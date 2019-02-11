Kacey Musgrave wins a Grammy for best album and I can't get over the fact that she can't sing. And country music is forgiving for artists without vocal talent!

I happen to be a Kacey Musgraves stan. She doesn't have a diva voice, and melodically her songs are pretty standard old country/folk fare (with the exception of some of Golden Hour), but it's her lyrics that make her amazing. I've lived my whole life in semi-rural middle america, and she nails the **** out of what that life is like. Way more than the party-bro stuff that top 40 country radio plays. I mean, you've got Luke Bryan out there singing about staging a party in a cornfield, when no one who has ever been anywhere near a cornfield would ever do something that stupid. Real, authentic music right there And yet Musgraves still distinguishes herself from other alt-country female artists by keeping the vibe very chill and doesn't dig too hard into melodrama (I mean, I adore Margo Price and Angaleena Presley, but like 70% of their stuff are old country weepers about poverty and addiction and the death of a loved one or three).

Not surprisingly, top 40 country radio never plays Musgraves's stuff. So with Golden Hour she basically just said "**** it," made the album she wanted to make (complete with a lo-fi disco vibe), NPR named her a "patron saint of Roséwave" last summer for High Horse, and she ended up with the top Grammy. I applaud her.

That being said, I don't actually follow the Grammys, so beyond stanning Musgraves and being happy for her win, I really dgaf about it.