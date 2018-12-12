Welcome to Nightly.Net
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 15 - Saturday Games!
Started by Ms. Spam , December 12 2018 06:59 AM
#1
Posted 12 December 2018 - 06:59 AM
Thursday, December 13
LA Chargers at Kansas City
Saturday, December 15
Houston at NY Jets
Cleveland at Denver
Sunday, December 16
Arizona at Atlanta
Detriot at Buffalo
Green Bay at Chicago
Oakland at Cinncinnati
Dallas at Indianapolis
Miami at Minnesota
Tennessee at NY Giants
Washington at Jacksonville
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Seattle at San Francisco
New Englandat at Pittsburgh
Philadelphia at LA Rams
Monday, December 17
New Orleans at Carolina
#2
Posted 12 December 2018 - 03:07 PM
#3
Posted 12 December 2018 - 07:10 PM
#4
Posted 12 December 2018 - 10:26 PM
Thursday, December 13
LA Chargers at Kansas City: Kansas City
Saturday, December 15
Houston at NY Jets: Houston
Cleveland at Denver: Denver
Sunday, December 16
Arizona at Atlanta: Arizona
Detroit at Buffalo: Buffalo
Green Bay at Chicago: Chicago
Oakland at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Dallas at Indianapolis: Dallas
Miami at Minnesota: Miami
Tennessee at NY Giants: Tennessee
Washington at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Tampa Bay at Baltimore: Baltimore
Seattle at San Francisco: Seattle
New England at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Philadelphia at LA Rams: Rams
Monday, December 17
New Orleans at Carolina: New Orleans
#5
Posted Yesterday, 08:49 AM
No contrarian pick here! Kansas City!
#6
Posted Yesterday, 04:03 PM
Wheres 3&6?
Hey Harry, zip your pants up and make your picks!
Then you can unzip again!
#7
Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM
We all lost on that KC pick. Cutting Hunt might be a game changer for the Chefs.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM
OMG yeah