Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Trivia questions

Started by Fozzie , January 29 2019 06:39 PM

29 replies to this topic

#1
Fozzie
Posted 29 January 2019 - 06:39 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,309 posts
Im hosting a trivia night next month and trying to come up with some good questions. Aiming for a mix of difficulty so that everyone can get some but no one can get them all.

Any suggestions?

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 29 January 2019 - 06:48 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Member
  • 34,184 posts

what is chandler bing's job


  • 3 & 6 years to go..., Iceheart, zambingo and 2 others like this

#3
Tank
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:10 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,154 posts
what category?

#4
The Choc
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:15 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,801 posts

Yeah, come up with categories first.


#5
The Choc
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:41 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 8,801 posts

What was The Skipper's real name?


#6
Darth Wicket
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:55 PM

Darth Wicket

    Member

  • Member
  • 17,380 posts

Besides the Buffalo Bills, name the only two other teams to make it to three straight Super Bowls.

 

Miami Dolphins (6-8) New England Patriots (51-53)


#7
Fozzie
Posted 29 January 2019 - 08:42 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,309 posts
Any category is game. It's pub-style, so I'm bouncing around on topics.

#8
Cerina
Posted 29 January 2019 - 10:17 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,749 posts

What year did the Pilgrims sail over on the Mayflower? 

 

The largest city in Turkey has had 3 names since it was founded. Name them. 

What are the 8 classifications of living things? 

 

Name the 8 parts of speech. 

I could go on. Homeschool memory work is a wealth of great trivia questions that nobody remembers from school. 


#9
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 29 January 2019 - 11:06 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Member
  • 3,096 posts

What is the difference between Monophosytism and Monothelitism?


#10
Odine
Posted 30 January 2019 - 03:17 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,039 posts
For music section, play 10 seconds of a song (a riff etc) and for 1 point guess the name of the song and the artist. And extra point if they can name the album and a third bonus point if they guess the year it was released.

For it to work though you gotta do a broad selection.. Like Beyonce, then Chuck Berry, Grandmaster Flash then Billy Ray Cirus... That sort of thing. Nothing heinously obscure

Edited by Odine, 30 January 2019 - 03:26 AM.

#11
Odine
Posted 30 January 2019 - 03:29 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,039 posts
Oh oh another cool one we do at pub quizes, is all the tables get a sheet of paper with famous people's baby photos. A point for each one guessed correctly. Could be Brad Pitt, could be Trumpy Trumps, could be Martin Luther King. You get the drift

#12
Kyrian
Posted 30 January 2019 - 04:06 AM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,315 posts

What was the British Royal Family's name before they changed it to Windsor? Bonus points if they can say why it was changed.


  • Odine +1 this

#13
Darth Wicket
Posted 30 January 2019 - 08:50 AM

Darth Wicket

    Member

  • Member
  • 17,380 posts

What was the former name of Nightly.Net's forum "The Cantina"?

 

The Mos Eisley Cantina :D


  • Ms. Spam and Kyrian +1 this

#14
Iceheart
Posted 01 February 2019 - 01:22 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,354 posts

What's the tallest building in the world?

 

What's the deepest point in the ocean?

 

;)


#15
El Chalupacabra
Posted 02 February 2019 - 05:10 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Bloodthirsty Robot

  • Supporters
  • 8,359 posts

Screw trivia, just rewatch Groundhog Day as a group, and have everyone take a shot every time Bill Murray wakes up again and relives a day!


#16
Cashmere
Posted 02 February 2019 - 06:27 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,261 posts
In Little Women, what is the last name of sisters Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg? (March)

In what short film did the character Mickey Mouse first appear? (Steamboat Willie)

What is the chemical formula of table salt? (NaCl)

#17
zambingo
Posted 03 February 2019 - 12:26 AM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 2,906 posts
What is the average airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
(estimated 24 mph, per the internet)
  • monkeygirl +1 this

#18
Fozzie
Posted 03 February 2019 - 07:46 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,309 posts

What is the average airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
(estimated 24 mph, per the internet)

  

That’s very topical with Holy Grail recently coming to Netflix

In Little Women, what is the last name of sisters Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg? (March)
In what short film did the character Mickey Mouse first appear? (Steamboat Willie)
What is the chemical formula of table salt? (NaCl)

  

Good questions. My co-host/assistant is a Little Women fan.


