The Grammys

Started by Metropolis , February 10 2019 08:46 PM

Metropolis
Posted 10 February 2019 - 08:46 PM

So I'm watching this because I have no real clue when it comes to pop music anymore. I haven't listened to top 40 radio in years. I'm trying not to be the get off my porch guy, but man they don't make music like they used to. There aren't many left that can actually sing apparently.

Kacey Musgrave wins a Grammy for best album and I can't get over the fact that she can't sing. And country music is forgiving for artists without vocal talent!
Metropolis
Posted 10 February 2019 - 08:49 PM

Alicia Keys it's proving my point with this live performance playing two pianos. You can have great production, but talent always shows through.
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 11 February 2019 - 07:45 PM

The Grammys are still a thing?


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 12 February 2019 - 03:27 PM

Alice in Chains does not win Best Rock Album?

 

Go **** yourself Grammy Academy.

 

Go royally **** yourself.


Pharoah JZA
Posted 12 February 2019 - 05:41 PM

Tell em Harry!

Rotten ****ers.

Metropolis
Posted 12 February 2019 - 08:12 PM

Not Greta Van Fleet fans huh? Lol

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 13 February 2019 - 03:01 PM

Who??!?!?!?!


Ms. Spam
Posted 13 February 2019 - 07:59 PM

Diana ROOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSS! 


Iceheart
Posted Yesterday, 08:43 AM

Kacey Musgrave wins a Grammy for best album and I can't get over the fact that she can't sing. And country music is forgiving for artists without vocal talent!

 

I happen to be a Kacey Musgraves stan. She doesn't have a diva voice, and melodically her songs are pretty standard old country/folk fare (with the exception of some of Golden Hour), but it's her lyrics that make her amazing. I've lived my whole life in semi-rural middle america, and she nails the **** out of what that life is like. Way more than the party-bro stuff that top 40 country radio plays. I mean, you've got Luke Bryan out there singing about staging a party in a cornfield, when no one who has ever been anywhere near a cornfield would ever do something that stupid. Real, authentic music right there :rolleyes: And yet Musgraves still distinguishes herself from other alt-country female artists by keeping the vibe very chill and doesn't dig too hard into melodrama (I mean, I adore Margo Price and Angaleena Presley, but like 70% of their stuff are old country weepers about poverty and addiction and the death of a loved one or three).

 

Not surprisingly, top 40 country radio never plays Musgraves's stuff. So with Golden Hour she basically just said "**** it," made the album she wanted to make (complete with a lo-fi disco vibe), NPR named her a "patron saint of Roséwave" last summer for High Horse, and she ended up with the top Grammy. I applaud her.

 

That being said, I don't actually follow the Grammys, so beyond stanning Musgraves and being happy for her win, I really dgaf about it.


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 AM

I've never really listened to Musgrave's stuff. My wife has and she's not a fan of hers. During her performance and her part in the Dolly Parton tribute, she sounded awful. I like Lady Antebellum and can admit that Hillary Scott has a weak voice. Love she isn't terrible.

Iceheart
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 AM

I have yet to see a live musical performance at an awards show - any awards show - that has properly mixed sound. If it sounded terrible on tv, it probably sounded good live.


Odine
Posted Today, 12:13 AM

My taste in country doesn't extend beyond Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt and Kris Kristofferson. Dunno why I felt like chirping in
