Anyone own or looking into a Smart Lock?

My neighbor has one for the condo next to me. I think he has it so he can rent it out on AirBnB. They call him and he unlocks the door when they arrive so he doesn't have to be here to let the people staying get in. A key is left on the counter. He's had to come out twice to let his people in though because the battery went out or it's unreliable connection through the internet doesn't flip the lock in four years.

I haven't worked with a smart lock as described by Met before, so I have no input on that per se. But I have worked with Onity locks using both key cards and key pads, so I have to imagine there is some degree of shared technology there. Onity locks use standard 9v batteries in the door lock, and when i would have to fix a door that wasn't unlocking, the most common reason was the battery was dead or dying. So, my OCD personality would compel me to ensure the batteries on any smart lock I use would be changed regularly, like once every 3 months, whether it needed it or not.

As to your neighbor being unable to unlock the door remotely, it could just as easily be a network connection issue that interrupted the unlock command. Which means it may not necessarily be the lock's fault, but the phone carrier (or ISP?). But that is all a guess on my part.