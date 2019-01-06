Time to remake the OT?

Sacrilege!



I'm about to banned for this, but I'll post it anyway because nobody is talking. I rewatched ANH last night for the fifty-eighth time. I know, I'm rookie compared to many of you. Also that's probably not even true - I have no idea how many times I've watched it.

It's not the first time it occurred to me, but I really couldn't help thinking it this time. Now, don't get me wrong, I love this movie. I grew up with this movie. It's so wonderful in so many ways. But it's not perfect.

LFL may never think of remaking these movies. Fans will go beserk. But I feel like it could be done. A remake doesn't erase the original. Often they are done poorly and try to add so much extra modern pop that the result is a mess. But in the right hands (a huge but, I know), it could be wonderful.



It's not really a knock on the movie, but it is slow. By today's standards it's slow. It doesn't have the benefit of engineered action beats and blah blah blah that today's movies have (something the OT helped create). GL recognized this and try to pep up some of the transitional scenes with cartoonish cgi. It could be nice to have this story told in a way that aligns with the current (Disney-LFL) feel. Even as flawed as you could argue some of the contemporary films are, it's hard to watch ANH after them and not feel a little bored at times.



Some things would be hard to lose. I mean, you can't improve on Alex Guinness or Peter Cushing. I would almost say the same for Harrison Ford (and many did with Solo), but he really only got it exactly right in ESB - in ANH, he had that Harrison thing, but his acting still left a little something to be desired. And in ROTJ he hardly seemed there (partly the script's fault, but partly the cocaine) so you get the right casting and I think it could be done.

I've never been a Hamill fan or Carrie Fisher. I know I'll get **** for this, but I'd lose zero sleep over recasting those roles. I know they'd be better in the new version.



The one thing that really struck me watching last night was how NOT scary Darth Vader is in the first movie. They fixed that a bit in the sequels. But think about the Vader everyone went bananas for in Rogue One and now imagine that Vader in the remade OT.



You could also fix the little story inconsistencies (like Obi Wan saying Uncle Owen didn't want Luke following Obi Wan on some idealistic crusade like his father did -- of course you could also fix that by rebooting the PT, but it's a given that you do that)



There is a lot more and the more I think about this, the more I want it. But only if I have final say on everything.

