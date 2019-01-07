Stumbled onto this on youtube

I am not sure exactly how youtube works, but from what I gather, this guy used money he received from his other youtube videos and crowd funding to fund the fan film. But he couldn't charge money for the fan film itself, or make money off it in any way. Sort of a fine legal line, but he worked it out somehow so that LFL didn't get upset and file a lawsuit. But yeah, $100k is a lot of money, especially to make a fan film where you make no money off of it at all. Unless he is using it as a resume builder and a way to try to get professional work from a studio. After what CBS and Paramount did with that Axanar guy, why would someone risk making a fan film anymore?

But again, for a fan film, I can respect the work the guy put into it. Objectively, it's not professional, maybe mediocre at best, but interesting to watch, and I personally like it because of all that.