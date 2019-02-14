"Star By Star": Book 9 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 1:
In the Jade Shadow, Jaina Solo tells R2-D2 to stay connected. Finally, tired of arguing with the droid, she lets him go wake Mara up.
Suddenly, she feels a sense of ravenous hunger that unnerves her. Mara Jade Skywalker appears and tells her to sit down. They look out at a Corellian cruiser called the Nebula Chaser which is one half of a duo of troublemakers. Mara sensed the disquiet earlier, too, but it’s nothing to do with the passengers of the ships.
Aboard the Nebula Chaser, Captain Pollux turns to the the Twi’lek sisters who are watching a piece of yorik coral detach from a nearby frigate and move toward them. The small craft has some kind of creature aboard and, what’s worse, they can sense it. This creature is attuned to their galaxy.
Alema Rar tries to get the computer to find a match while her sister, Numa, sets out their disguises. They’ve been setting up resistance movements on New Plympto for the last year, but have never been seen together and only under the hooded robe of a Jedi.
The Yuuzhan Vong board the ship and demand to know if there are Jedi aboard. Captain Pollux claims to have none, so the Vong commander brings aboard a creature called a voxyn.
Alema uses her narrow beam antenna out toward where the rendezvous craft should be waiting and sends what they are seeing. The voxyn circles around the docking bay before exiting into a passage.
The two sisters watch the surveillance cameras for an hour while it roams the Chaser’s deck. It seems to know where they are and that concerns Alema who wonders if it tracks them using the Force.
They shut themselves down as far as they can, but it doesn’t seem to help. Alema pulls her lightsaber. Numa reminds her that the Vong will know that Pollux was lying to them. She would rather not have a repeat of New Plympto where the Vong, tired of the planet’s reistance, released a plague that wiped the whole world clean.
Numa thinks they must make the Vong think the creature is mistaken.
They make their way to the side of the ship furthest from the Vong frigate where Numa thinks they should disguise themselves as refugees. She reminds Alema of what Daeshara’cor had done for them. They hide their robes and weapons in a disintegration chute and head toward engineering where they are stopped by a search party.
They pretend to be looking for a specific engineer and are taken down toward the right bulkhead when the voxyn comes bounding toward them. They take off running until they reach the escape pod and jump in.
Alema prepares the pod while Numa goes back to the corridor to seal the bulkheads. Hearing Numa scream, Alema steps out to see her sister staggering and covering her face. She falls over the rim of the hatch, covered in mucus with her lekku thrashes.
Alema finds the voxyn pinned beneath the bulkhead. It tries to spew mucus at her but she uses the Force to push it back at the creature. She goes back to her sister and urges her to find her center. Numa falls calm and empty. Alema carries the body back to the pod hatch and can hear the Vong coming through. Their chance to slip away unnoticed is gone. Pollux is doomed.
She is hit by a compression wave that causes her ear to bleed. The pod launches.
Jaina watches this via the communications pip and sees the voxyn trapped, the warriors smashing droids and the commander interrogating Captain Pollux regarding where he picked up the Jedi. Pollux is not cooperating so the commander orders the crew killed.
Mara tells Jaina there’s nothing to be done to help them. They can pick up the escape pod and find out why a Jedi endangered thousands of refugee lives only to flee in a pod.
- First appearance of Alema Rar. Sadly, not the last.