Hey, It's Me Again





As many of you may remember, in the span of a few months I have posted two threads asking for advice with two different women, namely failed relationships. I'm here to ask advice about the woman from my first thread once again, though not in the way you may think.



I think I've healed. The truth be told, though, I do miss her. I don't mean that necessarily in the romantic sense, but I miss how well we understood one another when we dated briefly. I miss the texts, the calls, the reciprocal understanding, the empathy. It was so refreshing to meet such an exceptional human being and have them be part of my life, to understand her and to be understood by her. We both have not had it easy, having to deal with lots of pain and being "different." It is rare to meet someone who understands your trials and tribulations so well.



And for that, I miss her. If you'll remember my first thread, when we decided to stop dating I told her I would need some time with no communication to let my feelings die down. That happened, and I slowly began to reach out to her again. We had a few great conversations, and even met up again in July. We've texted and spoken on the phone a few times since then, and it's always well received, but here's the drawback: I am the one who always initiates it. It's not like it was before where we texted one another freely and spoke on the phone once a week, and that's what I miss. But as I said, when we do talk or meet up, she seems to enjoy my company, it's just that I'm the one who does all the initiation (and rarely at that).



So we're supposed to go to dinner sometime this week. I'm trying to figure out a way to tell her these things, that I miss the frequent communication, the empathy, our quirky senses of humor, and everything else. I want to hint that I want to feel like she cares, but I'm trying to figure out how to do it in a way that does not sound weak or needy because I know that that is precisely what drives girls away. Despite these threads I've made here, I am not a needy guy. I am fairly confident, though it has taken a while to get to where I am. All I've read about "getting your ex back" (although that is not what I am trying to accomplish here, at least in a romantic sense) says that you need to convey the fact that your life is just great without them, and that will make them curious. I can't figure out how to do that with her, and to be honest, I think she's the type of person who appreciates when guys open up. She did say she liked that about me, after all. Oh, and I also realize that you can't evoke trust or fondness through rationalization, so yeah, there's that as well. Well, at least I know that she listens and is reasonable.



Any ideas are welcome.