems to have an important position on NRMOC.
 
Leia points out that she has no doubt that the Vong would continue to make demands of the New Republic even if the Jedi surrendered. Borsk Fey’lya stops a potential argument by explaining that the New Republic does not yield to coercion and they need a solution.
 
The Yuuzhan Vong are blockading the most direct route in so Jacen suggests they sneak three Star Destroyers through the Deep Core and, wipe out the blockade and grab the convoy.  The various senators divide along pro- and anti-Jedi lines until Fey’lya grants Leia permission to ignite her lightsaber to shut them up.
 
She explains that she did not intend to cause discord within the committee and thinks they should just vote now and be done with it.  The vote is narrow enough but it’s in favor and Leia assumes Fey’lya will be able to move forward.
 
He isn’t certain, however, that removing three Star Destroyers to save millions will not then risk the lives of several billion.  He suggests he have the military study the issue. Jacen argues that doing so will take time they do not have.  General Bel Iblis, like Wedge and Rieekan, has also been reactivated so Fey’lya doesn’t think he’ll take too long.  In the meantime, he suggests asking Tsavong Lah for an envoy to discuss the matter.
 
This will buy them the time they need and, in fact, they will tell the envoy that threats like this only solidify the relationship between the New Republic and the Jedi.  This results in a surprising consensus that Leia, even more surprisingly, doesn’t like.
 
On the way out, Leia realizes she’s grown tired and doesn’t have the self-control anymore to put up with the antics of the New Republic government.  She assures Jacen she’ll never appear before them or their committees again.
 
She wraps her arm around him and is amazed how her 19-year old son towers above her.  She tells him it’s dangerous to assume the best about people sometimes.  Borsk Fey’lya is their worst enemy in the Senate right now and proved it by suggesting the envoy.  There’s no reason for him to speak with one unless he has something to bargain with.  Jacen realizes that Borsk Fey’lya only has the Jedi as a bargaining tool.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Jacen is 19 now?  Hold on a second!  In Vector Prime, we know that Jacen and Jaina were probably 16 1-2 and very close to their 17th birthdays.  They finally reached 17 in the Agents of Chaos duology.  Jaina was described as 18 in Rebirth with Anakin either 16 ½ or close to 17 because we discussed that he seems to turn a year older before his siblings do which indicates his birthday comes first in the year.  Now, Jacen is 19?  This means that Jaina is also 19 and that Anakin is definitely into his 17th year. This also means that a good 2-2 ½ years have taken place over the span of the preceding 7 books. 

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 20 February 2019 - 04:59 AM

  • 19,415 posts
chapter 7:
 
After slashing himself a few times, Nom Anor presents himself to Tsavong Lah.  Vergere is there and tells him that the warmaster wants Anor to see something.  Viqi Shesh is telling them via villip that the vornskyr-inspired voxyn have proven very effective, having killed four Jedi already.
 
Lah introduces Shesh to Anor whom she knew as Pedric Cuf.  She tells them what happened in the committee room.  Jacen Solo had suggested a way to get around the blockade and she had maneuvered Borsk Fey’lya into suggesting a military study that will buy the Vong time to prepare a counterambush.
 
Fey’lya is also going to ask for an envoy in whom he’s really not so much interested beyond the fact that it buys him more time.  Lah promises the usual funds in return for her assistance.
 
When he turns to Anor, he complains that she takes him for a fool.  Anor mentions that humans often cast themselves in the best possible light.  Lah asks if he believes her when she says Borsk Fey’lya really isn’t interested in speaking to them.
 
Nom Anor thinks it’s more likely that Fey’lya wants to talk and she fears he has something that will make them listen.  She’s just protecting her own position.  Lah agrees and sends him back to the infidels.  Vergere objects that he has done too much damage to even think that Fey’lya would agree to speak with Anor. 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 21 February 2019 - 05:16 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 8:
 
The voxyn are dead.  Cilghal examines the ones taken from the Sweet Surprise and confirms her findings.  Too tired to take the time she knows she needs to look over them safely, she steps away and hears crying from the other room.
 
