2018 NFL Pick'em Wild Card Weekend!

Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston
Seattle at Dallas
Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago
Jump to content
Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston
Seattle at Dallas
Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago
Philly is just a different team with Nick Foles. That offense is crazy good with him at the helm. I hope I'm wrong, because I don't want my Cowboys to have to play Philly a 3rd time.
Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston: Indianapolis
Seattle at Dallas: Dallas
Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore: Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago: Chicago