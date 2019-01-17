Jump to content

Ban-gate 2019

Started by Cerina , January 17 2019 05:53 PM

52 replies to this topic

Cerina
Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:53 PM

Cerina

I know this place isn't as active as it once was (understatement am i rite?), but to dispel any possible rumors I just want to state some facts.

 

I banned Poe. 

I did so because he is/was an ***hole. And a troll. And he was running people off - good, long-time, productive members. And people felt the need to tell me about it off-Nightly even though I'm not even the most active admin right now. 

 

Several years ago he asked to be able to post on Nightly again after his former usernames had been banned. We (the Admin team at the time) agreed as long as he registered with a new name, dropped his old habits of being a disagreeable troll, and play by the rules. He couldn't do that in the long-term. 

 

So he's gone. Debate in peace. 

 

If anyone wants to take up the mantle of Nightly's Token Staunch Conservative, be my guest. Just don't be an ***hole about it. 


Fozzie
Posted 17 January 2019 - 06:45 PM

Fozzie

If we're being transparent, I banned Tex a while ago. I don't think anybody missed him.
Jacen123
Posted 17 January 2019 - 07:22 PM

Jacen123

I'm so disappointed reading this.

 

You passed up a perfect chance to call this Banghazi 2019.


Cerina
Posted 17 January 2019 - 08:04 PM

Cerina

I'm so disappointed reading this.
 
You passed up a perfect chance to call this Banghazi 2019.


Dammit!

Ms. Spam
Posted 17 January 2019 - 08:05 PM

Ms. Spam

Oooooo! I thought he was getting uppity because we didn't really have admins per se around here. 


Fozzie
Posted 17 January 2019 - 10:02 PM

Fozzie

Oooooo! I thought he was getting uppity because we didn't really have admins per se around here. 


Hey, what about m--- no, that's actually pretty fair.
Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 January 2019 - 10:31 PM

Darth Krawlie

how the **** am I here again then
Cerina
Posted 17 January 2019 - 11:52 PM

Cerina

how the **** am I here again then

About that...


RUAJedi2
Posted 18 January 2019 - 06:49 AM

RUAJedi2

Yay!
I <3 Cerina!

And glad to see Krawlie back.
Iceheart
Posted 18 January 2019 - 07:58 AM

Iceheart

I STILL SAY WE HOLD A CELEBRATORY SHINDIG.

 

Despite saying that originally in a private conversation.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:03 AM

Darth Krawlie

And glad to see Krawlie back.

That makes exactly one person.


Fozzie
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:07 AM

Fozzie

I'm also glad, but may not count as a person
Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:11 AM

Darth Krawlie

Man I was banned so long I can't even find my last post before being banned.

 

This is my third post in 12 hours and I think it's as many as I had in all of 2018.


Ms. Spam
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:36 AM

Ms. Spam

You were missed in the Pick'em thread for NFL this year. 


Fozzie
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:45 AM

Fozzie

So did we trade Poe for Krawlie? Was this like a hostage situation? Did we negotiate with the kidnappers?
Iceheart
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:58 AM

Iceheart

Hopefully, we traded Poe for Krawlie, Robin, and Chalup, and who knows who else who ducked out quietly because of him. I think we got an amazing deal. A+, would trade again.


Metropolis
Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:17 AM

Metropolis

I'll admit I'm not part of all the threads that apparently prompted this. While the threshold for being seems a lot lighter than it was back in our hey day, I do see the need for not wanting one person driving away what few members we have left.

Who was Poe in the past? I obviously missed that.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:29 AM

El Chalupacabra

Thank you very much Cerina & Fozzie, and the rest who responded to the thread I posted requesting deletion.  

 

Not so much for banning Poe, because I would not and did not ask for that, but just asking me not to leave.  I have been posting here for years now, and I haven't met anyone here off line, but many of you have become my online friends.  Also, nightly has become a refuge for me to take my mind off of things and unplug from life for a while. I didn't think I would be missed, but it was nice to know some people here would miss me, so I will stay.  The positives at nightly really outweigh the negatives.  I just wanted to say thank you.

 

BTW, great to see Krawlie posting again!

Who was Poe in the past? I obviously missed that.

We could turn that into a thread unto itself! Whomever guesses correctly wins a prize.


Ms. Spam
Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:30 AM

Ms. Spam

I'm glad you stayed! YAY! 


pavonis
Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:37 AM

pavonis

Who was Poe in the past? I obviously missed that.

We could turn that into a thread unto itself! Whomever guesses correctly wins a prize.

Son of Lucas?


Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 January 2019 - 11:02 AM

Darth Krawlie

Well that game was over fast.
Fozzie
Posted 18 January 2019 - 11:35 AM

Fozzie

I'll admit I'm not part of all the threads that apparently prompted this. While the threshold for being seems a lot lighter than it was back in our hey day, I do see the need for not wanting one person driving away what few members we have left.

Who was Poe in the past? I obviously missed that.


We've actually banned two people in the past several years (other than people who requested it). One of them was for following me around and posting vulgar things about me with every post. The other was only allowed back after receiving a lifetime ban because he made certain promises.

Based on the reason for his previous ban, we needed to be safe. I don't think I was a mod/admin at the time, but the public version of the story was that he tracked someone down because he didn't like something they posted and tried to ruin the person's life, including contacting the employer.

Odine
Posted 18 January 2019 - 12:10 PM

Odine

Cant say i miss Tex. Good call, Fozzie. Guy was an ***hole... And a parody of himself. What with the name and avatar. It was like 3 fold irony. Like a dream within a dream within a dream.

Poe didn't bother me so much, but then I have no skin in US politics besides a passing interest.

Glad you're sticking round Chalup. And nice to see Krawlie here again!

Party on Wayne!
Tank
Posted 18 January 2019 - 12:29 PM

Tank

BTW, great to see Krawlie posting again!


Is it though?
Odine
Posted 18 January 2019 - 12:32 PM

Odine

And you Pav. Havn't seen you round these parts in a while.. Talk nerdy to me man
