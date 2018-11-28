Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 13

Started by Ms. Spam , November 27 2018 07:24 PM

13 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 27 November 2018 - 07:24 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,101 posts
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas
 
Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia

#2
Jacen123
Posted 27 November 2018 - 08:12 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,682 posts

Yay, I didn't forget this week!

 

Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas: New Orleans

Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta: Baltimore
Denver at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit: Rams
Arizona at Green Bay: Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami: Miami
Chicago at NY Giants: Chicago
Carolina at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston: Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee: Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland: Kansas City
Minnesota at New England: New England
San Francisco at Seattle: Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh: Chargers

Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia: Philadelphia


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#3
Pharoah JZA
Posted 28 November 2018 - 02:10 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,015 posts
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas
 
Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia

#4
Gamevet
Posted 28 November 2018 - 09:21 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,348 posts

Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas

 

Yeah, my fanboy ass is picking Dallas. I have a little bit of faith in the Dallas defense forcing the Saints into kicking a lot of field goals, instead of scoring touchdowns. They may very well shutdown the Saints running game as well. I'm just hoping that the Cowboys offense can have long drawn out drives that will keep the Saints' offense off of the field.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#5
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 November 2018 - 08:54 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,101 posts

Dallas. The white hot Saints may need to crash. I'm hoping Dallas does it. 


#6
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 29 November 2018 - 12:15 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,074 posts

Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas

Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia


#7
Gamevet
Posted 29 November 2018 - 10:17 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,348 posts
How bout them Cowboys!
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#8
Ms. Spam
Posted 30 November 2018 - 09:11 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,101 posts

YES!


#9
Tex
Posted 30 November 2018 - 04:13 PM

Tex

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,663 posts
The Cowboys haven’t lost since I bought my new house. Can’t be a coincidence.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#10
Ms. Spam
Posted 01 December 2018 - 08:05 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,101 posts

Congrats on the new house!


#11
Tex
Posted 01 December 2018 - 11:23 AM

Tex

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,663 posts
Thanks!

#12
Gamevet
Posted 01 December 2018 - 09:21 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,348 posts

Did you buy your house in Texas?

 

Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas

Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia

 

Am I the only one that thinks it's a steaming pile of horse ****, that every tough team that New England has to play is in their house?


#13
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:13 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,101 posts

HA! My brother and I noticed this yesterday about NE.


#14
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,101 posts
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas
 
Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia

Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports