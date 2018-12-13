Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Anyone own or looking into a Smart Lock?
#1
Posted Yesterday, 02:45 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
My neighbor has one for the condo next to me. I think he has it so he can rent it out on AirBnB. They call him and he unlocks the door when they arrive so he doesn't have to be here to let the people staying get in. A key is left on the counter. He's had to come out twice to let his people in though because the battery went out or it's unreliable connection through the internet doesn't flip the lock in four years.
#4
Posted Today, 08:11 AM
I may or may not (I totally do) have an exterior door that straight-up doesn't have a lock on it... so I haven't even heard of this before.
#5
Posted Today, 08:49 AM
#6
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
My door has a lock on it, but I can't remember the last time I actually locked it
#7
Posted Today, 07:37 PM
I haven't worked with a smart lock as described by Met before, so I have no input on that per se. But I have worked with Onity locks using both key cards and key pads, so I have to imagine there is some degree of shared technology there. Onity locks use standard 9v batteries in the door lock, and when i would have to fix a door that wasn't unlocking, the most common reason was the battery was dead or dying. So, my OCD personality would compel me to ensure the batteries on any smart lock I use would be changed regularly, like once every 3 months, whether it needed it or not.
As to your neighbor being unable to unlock the door remotely, it could just as easily be a network connection issue that interrupted the unlock command. Which means it may not necessarily be the lock's fault, but the phone carrier (or ISP?). But that is all a guess on my part.
#8
Posted Today, 08:15 PM
Yup. I think it was never the lock itself that fault of the things the item relies on to work. My neighbor is super lazy so I can see him not checking the batteries. I don't know what was up with the internet connection. If the free wifi he offered his AirBnBers was through AT&T DSL that maybe the culprit. I want to change to a different company because AT&T is being dickishly dumb with my internet. I was without internet all day Sunday and they were super unhelpful. He likes his unit on his door for a smart lock.