Trivia questions
Posted 29 January 2019 - 06:39 PM
Any suggestions?
Posted 29 January 2019 - 06:48 PM
what is chandler bing's job
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:10 PM
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:15 PM
Yeah, come up with categories first.
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:41 PM
What was The Skipper's real name?
Posted 29 January 2019 - 07:55 PM
Besides the Buffalo Bills, name the only two other teams to make it to three straight Super Bowls.
Miami Dolphins (6-8) New England Patriots (51-53)
Posted 29 January 2019 - 08:42 PM
Posted 29 January 2019 - 10:17 PM
What year did the Pilgrims sail over on the Mayflower?
The largest city in Turkey has had 3 names since it was founded. Name them.
What are the 8 classifications of living things?
Name the 8 parts of speech.
I could go on. Homeschool memory work is a wealth of great trivia questions that nobody remembers from school.
Posted 29 January 2019 - 11:06 PM
What is the difference between Monophosytism and Monothelitism?
Posted 30 January 2019 - 03:17 AM
For it to work though you gotta do a broad selection.. Like Beyonce, then Chuck Berry, Grandmaster Flash then Billy Ray Cirus... That sort of thing. Nothing heinously obscure
Posted 30 January 2019 - 03:29 AM
Posted 30 January 2019 - 04:06 AM
What was the British Royal Family's name before they changed it to Windsor? Bonus points if they can say why it was changed.
Posted 30 January 2019 - 08:50 AM
What was the former name of Nightly.Net's forum "The Cantina"?
The Mos Eisley Cantina
Posted 01 February 2019 - 01:22 PM
What's the tallest building in the world?
What's the deepest point in the ocean?
Posted 02 February 2019 - 05:10 PM
Screw trivia, just rewatch Groundhog Day as a group, and have everyone take a shot every time Bill Murray wakes up again and relives a day!
Posted 02 February 2019 - 06:27 PM
In what short film did the character Mickey Mouse first appear? (Steamboat Willie)
What is the chemical formula of table salt? (NaCl)
Posted 03 February 2019 - 12:26 AM
(estimated 24 mph, per the internet)
Posted 03 February 2019 - 07:46 AM
That’s very topical with Holy Grail recently coming to Netflix
Posted 03 February 2019 - 11:56 AM
Q: Who was the first American in space?
A: Alan Shepard
Q: Who was the first American to orbit the Earth?
A: John Glenn
Q: Who was the first American to walk in space?
A: Ed White
Q: Who was the 2nd person to walk on the moon?
A: Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin
Q: Who is the only person to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo, and Space Shuttle programs?
A: John Young
Q: Who was the youngest president in US history?
A: Theodore Roosevelt
Q: Before Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, which three consecutive US presidents served two full terms each?
A: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe
Posted 03 February 2019 - 03:33 PM
Besides their first name and that theyre actors, of course.
(Theyve both played a Q.)
Posted 03 February 2019 - 07:14 PM
Posted 03 February 2019 - 07:34 PM
Posted 03 February 2019 - 09:24 PM
One of the later ones, right?
Posted 03 February 2019 - 09:40 PM
If, by one of the later ones, you mean 20 years ago, yes.
World is Not Enough was Cleese's first appearance (as Q's assistant), though technically he didn't have the Q designation until Die another Day.
Posted 04 February 2019 - 09:58 AM
Q: Who was the 2nd person to walk on the moon?
A: Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin
Who was the poor bastard that got left behind in the command module orbiting the moon whilst Neil and Buzz got to walk on the moon? (Michael Collins)