"Star By Star": Book 9 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 2:

Han Solo counts 500 warships under construction at Bilbringi. Leia is sitting with Sullustan General Muun, urging him to provide an evacuation escort for the gentle Vray species. Muun reminds her that protecting the shipyards is also a priority.

She’s asking for a quarter of Bilbringi’s defenses.

When his comm. pings, C 3PO is allowed to answer it while Han does a very job at being diplomatic. C 3PO interjects to explain a Yuuzhan Vong emissary is asking to speak with Princess Leia.

Han refuses, but Leia is rather interested in knowing how her presence here became known to them. She tells C 3PO to assure them she will grant safe passage and then spends time setting up a safe interview room while Muun preps the shipyard to look abandoned so that the Vong emissary will not get an accurate accounting of the ships here. Inside the interview room is a transparisteel partition that will separate them from the emissary and a void button that will release the chamber to the vaccum outside.

When Leia introduces herself, the Vong emissary explains they met before on Rhommamool and even worked together on Duro. She realizes that it’s Nom Anor.

He asks about Jacen and Mara. She asks how he knew she was here. Anor explains that the Vray are evacuating and he assumed she would look for a convoy escort here. They’ve been watching Bilbringi for awhile anyway.

He tells her he has something Tsavong Lah wants her to see. The image is of a starliner called the Nebula Chaser which Han knows is the ship Jaina and Mara were supposed to go meet. It was a simple rendezvous in a safe sector.

Anor tells them there are 10, 000 refugees aboard. Leia can save them if she can tell him where to find the Jedi base. She tells him that there isn’t one. Anor is unhappy because Tsavong Lah felt she was willing to sacrifice anything to save the Jedi while he himself had argued that she did have her limits. They watch the ship being destroyed.

The Jedi must surrender within a week. His ships are surrounding the world of Talfaglio and preventing any refugee ships from leaving. If, after the week, the Jedi do not surrender, the convoy will be destroyed. The same will hold true if Anor fails to return.

Han is relieved that no one has mentioned Mara or Jaina. Since the Jedi are not going to surrender, he thinks he might as well start the fighting now. He hovers his palm over a button that will send Anor out into the void. He’s surprised when Leia doesn’t stop him.

In fact, she asks what he’s waiting for. He realizes that she is concerned that Mara and Jaina were aboard the Nebula Chaser and the Vong may not know who they killed.

Nom Anor, on the other hand, is beginning to panic. They unseal the chamber and tell Anor to go back and tell Tsavong Lah that the Jedi will not accept responsibility for lives the Yuuzhan Vong threaten. Anor says he will but that it won’t change anything.

Luke Skywalker senses an anguish in Alema that will not fade. He knows that she was dangerously close to the Dark Side when running the New Plympto resistance, but she will never accept responsbility for what happened to that world, her sister or the Nebula Chaser. For her, her fall to the Dark Side is just a question of when.

He finds Jacen, Anakin, Danni Quee, Tahiri and a group of other Jedi being addressed by a hologram of Han and Leia. Luke announces that they already know about the threat as it came in a few minutes ago. He assures them that Jaina and Mara are fine.

He also reminds them that they cannot allow the Yuuzhan Vong to make them responsible for what happens to other people. They are the murderers, not the Jedi.

Cilghal is still uncomfortable with the loss of so many lives and feels they should do something to prevent it. Jaina appears and reminds them, too, that Alema Rar and her sister were aboard the Nebula Chaser and were leading the New Plympto resistance.

Danni Quee thinks they cannot assume they know how their enemies think. Tahiri suggests the blockade be stopped so they won’t try it again.

Danni and Han don’t think doing what the Vong expect them to do is a good idea. Jacen hates to think of another world dying, especially if Jedi are waving their lightsabers around as normal, but he cannot think of a better choice.

Luke insists they are not going to surrender and asks if the Eclipse Program has anything to offer yet. Danni doesn’t have anything yet beyond the fact that there’s a yammosk coordinating the battle.

The villips they’ve captured aren’t being used by the Vong anymore, so they can only dissect them now to figure out how they work. Luke knows their path is not clear but he is confident that they cannot be drawn out until they are ready. They will have to trust the Force to deflect blame for the destruction of the Nebula Chaser on the proper shoulders.

