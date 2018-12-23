Jump to content

Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019

Started by LaceMindu , December 22 2018 10:11 PM
LaceMindu
Posted 22 December 2018 - 10:11 PM

Guys! Star Wars Celebration is coming to Chicago (my 'hood!) April 11-15, 2019. I actually just applied to be an employee, lol. Probably hopeless but it was free to apply so why not, right?

Anyone thinking of going?

If I need references to prove my star wars geekdom, you'll all vouch for me, right?

Right?
Fozzie
Posted 23 December 2018 - 07:33 AM

You'll have to post more to get any references! You may have given up your geekdom in the past decade or however long since you left!

I mean - welcome back!

Fozzie
Posted 23 December 2018 - 12:06 PM

I kinda wish I had prioritized going to a Celebration back when it was possible.

RUAJedi2
Posted 23 December 2018 - 04:57 PM

Hey Lace!!!

Iceheart
Posted 26 December 2018 - 09:41 AM

Hiiiii!

 

Despite still only being a train ride away normally, I've already got hotel reservation in New Orleans that week.


NumberSix
Posted 29 December 2018 - 09:03 AM

The wife and I will be there! We're actually scaling our convention schedule waaaaaay back in 2019, but this one's a lock.


NumberSix
Posted Today, 06:46 PM

2½ weeks till showtime!  Looks like the show is ALL ours, then.  :pimp:


