What is the average airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

(estimated 24 mph, per the internet)

In Little Women, what is the last name of sisters Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg? (March)

In what short film did the character Mickey Mouse first appear? (Steamboat Willie)

What is the chemical formula of table salt? (NaCl)

Screw trivia, just rewatch Groundhog Day as a group, and have everyone take a shot every time Bill Murray wakes up again and relives a day!

What's the tallest building in the world?



What's the deepest point in the ocean?





What was the British Royal Family's name before they changed it to Windsor? Bonus points if they can say why it was changed.

Oh oh another cool one we do at pub quizes, is all the tables get a sheet of paper with famous people's baby photos. A point for each one guessed correctly. Could be Brad Pitt, could be Trumpy Trumps, could be Martin Luther King. You get the drift

For music section, play 10 seconds of a song (a riff etc) and for 1 point guess the name of the song and the artist. And extra point if they can name the album and a third bonus point if they guess the year it was released.

For it to work though you gotta do a broad selection.. Like Beyonce, then Chuck Berry, Grandmaster Flash then Billy Ray Cirus... That sort of thing. Nothing heinously obscure

What was the former name of Nightly.Net's forum "The Cantina"?



The Mos Eisley Cantina

What is the difference between Monophosytism and Monothelitism?

What year did the Pilgrims sail over on the Mayflower?



The largest city in Turkey has had 3 names since it was founded. Name them.

What are the 8 classifications of living things?



Name the 8 parts of speech.

I could go on. Homeschool memory work is a wealth of great trivia questions that nobody remembers from school.



Besides the Buffalo Bills, name the only two other teams to make it to three straight Super Bowls.



Miami Dolphins (6-8) New England Patriots (51-53)

What was The Skipper's real name?

That’s very topical with Holy Grail recently coming to NetflixGood questions. My co-host/assistant is a Little Women fan.I don’t want to be responsible for that many deaths.Good questions!That could be a good final question to ruin everyone’s night.Good questions. We were thinking about doing some audio-visual stuff. The house where we’re doing it has a large TV and a great surround sound system.We have 5-6 guys in the group who have Masters degrees in theology, and another 4-5 who have studied enough on their own that they probably could have those degrees, so if we wanted essays, we could probably ask it!I especially like the Turkey one.Appropriate for a February trivia game.That’s a tough question. I just recently learned it by listening to Mike Rowe’s podcast