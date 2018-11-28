Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 13
#1
Posted 27 November 2018 - 07:24 PM
#2
Posted 27 November 2018 - 08:12 PM
Yay, I didn't forget this week!
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas: New Orleans
Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta: Baltimore
Denver at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit: Rams
Arizona at Green Bay: Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami: Miami
Chicago at NY Giants: Chicago
Carolina at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston: Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee: Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland: Kansas City
Minnesota at New England: New England
San Francisco at Seattle: Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh: Chargers
Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#3
Posted 28 November 2018 - 02:10 PM
#4
Posted 28 November 2018 - 09:21 PM
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas
Yeah, my fanboy ass is picking Dallas. I have a little bit of faith in the Dallas defense forcing the Saints into kicking a lot of field goals, instead of scoring touchdowns. They may very well shutdown the Saints running game as well. I'm just hoping that the Cowboys offense can have long drawn out drives that will keep the Saints' offense off of the field.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#5
Posted 29 November 2018 - 08:54 AM
Dallas. The white hot Saints may need to crash. I'm hoping Dallas does it.
#6
Posted 29 November 2018 - 12:15 PM
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas
Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia
#7
Posted 29 November 2018 - 10:17 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#8
Posted 30 November 2018 - 09:11 AM
YES!
#9
Posted 30 November 2018 - 04:13 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#10
Posted 01 December 2018 - 08:05 AM
Congrats on the new house!
#11
Posted 01 December 2018 - 11:23 AM
#12
Posted 01 December 2018 - 09:21 PM
Did you buy your house in Texas?
Thursday, November 29
New Orleans at Dallas
Sunday, December 2
Baltimore at Atlanta
Denver at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Detroit
Arizona at Green Bay
Buffalo at Miami
Chicago at NY Giants
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Houston
NY Jets at Tennessee
Kansas City at Oakland
Minnesota at New England
San Francisco at Seattle
LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
Monday, December 3
Washington at Philadelphia
Am I the only one that thinks it's a steaming pile of horse ****, that every tough team that New England has to play is in their house?
#13
Posted Yesterday, 09:13 AM
HA! My brother and I noticed this yesterday about NE.