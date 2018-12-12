Jump to content

Photo

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 15 - Saturday Games!

Started by Ms. Spam , December 12 2018 06:59 AM

7 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 12 December 2018 - 06:59 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,126 posts
Thursday, December 13
LA Chargers at Kansas City
 
Saturday, December 15
Houston at NY Jets
Cleveland at Denver
 
Sunday, December 16
Arizona at Atlanta
Detriot at Buffalo
Green Bay at Chicago
Oakland at Cinncinnati
Dallas at Indianapolis
Miami at Minnesota
Tennessee at NY Giants
Washington at Jacksonville
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Seattle at San Francisco
New Englandat at Pittsburgh
Philadelphia at LA Rams
 
Monday, December 17
New Orleans at Carolina

#2
Pharoah JZA
Posted 12 December 2018 - 03:07 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,022 posts
Thursday, December 13
LA Chargers at Kansas City
 
Saturday, December 15
Houston at NY Jets
Cleveland at Denver
 
Sunday, December 16
Arizona at Atlanta
Detroit at Buffalo
Green Bay at Chicago
Oakland at Cincinnati
Dallas at Indianapolis
Miami at Minnesota
Tennessee at NY Giants
Washington at Jacksonville
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Seattle at San Francisco
New England at Pittsburgh
Philadelphia at LA Rams
 
Monday, December 17
New Orleans at Carolina

#3
Gamevet
Posted 12 December 2018 - 07:10 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,354 posts
KC!

#4
Jacen123
Posted 12 December 2018 - 10:26 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,684 posts

Thursday, December 13
LA Chargers at Kansas City: Kansas City

Saturday, December 15
Houston at NY Jets: Houston
Cleveland at Denver: Denver

Sunday, December 16
Arizona at Atlanta: Arizona
Detroit at Buffalo: Buffalo
Green Bay at Chicago: Chicago
Oakland at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Dallas at Indianapolis: Dallas
Miami at Minnesota: Miami
Tennessee at NY Giants: Tennessee
Washington at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Tampa Bay at Baltimore: Baltimore
Seattle at San Francisco: Seattle
New England at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Philadelphia at LA Rams: Rams

Monday, December 17
New Orleans at Carolina: New Orleans


#5
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 08:49 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,126 posts

No contrarian pick here!  Kansas City!


#6
Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 04:03 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,022 posts
Wheres 3&6?

Hey Harry, zip your pants up and make your picks!

Then you can unzip again!

#7
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,354 posts

We all lost on that KC pick. Cutting Hunt might be a game changer for the Chefs.


#8
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,126 posts

OMG yeah 


