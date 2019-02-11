Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
The Grammys
#1
Posted 10 February 2019 - 08:46 PM
Kacey Musgrave wins a Grammy for best album and I can't get over the fact that she can't sing. And country music is forgiving for artists without vocal talent!
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#2
Posted 10 February 2019 - 08:49 PM
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#3
Posted 11 February 2019 - 07:45 PM
The Grammys are still a thing?
#4
Posted 12 February 2019 - 03:27 PM
Alice in Chains does not win Best Rock Album?
Go **** yourself Grammy Academy.
Go royally **** yourself.
- Pharoah JZA +1 this
#5
Posted 12 February 2019 - 05:41 PM
Rotten ****ers.
#6
Posted 12 February 2019 - 08:12 PM
#7
Posted 13 February 2019 - 03:01 PM
Who??!?!?!?!
#8
Posted 13 February 2019 - 07:59 PM
Diana ROOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSS!
#9
Posted Yesterday, 08:43 AM
I happen to be a Kacey Musgraves stan. She doesn't have a diva voice, and melodically her songs are pretty standard old country/folk fare (with the exception of some of Golden Hour), but it's her lyrics that make her amazing. I've lived my whole life in semi-rural middle america, and she nails the **** out of what that life is like. Way more than the party-bro stuff that top 40 country radio plays. I mean, you've got Luke Bryan out there singing about staging a party in a cornfield, when no one who has ever been anywhere near a cornfield would ever do something that stupid. Real, authentic music right there And yet Musgraves still distinguishes herself from other alt-country female artists by keeping the vibe very chill and doesn't dig too hard into melodrama (I mean, I adore Margo Price and Angaleena Presley, but like 70% of their stuff are old country weepers about poverty and addiction and the death of a loved one or three).
Not surprisingly, top 40 country radio never plays Musgraves's stuff. So with Golden Hour she basically just said "**** it," made the album she wanted to make (complete with a lo-fi disco vibe), NPR named her a "patron saint of Roséwave" last summer for High Horse, and she ended up with the top Grammy. I applaud her.
That being said, I don't actually follow the Grammys, so beyond stanning Musgraves and being happy for her win, I really dgaf about it.
#10
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 AM
#11
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 AM
I have yet to see a live musical performance at an awards show - any awards show - that has properly mixed sound. If it sounded terrible on tv, it probably sounded good live.