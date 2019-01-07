Stumbled onto this on youtube

Not bad for a fan film. The impersonations are quite corny but there are flashes of things that could be great
Not bad for a fan film. The impersonations are quite corny but there are flashes of things that could be great
For a fan film, it is pretty awesome to have made for only $100k. It comes off as Syfy Channel original in some spots, and has too much fan service, but being a fan film that is sort of the point, anyway. I did get a kick out of the Vader VS The Emperor, though I always thought the Emperor would easily smack Vader down. Then again I guess that is basically a dream sequence. I think part 2 is supposed to be Mace Windu VS Vader. Fan wank for sure, but I oddly want to see it.
I saw this and loved it. I have also seen a number of exceptional fan films this month. People are really getting good at it. It makes me want to make one of my own.
Thought it was garbage when I first saw it awhile ago. Though I admit I didn't bother to finish it.
Did someone really spend 100K on making a fan film? If so is there a way they make money off it?
Nope. They corresponded with LucasFilm every step of the way, who gave them directions. They couldn't even take direct donations.
If the dude's got enough money that $100,000 is no big thing, I say good for him!
Yeah, I mean if he has that kind of money good for him. People with alot of money are free to waste it in any which way they choose but this is just about at the top of that list of complete and utter wastes of money.
Someone sounds jealous.
But again, for a fan film, I can respect the work the guy put into it. Objectively, it's not professional, maybe mediocre at best, but interesting to watch, and I personally like it because of all that.
I liked the scene of Vader without his suit.. just a bald torso hanging suspended from tubes and wires in the meditation room (or whatever it was). And the following exchange between the Emperor and Vader is pretty well written. Only the delivery isn't so hot. But still, for a fan thing I find it impressive.
LucasFilm was far more lenient under George Lucas toward fan films, realizing how healthy free promotion was. They even held fan film awards. Kennedy and Iger are not so fond of them, but at least he communicated with LucasFilm every step of the way so as to be compliant and not get shut down. LucasFilm recently--infamously--sent a cease-and-desist to a popular fan remake of the Knights of the Old Republic video game, pissing off many people and leaving many scared.
That was him! The guy who produced and funded the film, calling himself "Star Wars Theory," played the unmasked Vader.
Tank: Actually, Rogue One got it from the EU, or at least they did it first. I'm trying to Google comic book scans from the mid-2000s but am having a hard time finding them. In other words, it's something that's been done several times before, so I don't see what the big deal is.
Therein lies the dilemma(s).
Were it an original project, no one would have backed it. At least not to that level.
And there are some fan films (like the Mortal Combat one from a few years back, and the gritty Power Rangers one) that got the directors for real Hollywood work. If you really can put a unique spin on it, it could be a calling card.
It still seems futile to me personally, and a waste of creativity. But again, if people paid for it, he wanted to make it, and fans like it-- let them have it.
I think this one is okay, certainly better than most Star Wars fan films, which are usually some nerd in a Jedi robe along with his cool friend who has long hair and knows kung fu on a remote planet (nearest park) where they are being hunted by a rando SithLord (who generally looks like a Juggalo).
That makes sense to me. Film is art, the same as any other medium. It would be like copying a well-known painting and then giving it away for free.
But if all parties involved are OK with it, why not?
They got that from Rogue One... which is my other problem with fan films,. The best moments tend to be fan-wanks or doing what we've seen before. The term "fan" itself is a pejorative in a way.
Vader had the Kylo Ren TFA laser bolt moment, too. Though the scenes were kind of derivative of TFA and Rogue One, they DO actually make sense, in a retcon sort of way.
I suppose I am jealous of someone having 100K to light on fire, sure. But I'm not jealous he made the movie, if I had an extra 100K lyin around making a fan video is about the last thing I'd do.
The frozen blaster bolt thing was taken from Heir to the Empire.
