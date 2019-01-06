Time to remake the OT?

Sacrilege!
I'm about to banned for this, but I'll post it anyway because nobody is talking. I rewatched ANH last night for the fifty-eighth time. I know, I'm rookie compared to many of you. Also that's probably not even true - I have no idea how many times I've watched it.
It's not the first time it occurred to me, but I really couldn't help thinking it this time. Now, don't get me wrong, I love this movie. I grew up with this movie. It's so wonderful in so many ways. But it's not perfect.
LFL may never think of remaking these movies. Fans will go beserk. But I feel like it could be done. A remake doesn't erase the original. Often they are done poorly and try to add so much extra modern pop that the result is a mess. But in the right hands (a huge but, I know), it could be wonderful.
It's not really a knock on the movie, but it is slow. By today's standards it's slow. It doesn't have the benefit of engineered action beats and blah blah blah that today's movies have (something the OT helped create). GL recognized this and try to pep up some of the transitional scenes with cartoonish cgi. It could be nice to have this story told in a way that aligns with the current (Disney-LFL) feel. Even as flawed as you could argue some of the contemporary films are, it's hard to watch ANH after them and not feel a little bored at times.
Some things would be hard to lose. I mean, you can't improve on Alex Guinness or Peter Cushing. I would almost say the same for Harrison Ford (and many did with Solo), but he really only got it exactly right in ESB - in ANH, he had that Harrison thing, but his acting still left a little something to be desired. And in ROTJ he hardly seemed there (partly the script's fault, but partly the cocaine) so you get the right casting and I think it could be done.
I've never been a Hamill fan or Carrie Fisher. I know I'll get **** for this, but I'd lose zero sleep over recasting those roles. I know they'd be better in the new version.
The one thing that really struck me watching last night was how NOT scary Darth Vader is in the first movie. They fixed that a bit in the sequels. But think about the Vader everyone went bananas for in Rogue One and now imagine that Vader in the remade OT.
You could also fix the little story inconsistencies (like Obi Wan saying Uncle Owen didn't want Luke following Obi Wan on some idealistic crusade like his father did -- of course you could also fix that by rebooting the PT, but it's a given that you do that)
There is a lot more and the more I think about this, the more I want it. But only if I have final say on everything.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Time to remake the OT?
Started by Filthy Jawa , Today, 01:16 PM
#1
Posted Today, 01:16 PM
#2
Posted Today, 01:45 PM
Think there would be storming of the gates at Lucasfilm.
#3
Posted Today, 02:50 PM
Yeah, if fandom can't handle the way Luke is in TLJ, they'd lose their minds over a total remake. Plus, Disney is too invested in brand and the legacy of the OT to call a do over.
Maybe in another 20 years, but by then we'll be able to do Special Editions that remake 90% of the movies anyway. We'll be able to have fully realized realistic CG versions of the young OT cast young and the ability to make them do whatever.
Maybe in another 20 years, but by then we'll be able to do Special Editions that remake 90% of the movies anyway. We'll be able to have fully realized realistic CG versions of the young OT cast young and the ability to make them do whatever.
#4
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
I think that's what planted the seed in my head originally. We're getting to a place where it's pretty much possible as we saw in Rogue One.
But then realized I'm not so purely wedded to the likenesses of the original cast. I would want the basic look of the characters to be consistent, but I don't need CGI Hamill/Fisher/Ford. It could really tighten up the overall story - the originals would still be there and could exist (rightly) up on their pedestals, but we could have better, more-modern versions that have a consistent look with the quality of the rest of the films. And take care of all those annoying little things - like where the actors didn't really hit their lines quite right, or the script needed that one little tweak, or the pacing was off, or make the Ewoks better.
The more I think about it, the more I'm for it.
But then realized I'm not so purely wedded to the likenesses of the original cast. I would want the basic look of the characters to be consistent, but I don't need CGI Hamill/Fisher/Ford. It could really tighten up the overall story - the originals would still be there and could exist (rightly) up on their pedestals, but we could have better, more-modern versions that have a consistent look with the quality of the rest of the films. And take care of all those annoying little things - like where the actors didn't really hit their lines quite right, or the script needed that one little tweak, or the pacing was off, or make the Ewoks better.
The more I think about it, the more I'm for it.