She walks into another room and sees several young Jedi gathered.  Among  Jaina, Anakin, Lowbacca, Tenel Ka and Zekk, she spots Raynar Thul weeping.  She starts to back out when Tenel Ka notices her.
 
Anakin explains that their fellow Jedi, Lusa, was killed by a pack of voxyn on her homeworld.  Cilghal explains she’s been trying to find a solution but they have no weaknesses she has found. 
 
She does suggest someone watch her while she works on the samples.  She believes she’s inadvertently contaminating them in some way. She’s tried several times and they always map the same.  The genetic sequences can’t be identical.  Jaina suggests they may be cloning the voxyn.
 
Cilghal realizes it’s possible they only have one and are cloning from it.  She can’t be sure because she’d need more samples.  Anakin tells the others that’s what they need to do.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Though Lowbacca and Tenel Ka have been mentioned briefly in the New Jedi Order series, thus far, this is the first sighting of Zekk and Raynar Thul.  And, of course, the first mention of Lusa.  All were featured in the Young Jedi Knights books.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:05 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 9:
 
The task force is on an asteroid in the Froz system, keeping tabs on inbound traffic.  Anakin notes that it appears the Yuuzhan Vong will be sending an envoy after all.  Viqi Shesh is giving an interview stating that she doesn’t endorse bargaining with murderers, but she is hoping they can impress upon the invaders that the New Republic has no control over the Jedi.
 
Though she’s been a friend to the Jedi in the past, she accuses Luke Skywalker of thinking only of his followers, some of whom have been irresponsibly rash. 
 
The task force spots two craft coming into the system, one possibly an interdictor.  Anakin can sense nothing from the ships, but that doesn’t surprise him.  He is rather surprised to feel an ordinary presence on a nearby moon.
 
The three Barabel apprentices are here with them.  The male is Tesar Sebatyne, the two females are Bela Hara and Krasov Hara.  Raynar suggests something be done, but Anakin reminds him they cannot interfere, but concentrate solely on the mission.  They cannot afford to jump into a situation unprepared that would give the Senate further cause to condemn them.
 
The Vong ships brings a New Republic vessel out, but they often let the ships go in the hopes it will return with a cargo of refugees. Krasov senses someone else in the system.
 
They realize that Kyp’s Dozen is here, too.  Anakin comms them and asks to break off lest they cause trouble.  Kyp isn’t listening. Suddenly, the Vong boarding shuttle vanishes with no sign of attack.  
 
Anakin can’t understand how he was able to do this without firing on it.  He worries that Kyp may have used the Force to do it.  When the ship is destroyed, Kyp doesn’t think there is a problem.  Then more Vong ships arrive.
 
Anakin starts to lift off to help when Jaina reminds him that they cannot disobey their orders.  He doesn’t want to lose Kyp, too, but Jaina points out that Kyp brought this on himself.  Tenel Ka refuses to accept that and the others decide to join in. 
 
They come in behind a frigate in the hopes of blasting an escape hole that will allow everyone to get home.  While the fighting tapers off, Kyp tells the others to go home and uses the Force to eliminate a number of coralskippers.
 
Anakin knows he’s angry at losing several of this squadron; they fly together in silence.  He knows that there is a Dark Side even without the Force due to his experience with the bitter Vua Rapuung.  It seems now that Kyp knows how to use the Force to destroy enemy ships.  This seems to make the Force a tool among many. 
 
Kyp explains to Anakin that he used the Force to propel his torpodoes.  This way, there is no propellant glow to give them away when they are coming. 
 
The Vong continue to fire off missles which the Barabel seem to be able to redirect.  They also don’t bother to dodge attacks, leapfrog to spare their shields and cut their sublight engines to keep the dovin basals from bringing the shields down.
 
The three are hearty survivors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Though they were introduced in the earlier chapter, this is the first real appearance of Tesar, Krasov and Bala. 

 

