Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2018 NFL Pick'em Wild Card Weekend!

Started by Ms. Spam , Yesterday, 09:25 AM

3 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,150 posts
Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston
Seattle at Dallas
 
Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago

#2
Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,028 posts
Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston
Seattle at Dallas
 
Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago

#3
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,360 posts

Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston
Seattle at Dallas

Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago

 

 

Philly is just a different team with Nick Foles. That offense is crazy good with him at the helm. I hope I'm wrong, because I don't want my Cowboys to have to play Philly a 3rd time.


#4
Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,688 posts

Saturday, January 5
Indianapolis at Houston: Indianapolis
Seattle at Dallas: Dallas

Sunday, January 6
LA Chargers at Baltimore: Baltimore
Philadelphia at Chicago: Chicago


Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports