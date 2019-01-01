Edge of Victory II: "Rebirth", Book 8 in the New Jedi Order

Prologue:

Jacen Solo opens his eyes and thinks he’s seeing blood drifting in starlight.

Tsavong Lah stands on his new foot and is told by one of his aides that the priestess, Ngaaluh wants a word with him. He’s not happy with the worshippers of Yun-Harla, but she might have favored him lately, so he obliges.

The priestess tells him that she was sent by Harrar. She reminds him that the priestess Elan who died in service to the Yuuzhan Vong had a familiar in the form of a sentient creature named Vergere.

The creature has escaped and made her way back to them. She has much information from her time with the infidels, but some she will only share with Tsavong Lah. He wonders if this might be a trick.

Ngaaluh doesn’t entirely trust her, but wanted to let him know what was going on. He decides that she will be interrogated and examined. Afterwards, she will be brought here, but kept from him until her intelligence and intentions can be determined.

His brother Qurang Lah arrives with Nom Anor who assures the Warmaster that the battle coming will be brief and victorious. Lah is aware that Anor has promised this before. His brother concurs that, while conquest is desirable, this is a foolish time to move. For now, the infidels are content to wallow in their delusions that it’s possible to share this galaxy. This gives them time for the shipwomb to swell their already-thinning fleet.

Nom Anor thinks delay will give the Jedi time to act. This brings the warmaster to the question of why Anor still hasn’t been able to produce Jacen Solo.

Anor explains that some of the Jedi have refused to cooperate with the senate or any other body where he has allies. Though the strategy of offering peace for the Jedi is brilliant, Jacen Solo is kin to those who are adept at evading capture. He is putting a plan in place to get them all.

But that’s contingent on the New Republic being desperate enough for peace to outlaw the Jedi. That will happen once this next location is struck. Tsavong Lah knows that Anor has given poor counsel in the past, but he is anxious for conflict. He advises that they will proceed with the plan.

