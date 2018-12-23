Guys! Star Wars Celebration is coming to Chicago (my 'hood!) April 11-15, 2019. I actually just applied to be an employee, lol. Probably hopeless but it was free to apply so why not, right?
Anyone thinking of going?
If I need references to prove my star wars geekdom, you'll all vouch for me, right?
Right?
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019
Started by LaceMindu , December 22 2018 10:11 PMStar Wars Celebration con
#1
Posted 22 December 2018 - 10:11 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#2
Posted 23 December 2018 - 07:33 AM
You'll have to post more to get any references! You may have given up your geekdom in the past decade or however long since you left!
I mean - welcome back!
I mean - welcome back!
#3
Posted 23 December 2018 - 12:06 PM
I kinda wish I had prioritized going to a Celebration back when it was possible.
#4
Posted 23 December 2018 - 04:57 PM
Hey Lace!!!
#5
Posted 26 December 2018 - 09:41 AM
Hiiiii!
Despite still only being a train ride away normally, I've already got hotel reservation in New Orleans that week.
#6
Posted 29 December 2018 - 09:03 AM
The wife and I will be there! We're actually scaling our convention schedule waaaaaay back in 2019, but this one's a lock.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#7
Posted Today, 06:46 PM
2½ weeks till showtime! Looks like the show is ALL ours, then.