Screw trivia, just rewatch Groundhog Day as a group, and have everyone take a shot every time Bill Murray wakes up again and relives a day!

  

I don’t want to be responsible for that many deaths.

What's the tallest building in the world?
 
What's the deepest point in the ocean?
 
;)


Good questions!

  

What was the British Royal Family's name before they changed it to Windsor? Bonus points if they can say why it was changed.

 

That could be a good final question to ruin everyone’s night.



 

Oh oh another cool one we do at pub quizes, is all the tables get a sheet of paper with famous people's baby photos. A point for each one guessed correctly. Could be Brad Pitt, could be Trumpy Trumps, could be Martin Luther King. You get the drift

  

For music section, play 10 seconds of a song (a riff etc) and for 1 point guess the name of the song and the artist. And extra point if they can name the album and a third bonus point if they guess the year it was released.
For it to work though you gotta do a broad selection.. Like Beyonce, then Chuck Berry, Grandmaster Flash then Billy Ray Cirus... That sort of thing. Nothing heinously obscure



Good questions. We were thinking about doing some audio-visual stuff. The house where we’re doing it has a large TV and a great surround sound system.

  

What was the former name of Nightly.Net's forum "The Cantina"?
 
The Mos Eisley Cantina :D

  

What is the difference between Monophosytism and Monothelitism?


We have 5-6 guys in the group who have Masters degrees in theology, and another 4-5 who have studied enough on their own that they probably could have those degrees, so if we wanted essays, we could probably ask it!


  

What year did the Pilgrims sail over on the Mayflower? 
 
The largest city in Turkey has had 3 names since it was founded. Name them. 
What are the 8 classifications of living things? 
 
Name the 8 parts of speech. 
I could go on. Homeschool memory work is a wealth of great trivia questions that nobody remembers from school.

 

I especially like the Turkey one.

 

Besides the Buffalo Bills, name the only two other teams to make it to three straight Super Bowls.
 
Miami Dolphins (6-8) New England Patriots (51-53)


Appropriate for a February trivia game.

  

What was The Skipper's real name?


That’s a tough question. I just recently learned it by listening to Mike Rowe’s podcast
  • Kyrian +1 this

#19
Darth Wicket
Posted 03 February 2019 - 11:56 AM

Darth Wicket

    Member

  • Member
  • 17,380 posts

Q: Who was the first American in space?

A: Alan Shepard

 

Q: Who was the first American to orbit the Earth?

A: John Glenn

 

Q: Who was the first American to walk in space?

A: Ed White

 

Q: Who was the 2nd person to walk on the moon?

A: Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin

 

Q: Who is the only person to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo, and Space Shuttle programs?

A: John Young

 

Q: Who was the youngest president in US history?

A: Theodore Roosevelt

 

Q: Before Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, which three consecutive US presidents served two full terms each?

A: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe


#20
zambingo
Posted 03 February 2019 - 03:33 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 2,906 posts
John Cleese and John de Lancie have what in common?
Besides their first name and that theyre actors, of course.
(Theyve both played a Q.)

#21
Darth Krawlie
Posted 03 February 2019 - 07:14 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Member
  • 34,184 posts
When was John Cleese a Q???

#22
Fozzie
Posted 03 February 2019 - 07:34 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,309 posts
Q from James Bond

#23
Cerina
Posted 03 February 2019 - 09:24 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,749 posts

One of the later ones, right?


#24
El Chalupacabra
Posted 03 February 2019 - 09:40 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Bloodthirsty Robot

  • Supporters
  • 8,359 posts

If, by one of the later ones, you mean 20 years ago, yes. :p

 

World is Not Enough was Cleese's first appearance (as Q's assistant), though technically he didn't have the Q designation until Die another Day.


#25
Kyrian
Posted 04 February 2019 - 09:58 AM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,315 posts

 

Q: Who was the 2nd person to walk on the moon?

A: Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin

 

Who was the poor bastard that got left behind in the command module orbiting the moon whilst Neil and Buzz got to walk on the moon? (Michael Collins)


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina